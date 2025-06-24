2025 NHL Draft: Atlantic Division needs

Detroit Red Wings

Top Priority: Defenseman depth

First pick: No. 13

The situation: Detroit's rebuilding effort is showing promise as six of the draft picks the Red Wings have made since Steve Yzerman took over as general manager on April 19, 2019, now are playing roles in the NHL: forwards Lucas Raymond (2020, No. 4), Marco Kasper (2022, No. 8), and Elmer Soderblom (2019, No. 159), and defensemen Moritz Seider (2019, No. 6), Simon Edvinsson (2021, No. 6) and Albert Johansson (2019, No. 60). The bad news is Detroit missed the playoffs for a ninth consecutive season, extending the longest drought in the team's 98-season history. Defenseman prospect Axel Sandin-Pellikka (2023, No. 17) had 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 46 games with Skelleftea in the Swedish Hockey League and is expected to begin next season in Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. Goalie Trey Augustine (2023, No. 41) is one of the top goalie prospects not playing in the NHL right now; he went 19-7-4 with a 2.08 GAA and .917 save percentage in 30 games as a sophomore with Michigan State University. Detroit has nine draft picks, including one in the second round (No. 44) and two in the third round (No. 75, No. 76).

Possible fits: Jackson Smith, D, Tri-City (WHL); Kashawn Aitcheson, D, Barrie (OHL); Victor Eklund, RW, Djurgarden (SWE)

Florida Panthers

Top Priority: Defenseman depth

First pick: No. 112

The situation: The Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers in six games to win the Stanley Cup for the second straight season after losing in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Final in 2023. Florida hasn't selected in the first round since 2021 (forward Mackie Samoskevich, No. 24) and doesn't possess a pick in the opening three rounds in 2025 either. Samoskevich had 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) and five game-winning goals as a rookie in 2024-25. General manager Bill Zito continues to build a strong foundation for coach Paul Maurice via trades and free agency and that likely will continue. The top prospects in the pipeline might be forwards Linus Eriksson (2014, No. 58) and Justin Sourdif (2020, No. 87), defenseman Matvei Shuravin (2024, No. 97) and goalie Kirill Gerasimyuk (2021, No. 152). The Panthers have six picks, starting with two in the fourth round (No. 112, No. 128).

Possible fits: Sam Laurila, D, Fargo (USHL); William Belle, RW, USA U-18 (USHL-NTDP); Bruno Idzan, LW, Lincoln (USHL)

Montreal Canadiens

Top priority: Depth at all positions

First round picks: No. 16, No. 17

The situation: The Canadiens, who qualified for the playoffs for the first time in four seasons, have 12 picks in the draft, including two in the first round, two in the second round (No. 41, No. 47) and three in the third (No. 79, No. 81, No. 82). Defenseman Lane Hutson (2022, No. 62) won the Calder Trophy as the NHL rookie of the year after leading all first-year players in assists (60), points (66), power-play points (26) and blocked shots (123) while averaging 22:44 of ice time in 82 games. Hutson also had five assists in five playoff games. Fans also got a glimpse of forward Ivan Demidov (2024, No. 5), who had two points (one goal, one assist) in two regular-season games and two assists in five postseason games. The three prospects to watch are goalie Jacob Fowler (2023, No. 69), defenseman David Reinbacher (2023, No. 5) and center Michael Hage (2024, No. 21). Montreal could opt to trade some of its draft equity to obtain a few established players. Either way, they're in good shape to fortify their current roster.

Possible fits: Sascha Boumedienne, D, Boston University (NCAA); Cameron Reid, D, Kitchener (OHL); Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle (WHL)

Ottawa Senators

Top priority: Best available player

First pick: No. 21

The situation: The Senators qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and appear to be in good shape for future success under general manager Steve Staios and coach Travis Green and will be able to add more pieces, picking in the top 25 of the draft for the sixth time in the past eight years. Their top prospects are defenseman Carter Yakemchuk (2024, No. 7), goalies Leevi Merilainen (2020, No. 71) and Mads Sogaard (No. 37, 2019), and forwards Stephen Halliday (2022, No. 104) and Xavier Bourgault (2024 trade, Edmonton Oilers). Ottawa has six picks, none in the second round.

Possible fits: Milton Gastrin, C, MoDo Jr. (SWE-JR); Cullen Potter, C, Arizona State (NCAA); Cole Reschny, C, Victoria (WHL)