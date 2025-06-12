2025 NHL Draft: Top 10 right wings

Martone, Eklund, Carbonneau among best prospects at position

Martone up ice

© Charles Warburton

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and Rounds 2-7 are June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at the top eligible right wings. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Porter Martone could become the first forward from Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League selected among the top seven picks in the NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old right wing (6-foot-3, 204 pounds) was tied for seventh in the OHL with 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) in 57 games, and tied for fourth with seven game-winning goals.

"As far as my season goes, I think I developed into a more complete player this year," Martone said. "My pace of play has increased, and I think I was more of a dominant force, which I kind of wanted to be. I wanted to be a dominant player every time I stepped on the ice so I'd say it was a pretty good season."

He was voted the Best Shootout Shooter in the OHL Eastern Conference in the 2024-25 OHL coaches’ poll after going 2-for-2 in the tiebreaker this season, with both goals being shootout winners.

"It's cool to have the pressure on you 1-on-1 with the goalie," Martone said. "I like that on the big stage. I just want to use my skill and ability and wait for the goalie to make the first move. When I was with Canada [at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in May], Kent Johnson (Columbus Blue Jackets) taught me a couple new tricks so maybe I'll try them out next season."

Martone ranked ninth in the OHL with an average of 1.72 points per game in his third season in the league. He also played for fifth-place Canada at 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, scoring a power-play goal and averaging 11:17 of ice time in three games. He also averaged 9:23 of ice time in two games for Canada at the World Championship.

"Martone is that size/strength winger you want on your team, as he has the skills and intangibles to drive the play and change the complexion of a game," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "He is one of the best at being in the right place at the right time to take advantage of opportunities."

The highest Brampton/Mississauga player chosen in the NHL draft was forward Alex Nylander by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 8 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Mock 2025 NHL Draft opinions vary after 1st 4 picks

2025 NHL Draft

Mock 2025 NHL Draft opinions vary after 1st 4 picks

Here are NHL.com's top 10 right wings available for the 2025 NHL Draft:

1. Porter Martone, Brampton (OHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 6 (North American skaters)

Martone's compete level and will to win are off the charts, and combined with his big frame and skill, makes him one of the top forward prospects in this draft. He can play any type of game with his elite hockey sense, allowing him to slow the game down to the pace he chooses. The Brampton captain brings great puck skills and hands to take advantage of the time and space he creates, can play physical and backs it up.

He had nine points (four goals, five assists) in six OHL playoff games as Brampton lost to Oshawa in its first-round series. In 2023-24, the right-handed shot led Mississauga (the franchise moved to Brampton during the offseason) with 33 goals and was second with 71 points in 60 games. He won gold with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (two goals, three assists in five games) and the 2024 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, finishing second in the tournament in assists (12) and third in points (17) while serving as captain. He also won silver at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge after he had 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in seven games. His father, Mike Martone, was a fourth-round pick (No. 106) by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1996 NHL Draft.

Victor Eklund 2

© DIF Hockey

2. Victor Eklund, Djurgarden (SWE-2)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 2 (International skaters)

Eklund (5-11, 169) led under-20 players in Allsvenskan in goals (19) and points (31) in 42 games. The 18-year-old had the most points by a teenage forward in the league since Nikola Pasic had 35 points (eight goals, 27 assists) in 45 games for Karlskoga as a 19-year-old in 2019-20. A playmaker with good vision, creativity and competitiveness, he also had six points (two goals, four assists) in seven games for Sweden at the World Juniors as the youngest player on the team.

His older brother, William Eklund, was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the first round (No. 7) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

3. Justin Carbonneau, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 16 (North American skaters)

In his third season in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the right-handed shot was second in the league with 89 points and tied for second with 46 goals and 16 power-play goals in 62 games. Carbonneau (6-1, 205) is a natural goal-scorer with an excellent release and is capable of impacting the game in many ways because of his poise and deception with the puck on his stick. The 18-year-old finishes checks and is agile on his edges in tight spaces.

4. Bill Zonnon, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 31 (North American skaters)

The left-handed shot (6-2, 185), who can play wing or center, has improved each of his three seasons in the league. He was second on the team with 83 points (28 goals, 55 assists) and 34 power-play points (seven goals, 27 assists) in 64 games this season. Zonnon did 16 pull-ups during the fitness testing at the NHL Scouting Combine, the most of any of the 90 participating prospects. He has the look of a player capable of contributing in a middle-six role at the next level. He's good at give-and-go's and will attack the net. The 18-year-old will play for Blainville-Boisbriand next season after being traded there June 5.

5. Daniil Prokhorov, Dynamo St. Petersburg Jr. (RUS-JR)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 18 (International skaters)

A team with multiple picks in the first round could decide to take a chance on the impressive wing. Prokhorov offers size (6-5, 219), skill and physicality, and is strong at the front of the net. Compared by some to Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin, the left-shot forward had 27 points (20 goals, seven assists) in 43 games in the MHL, Russia's junior league, and was seventh in the MHL with 187 shots on goal. The 18-year-old scored 10 goals in his final 12 regular-season games and scored four goals in eight MHL playoff games.

