Aitcheson rising in prospect rankings ahead of 2025 NHL Draft

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at Barrie defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Kashawn Aitcheson feels like he was destined to be a hockey player.

"Ever since I've been able to talk, I've always asked for skates," the defenseman for Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League said. "And then I got skates for Christmas one year, I got them put on by my grandparents, and then I looked down at them and I was like, 'Grandpa, I need ice.'

"I think ever since that, they knew where my path was going."

The path that began at Ted Reeve Community Arena in the Scarborough section of Toronto could next take him to becoming a first-round pick at the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 199-pound left-handed shot was third among OHL defensemen this season with 26 goals and seventh with 59 points in 64 regular-season games. He tied for fifth in playoff scoring by a defenseman with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 16 games.

Aitcheson also thrives in a physical game, with 88 penalty minutes that ranked second with Barrie during the regular season.

"I say I'm a strong two-way defenseman that likes to shut other team's top lines down and create offense when the opportunity arises," he said. "I feel like being physical and being hard on guys kind of comes with it. You take a couple roughings and coincidentals, but I think it's obviously not crossing that line by taking the extra shot or punching the guy in the face or doing the stupid slash kind of thing. I think that's what helps me out being that agitator."