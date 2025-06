NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today the current order of selection for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will take place over two days: Round 1 will be held on Friday, June 27 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports), followed by rounds two through seven on June 28 at 12 p.m. ET (NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet, SN1).