Eklund regarded for ‘fearless’ style of play entering 2025 NHL Draft

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at Djurgarden forward Victor Eklund. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Victor Eklund is regarded for his toughness and tenacity on the ice, and for some of that he credits his older brother, San Jose Sharks forward William Eklund.

"That's what I told the teams, that I always got beat up and couldn't do so much to him," said Victor, who at 18 years old is four years younger than William. "So he's used to beating up people and I'm used to getting beat up.

"Especially when we played land hockey, always broke out with a fight, guys sent into the bushes."

Victor (5-foot-11, 169 pounds) now is the one sending opponents into bushes -- or the boards.

He mixed equal amounts of skill and snarl to lead under-20 players in Allsvenskan, the second highest professional hockey league in Sweden, with 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 42 games with Djurgarden. It was the most points by an 18-year-old Allsvenskan player since Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson had 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 43 games for Timra in 2016-17.

He's No. 2 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters for the 2025 draft.

"Victor is like a junkyard dog," Djurgarden coach Robert Kimby said. "When the puck goes in the corner, he really wants to be the first guy going there and he wants to get out with the puck. He is not afraid of any contact. It doesn't matter if the guy's two heads taller than him, he's fearless. He's not afraid to go into any situation."

While some of that fearlessness came from brotherly abuse, it also was inherited from his father, Christian Eklund, who was a forward for 19 seasons in Sweden and Germany.

"He was kind of a grinder I think, closer to me than William," Victor said. "I pretty much got both [skill and toughness]. My dad, he was kind of dog on a bone. He always worked his hardest and competed everywhere. So that's where I get my compete from."

Kimby, in his first season with Djurgarden, didn't need long to realize he had a special player.