Schaefer ‘by far the best prospect’ available in 2025 NHL Draft

LOS ANGELES -- Matthew Schaefer can follow in the footsteps of Connor McDavid at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

The 17-year-old defenseman could become the first player from Erie of the Ontario Hockey League -- and the first from the OHL -- since McDavid in 2015 to go No. 1 in the NHL Draft, which will have a different look for the first time.

When the draft is held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles it will be decentralized for the first time, meaning the top prospects will be there, but team executives, coaches and scouts will instead gather in a central location in their home market or a place of their choosing.

The first team to pick will be the New York Islanders, who won the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery despite a 3.5 percent chance. They will pick first for the fifth time and the first since selecting center John Tavares in the 2009 NHL Draft.

The Islanders haven't officially admitted to picking Schaefer, but it will be tough to pass on a franchise-type defenseman. That critical decision will be made by Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche, who was hired on May 23.

"It's not very often you get a (GM) job and the first thing you have to do is pick the best player in the draft," Darche said during his introductory press conference on May 29. "I expect us to make the pick. … You have to do your due diligence. Anybody that calls, you have to listen. But someone would have to really knock my socks off to trade that pick because we're going to get a special player."

New York, which failed to qualify for the playoffs this season for the first time in three seasons, could use a left-handed puck-moving defenseman to play with the right-handed Noah Dobson. The only defenseman they took first in the NHL Draft was Hockey Hall of Famer Denis Potvin in the 1973 NHL Draft.

"I mean, obviously the Islanders had a big jump (in the lottery), which was amazing for them," Schaefer said. "They're a great team. I've heard a lot of great things about them, as I have all the teams in the draft, so we'll see what happens."

Schaefer (6-foot-2, 186 pounds), who has been the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft all season, had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) and a plus-21 rating in 17 games with the Otters this season.

He had surgery Dec. 30, three days after sustaining a broken clavicle while playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa. Schaefer missed the last 46 games, including nine OHL playoff games, before being cleared for contact by doctors on May 1.

Schaefer is one of three players in Erie history to be selected No. 1 by the franchise in the OHL draft (2023) after Ryan O'Reilly (2007) and McDavid (2012).

Schaefer was named winner of the Canadian Hockey League Top Prospect Award and is No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters. He's expected to have five immediate family members and 25 relatives and friends attending the draft.

"He's by far the best prospect, best player available in this draft class," Sportsnet NHL Draft analyst Jason Bukala said. "It's not even debatable. You don't really draft for need in the first overall slot, you want to draft the best player and when you look at the Islanders in the back end, with (right-handed shot) Noah Dobson and now if you can add a Schaefer on the left side, you've got two power-play type quarterbacks, guys that can push the play in your top four."

Whenever he does get chosen, there's no doubt his mom, Jennifer, will be on his mind.

Schaefer lost his mother, Jennifer, to breast cancer in February 2024, two months after his billet mother, Emily Matson, died in an apparent suicide.

"(Matthew) has the family pictures that are going to be inside the (suit jacket) breast over the heart and I know he's pumped about that ... being able to take his jacket off and show the family pictures and show pictures of mom," said Todd Schaefer, Matthew's father.

Whoever is the No. 1 pick, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will announce it. After that, the other 31 teams in the first round will have special guests, such as a celebrity with a tie to a particular team or a current or former player from the team, making the pick.

Last year, Celine Dion went on stage at Sphere Las Vegas to announce the selection of Ivan Demidov with the No. 5 pick by the Montreal Canadiens.

When a player is selected, he will go on stage to get his jersey and hat, take pictures, and then walk into a virtual reality room that will have a 360-degree camera where he will be able to virtually meet and talk back to the representatives from the team that selected him, according to NHL president of content and events Steve Mayer.

"I see positives and negatives (with a decentralized draft)," Philadelphia Flyers general manager Danny Briere said. "Personally, I like being on the floor to grab the phone on the table or walk over to get something done, face-to-face. But there's also the privacy part where having so many picks, having the luxury to be confined and not worry about computers or lists being wide open, available to everybody.

"But I'm going to miss being on the floor with everybody and the energy it creates having everybody down there."