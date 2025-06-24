2025 NHL Draft: Atlantic Division needs

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at needs for teams in the Atlantic Division. Full draft coverage can be found here.
The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft provides an opportunity for teams to strengthen positions of need with an injection of young talent.
Here is what Atlantic Division teams could be looking to do at the draft (teams listed in alphabetical order):
Boston Bruins
Top priority: Depth at forward, defense
First pick: No. 7
The situation: The Bruins failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2015-16 after a run of eight straight appearances and made several moves at the NHL Trade Deadline: Boston acquired forward Fraser Minten, a 2026 first-round draft pick and a 2025 fourth-round selection from the Toronto Maple Leafs for Brandon Carlo; a 2027 conditional second-round pick from the Florida Panthers for forward Brad Marchand; forwards Casey Mittelstadt and William Zellers and a 2025 second-round pick from the Colorado Avalanche for Charlie Coyle; forwards Marat Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick from the Minnesota Wild for Justin Brazeau; and defenseman Max Wanner, a 2025 second-round draft pick and a 2026 fourth-round draft pick from the Edmonton Oilers for Trent Frederic and Max Jones. The top prospects in the pipeline might be right wing Fabian Lysell (2021 NHL Draft, No. 21), center Dean Letourneau (2024, No. 25), center Georgii Merkulov (free agent, April 2022), Minten and goalie Brandon Bussi (free agent, March 2022). Boston has seven picks in the draft, one in the first round and two in the second round.
Possible fits: Porter Martone, RW, Brampton (OHL); Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford (OHL); Brady Martin, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
Buffalo Sabres
Top priority: Best player available
First pick: No. 9
The situation: The Sabres missed the playoffs for an NHL-record 14th consecutive season and at a point where transitioning to a win-now mode is more important than acquiring draft picks and future prospects, so it'll be interesting to see how many of their 10 picks in the 2025 draft could be in play. There are a good number of prospects in the pipeline in forwards Konsta Helenius (2024 Draft, No. 14), Noah Ostlund (2022, No. 16), Anton Wahlberg (2023, No. 39) and Isak Rosen (2021, No. 14), and defenseman Adam Kleber (2024, No. 42). Buffalo needs to continue to gain assets for a possible push to qualify for the postseason in 2025-26.
Possible fits: Porter Martone, RW, Brampton (OHL); Brady Martin, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL); Radim Mrtka, D, Seattle (WHL)