2025 NHL Draft prospects Lee, Moe grew together in USHL

Linemates with Madison ‘pushed each other to be better’

Lee_Moe
By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at forwards Ryker Lee and Mason Moe with Madison of the United States Hockey League. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.

Ryker Lee and Mason Moe were the perfect linemates with Madison of the United States Hockey League this season.

"They do what a lot of people don't see ... the work in practice and how hard they pushed each other to be better," Madison coach Andy Brandt said. "They held each other accountable at times when they needed to, and I think that's a really important piece of growth in young players.

"Being able to push your teammates and make them better."

Lee (6-foot, 185 pounds) is the impactful right wing who led the Capitols in goals (31), points (68) and power-play points (23; 10 goals, 13 assists) in 58 regular-season games. He also tied for the team lead in assists (37).

A high-volume shooter, Lee finished fourth in the USHL with 189 shots on goal. The right-handed shot also had a shooting percentage of 16.4 percent.

Ryker Lee2

Ryker Lee

He's No. 28 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters and a projected first- or second-round pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

"We've been playing together since Game 1," Moe said of Lee. "He's so easy to play with ... he just makes crazy plays every single day on the ice, but he's super-skilled and fun to play with."

Moe (6-1, 192) is the hard-working center. He offered one of the best shots in the league this season and finished tied for fifth on the team with 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) in 51 games, including 12 power-play points (six goals, six assists).

"He uses his body really well at protecting the puck," Lee said. "He's got a great shot, so it's fun to be out there with him. He's got a lot of tools he can use that make him such a great player."

Each player was a full participant at the NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics, held in Buffalo from June 2-7. Lee, who had interviews with 29 NHL teams, finished first in the vertical jump with a leap of 25.67 inches.

"I think it's nice to get recognition and know you're kind of in the mix with all these great players, but at the end of the day it's the guys that are at the table picking in June," Lee said. "Being from Chicago, I grew up watching Patrick Kane with the Blackhawks and he remains my favorite player. With his brain and hands, he was clutch and won three Stanley Cups. I think he can play for a long time."

Lee played all sports growing up in Chicago, but his two older brothers were the ones to inspire him to focus and excel on the ice. He spent three seasons at Shattuck-St. Mary's School in Minnesota.

"I think I was always a smaller, skilled player, so I kind of had to learn to play with my size and be smart," Lee said of his time at the school. "I think that helped a lot with my hockey IQ, and now I've grown a bit, so it's just learning how to use my body now."

Lee said he played center his entire youth hockey career before attending Shattuck, where he switched to right wing. He has been there ever since.

"There were just a lot of great players at Shattuck, and they played center, so I thought it best to move to wing and I felt comfortable there," he said.

Lee had 123 points (55 goals, 68 assists) in 57 games for Shattuck's Under-16 team in 2022-23, and 99 points (45 goals, 54 assists) in 57 games for the Under-18 prep team in 2023-24. He's committed to Michigan State University for 2025-26.

"He can really shoot it," Central Scouting's Pat Cullen said of Lee. "I've been watching Ryker for a long time, and every year you see this small, skinny kid with the puck on his stick all the time, and say, 'Who is that?' and he just keeps progressing. He's the type who will bring you out of your seat because he's such an impactful player."

Mason Moe2

Mason Moe

Moe spent two seasons at Eden Prairie High School in Minnesota, totaling 67 points (41 goals, 26 assists) in 53 games. He spoke to 12 teams at the combine, and the left-handed shot is No. 53 in Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters.

"Minnesota high school hockey is super hyped and a lot of fun," Moe said. "The USHL is definitely a bigger jump and definitely better for my development. I grew up Minnesota kid [in Eden Prairie], grew up going to a lot of [University of] Minnesota [Golden] Gophers games. We've had season tickets since I was little kid. My grandfather, Tom Moe, was athletic director there and I had cousins who played football there."

Moe won't need season tickets to see the Gophers next season; he is committed to attend the University of Minnesota.

"Moe jumping from high school to do what he's doing in the USHL is pretty impressive," Central Scouting associate director David Gregory said. "But he's adapted to the pace of play over the course of the year very well."