6. Alexander Zharovsky, UFA Jr. (RUS-JR)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 5 (International skaters)

A possible sleeper in the 2025 draft, Zharovsky (6-1, 163) had 50 points (24 goals, 26 assists) in 45 games for Ufa's team in Russia's junior league. A sizable winger whose strength lies in his hockey vision, the 18-year-old is projected as a future second-line forward with the proper development. His puck control and protection are second to none. He also had one assist in seven Kontinental Hockey League playoff games. The left-handed shot said he enjoys watching and learning from Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin and Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov.

7. Eddie Genborg, Linkoping (SWE)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 6 (International skaters)

Genborg (6-1, 205) is a projected bottom-six power forward at the next level. He plays with a lot of energy, is physical, and tough to contain in front of the net. The left-handed shot played a key role on the power play, screening goalies and seeking deflections. The 18-year-old, who also was used on the penalty kill, had 34 points (19 goals, 15 assists) in 28 games with Linkoping's team in Sweden's junior league and two goals in 28 games in the Swedish Hockey League. Genborg had three assists and averaged 11:55 of ice time in seven games for second-place Sweden at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

8. Shane Vansaghi, Michigan State (NCAA)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 33 (North American skaters)

The sixth-youngest player in college hockey this season, Vansaghi (6-2, 212) played all 37 games and scaled the lineup throughout the season. The 18-year-old had 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) and a plus-10 rating, and scored two power-play goals. He performed well at the NHL Scouting Combine, finishing first with both the left and right hands in grip strength, and he tied for second with 15 pull-ups. Vansaghi was one of just 12 Michigan State players, and the lone freshman, to play all 37 games in 2024-25. He's been compared by some to Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman, who played four seasons at the University of Michigan (2011-15).

9. Ryker Lee, Madison (USHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 28 (North American skaters)

In his first full season in the United States Hockey League, Lee (6-foot, 185) led rookies in goals (31), power-play goals (10) and points (68), and was second in assists (37) and game-winning goals (five) in 58 games to lead Madison to a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference. Committed to Michigan State in 2025-26, the 18-year-old led all prospects during the NHL Scouting Combine fitness testing in the vertical jump (25.67 inches). Lee had 21 regular-season multipoint games, and six points (three goals, three assists) and 19 shots on goal in seven USHL playoff games.

Cameron_Schmidt_4

© Vancouver Giants/Rob Wilton

10. Cameron Schmidt, Vancouver (WHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 43 (North American skaters)

Schmidt (5-7, 160) is one of the hardest-working forwards in this draft class, in large part because of his size. He's a game-breaker with an excellent shot, finishing tied for seventh in the Western Hockey League with 40 goals in 56 games. The 18-year-old led Vancouver with 78 points and seven game-winning goals and was tied for the team lead with 14 power-play goals. Schmidt was tops in the bench press during fitness testing at the NHL Scouting Combine, generating 7.82 watts per kilogram of body weight. He was a go-to player in most situations for Vancouver and was tough to contain in 3-on-3 overtime situations. Schmidt scored 31 goals in 2023-24 to set a Vancouver record for a 16-year-old player in a season.

Related Content

Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Opinions vary after 1st 4 picks

10 things learned from 2025 NHL Scouting Combine

Schaefer tops Central Scouting North American skater final rankings for 2025 NHL Draft

2025 NHL Draft: Top 10 goalies

2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

2025 NHL Draft prospects talk comparable players in League

Best friends Eklund, Frondell team up at NHL Scouting Combine

NHL Draft Class

NHL Draft

Carbonneau brings football mentality to ice ahead of 2025 NHL Draft

Eklund regarded for ‘fearless’ style of play entering 2025 NHL Draft

Martone emulates Tkachuk, Perry, prospect tells 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Top North American goalie prospects discussed ahead of 2025 NHL Draft

2025 NHL Draft: Top 10 goalies

Misa receives E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

Schaefer, 2025 NHL Draft prospects enjoy 'cool opportunity' to attend Stanley Cup Final

Schaefer 'definitely a lot stronger' after tragic experiences as teenager

Color of Hockey: Westergard has high hopes heading into NHL Draft

Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Opinions vary after 1st 4 picks

Ekblad, Reinhart, Draisaitl, Bennett ‘brothers for life’ since 2014 NHL Draft

10 things learned from 2025 NHL Scouting Combine

McQueen completes Combine testing in full after injury-plagued season

Best friends Eklund, Frondell team up at NHL Scouting Combine

2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

2025 NHL Draft order set through 1st 30 picks

2025 NHL Draft prospects talk comparable players in League