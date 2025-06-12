2025 NHL Draft: Top 10 right wings

2. Victor Eklund, Djurgarden (SWE-2)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 2 (International skaters)

Eklund (5-11, 169) led under-20 players in Allsvenskan in goals (19) and points (31) in 42 games. The 18-year-old had the most points by a teenage forward in the league since Nikola Pasic had 35 points (eight goals, 27 assists) in 45 games for Karlskoga as a 19-year-old in 2019-20. A playmaker with good vision, creativity and competitiveness, he also had six points (two goals, four assists) in seven games for Sweden at the World Juniors as the youngest player on the team.

His older brother, William Eklund, was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the first round (No. 7) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

3. Justin Carbonneau, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 16 (North American skaters)

In his third season in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the right-handed shot was second in the league with 89 points and tied for second with 46 goals and 16 power-play goals in 62 games. Carbonneau (6-1, 205) is a natural goal-scorer with an excellent release and is capable of impacting the game in many ways because of his poise and deception with the puck on his stick. The 18-year-old finishes checks and is agile on his edges in tight spaces.

4. Bill Zonnon, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 31 (North American skaters)

The left-handed shot (6-2, 185), who can play wing or center, has improved each of his three seasons in the league. He was second on the team with 83 points (28 goals, 55 assists) and 34 power-play points (seven goals, 27 assists) in 64 games this season. Zonnon did 16 pull-ups during the fitness testing at the NHL Scouting Combine, the most of any of the 90 participating prospects. He has the look of a player capable of contributing in a middle-six role at the next level. He's good at give-and-go's and will attack the net. The 18-year-old will play for Blainville-Boisbriand next season after being traded there June 5.

5. Daniil Prokhorov, Dynamo St. Petersburg Jr. (RUS-JR)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 18 (International skaters)

A team with multiple picks in the first round could decide to take a chance on the impressive wing. Prokhorov offers size (6-5, 219), skill and physicality, and is strong at the front of the net. Compared by some to Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin, the left-shot forward had 27 points (20 goals, seven assists) in 43 games in the MHL, Russia's junior league, and was seventh in the MHL with 187 shots on goal. The 18-year-old scored 10 goals in his final 12 regular-season games and scored four goals in eight MHL playoff games.

6. Alexander Zharovsky, UFA Jr. (RUS-JR)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 5 (International skaters)

A possible sleeper in the 2025 draft, Zharovsky (6-1, 163) had 50 points (24 goals, 26 assists) in 45 games for Ufa's team in Russia's junior league. A sizable winger whose strength lies in his hockey vision, the 18-year-old is projected as a future second-line forward with the proper development. His puck control and protection are second to none. He also had one assist in seven Kontinental Hockey League playoff games. The left-handed shot said he enjoys watching and learning from Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin and Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov.

7. Eddie Genborg, Linkoping (SWE)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 6 (International skaters)

Genborg (6-1, 205) is a projected bottom-six power forward at the next level. He plays with a lot of energy, is physical, and tough to contain in front of the net. The left-handed shot played a key role on the power play, screening goalies and seeking deflections. The 18-year-old, who also was used on the penalty kill, had 34 points (19 goals, 15 assists) in 28 games with Linkoping's team in Sweden's junior league and two goals in 28 games in the Swedish Hockey League. Genborg had three assists and averaged 11:55 of ice time in seven games for second-place Sweden at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

8. Shane Vansaghi, Michigan State (NCAA)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 33 (North American skaters)

The sixth-youngest player in college hockey this season, Vansaghi (6-2, 212) played all 37 games and scaled the lineup throughout the season. The 18-year-old had 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) and a plus-10 rating, and scored two power-play goals. He performed well at the NHL Scouting Combine, finishing first with both the left and right hands in grip strength, and he tied for second with 15 pull-ups. Vansaghi was one of just 12 Michigan State players, and the lone freshman, to play all 37 games in 2024-25. He's been compared by some to Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman, who played four seasons at the University of Michigan (2011-15).

9. Ryker Lee, Madison (USHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 28 (North American skaters)

In his first full season in the United States Hockey League, Lee (6-foot, 185) led rookies in goals (31), power-play goals (10) and points (68), and was second in assists (37) and game-winning goals (five) in 58 games to lead Madison to a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference. Committed to Michigan State in 2025-26, the 18-year-old led all prospects during the NHL Scouting Combine fitness testing in the vertical jump (25.67 inches). Lee had 21 regular-season multipoint games, and six points (three goals, three assists) and 19 shots on goal in seven USHL playoff games.