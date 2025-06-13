2025 NHL Draft: Top 10 left wings

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and Rounds 2-7 are June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at the top eligible left wings. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Carter Bear feels lucky that he'll be healthy when next season starts.

The Everett forward sustained a partially torn right Achilles tendon during a game March 9, but has made significant progress in his rehabilitation.

"It's going really well so far," Bear said during the NHL Scouting Combine. "My physio tells me I'm a month ahead of schedule. I'm already on my fifth skate, and last week I started doing weight-bearing [exercises] on it, so that's slowly picking up, start putting weight on it and getting that strength back. ... I'm day to day right now, just going off how I feel, and right now I feel amazing.

"[Doctors] said I'll be ready for [training] camp, and I'll be 100 percent for the season."

Bear (6-foot, 179 pounds), No. 10 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, tied for seventh in the Western Hockey League with 40 goals in 56 games with Everett.

Here are NHL.com's top 10 left wings available for the 2025 draft:

1. Carter Bear, Everett (WHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 10 (North American skaters)

Bear led Everett with 82 points and 14 power-play goals, and his nine game-winning goals were tied for second in the WHL.

The 18-year-old is well-regarded for his skill and work ethic, but also for his maturity. He spent his age-16 season in 2022-23 playing bantam hockey rather than the WHL like other top prospects. Rather than complain, he used it as motivation.

"He comes to the rink every day just wanting to be a player and wanting to learn and wanting to know what it takes to be a pro," Everett general manager Mike Fraser said. "You have a lot of time for players like that, that enjoy the game as much as they do but also have that business-like approach, to know when they've got to turn the light on and get to work. You never have to worry about that with him. I always describe him as a low-maintenance player."

2. Lynden Lakovic, Moose Jaw (WHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 14 (North American skaters)

Lakovic (6-4, 200) opened eyes at the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge in November with his skating and playmaking ability. The 18-year-old led Moose Jaw with 58 points (27 goals, 31 assists) in 47 games.

"He's a big man and he skates very well," Central Scouting senior Western scout John Williams said. "He's got the speed to separate himself from defenders when he's attacking the offensive zone, and then he also has the skill level. He's a very good playmaker. He's really quite good at pulling up and hitting the late guy, pulling guys toward him and finding somebody off the far post. Great shot. He's a hard guy to handle at that size. He's a very interesting player for a lot of teams."

3. Malcolm Spence, Erie (OHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 17 (North American skaters)

Spence (6-1, 190) had 73 points (32 goals, 41 assists) in 65 regular-season games and nine points (four goals, five assists) in nine OHL playoff games.

The 18-year-old will play at the University of Michigan next season.

"I know what my game needs to succeed at the next level and because of that, I think Michigan was the direction I needed to take," Spence said. "Michigan has a really good development plan for me and just the day to day is something I really find attractive. If you want to be the best you have to train with the best, and because of that I was obviously really excited to be able to be part of that."