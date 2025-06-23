The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at needs for teams in the Metropolitan Division. Full draft coverage can be found here.
2025 NHL Draft: Metropolitan Division needs
Islanders could select defenseman Schaefer No. 1; Flyers hold 3 first-round picks
The 2025 NHL Draft provides an opportunity for teams to strengthen positions of need with young talent.
Here are what Metropolitan Division teams could be looking to do at the draft (listed in alphabetical order):
Carolina Hurricanes
Top priority: Best available
First pick: No. 29
The situation: The Hurricanes were eliminated from the Eastern Conference Final by the Florida Panthers in five games and have not advanced past the conference final since winning the Stanley Cup in 2006. Defensemen Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov can each become an unrestricted free agent July 1. The top three prospects in the pipeline might be defensemen Alexander Nikishin and Scott Morrow, and left wing Bradly Nadeau. Nikishin (2020 NHL Draft, No. 69) had 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 62 games in his second season as captain of SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League, and did play in four playoff games (one assist) for the Hurricanes. Morrow (2021, No. 40) had 39 points (13 goals, 26 assists) in 52 games with Chicago of the American Hockey League in his first full professional season. The 22-year-old right-handed shot likely will spend another season in the AHL in 2025-26. Nadeau (2023, No. 30), who turned 20 on May 5, was named to the 2025 AHL All-Rookie Team after he had 58 points (32 goals, 26 assists) in 64 games with Chicago, becoming the fifth player in league history to have at least 30 goals before the age of 20. Carolina has made 60 picks the past six years and will continue to load up with talent at all positions with nine picks in this draft.
Possible fits: Cameron Reid, D, Kitchener (OHL); Ryker Lee, RW, Madison (USHL); Milton Gastrin, C, Modo Jr. (SWE-JR)
Columbus Blue Jackets
Top priority: Depth at all positions
First-round picks: No. 14, No. 20
The situation: The Blue Jackets failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season and will look to further surround their young nucleus of players. The organization already is three years into a rebuild and the experience some of the young players gained this season will be valuable in the future, including forwards Adam Fantilli, 20, Kirill Marchenko, 24, and Kent Johnson, 22, and defenseman Denton Mateychuk, 20. The top players in the pipeline are centers Cayden Lindstrom (2024, No. 4), Luca Del Bel Belluz (2022, No. 44) and Gavin Brindley (2023, No. 34) and defenseman Charlie Elick (2024, No. 36). The Blue Jackets have seven picks in the draft, including two in the first round; they have the Minnesota Wild's pick from the trade for defenseman David Jiricek on Nov. 30. They could select the top forward or defenseman on the board with their first choice in the opening round and consider a goalie with their third-round selection.
Possible fits: Carter Bear, LW, Everett (WHL); Victor Eklund, RW, Djurgarden (SWE-2); Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle (WHL)
New Jersey Devils
Top priority: Depth at forward
First pick: No. 50
The situation: The Devils do not have a first-round pick after trading it, along with defenseman Kevin Bahl, to the Calgary Flames for goalie Jacob Markstrom on June 19, 2024. New Jersey finished third in the Metropolitan Division and lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference First Round in five games. The Devils do have two second-round picks, so it'll be interesting to see if they keep them or opt to use one or both as part of a trade to upgrade the roster for next season. They traded forward Erik Haula to the Nashville Predators for a 2025 fourth-round pick and defenseman Jeremy Hanzel on June 18. Defenseman Simon Nemec (2022, No. 2) discovered his game during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and defenseman prospect Anton Silayev (2024, No. 10) is under contract in the Kontinental Hockey League through next season. Goalie prospect Mikhail Yegorov (2024, No. 49) is expected to build upon a great first season at Boston University, and forward prospect Lenni Hameenaho (2023, No. 58), who signed a three-year, entry-level contract May 8, will look to earn a roster spot out of training camp. Additionally, right wing Arseni Gritsyuk (2019, No. 129) signed a one-year, entry-level contract May 6 after spending parts of the past five seasons in the KHL. In 2024-25, he had 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 49 games with St. Petersburg.
Possible fits: Eric Nilson, C, Djurgarden Jr. (SWE-JR); Alexander Zharovsky, RW, Ufa Jr. (RUS-JR); Shane Vansaghi, RW, Michigan State (NCAA)
New York Islanders
Top priority: Franchise defenseman
First pick: No. 1
The situation: The Islanders failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in three seasons and Mathieu Darche replaced Lou Lamoriello as general manager May 23, after the latter did not have his contract renewed as president/GM following seven seasons. Darche had been assistant GM of the Tampa Bay Lightning the previous three seasons, following three seasons as Lightning director of hockey operations. He won the Stanley Cup with them in 2020 and 2021. After going four years without a first-round draft pick from 2020-23, the Islanders selected sniper Cole Eiserman with the No. 20 selection in the 2024 NHL Draft and have four first-round picks during the next three seasons, including the No. 1 pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft. The Islanders had a 3.5 percent chance of winning the NHL Draft Lottery and did so May 5. They would pick No. 1 for the fifth time, and the first since selecting center John Tavares in the 2009 NHL Draft. New York has an opportunity to choose Matthew Schaefer of Erie in the Ontario Hockey League, a defenseman who would certainly fill a big void when ready to turn professional. There's also Long Island native James Hagens of Hauppauge, New York, who starred at center for Boston College this season and has been the apple of the eye of many Islanders fans. New York's three top prospects in the system are forwards, Eiserman; center Calum Ritchie, who was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche as part of the trade of center Brock Nelson on March 6; and center Danny Nelson (2023, No. 49). The Islanders have seven picks in the draft, and it'll be interesting to see how Darche opts to use those selections.
Possible fits: Matthew Schaefer, D, Erie (OHL); James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA); Michael Misa, C, Saginaw (OHL)
New York Rangers
Top priority: Depth at forward, defense
First pick: No. 12
The situation: The Rangers failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2020-21. It was a stunning turn of events after winning the Presidents' Trophy as the team with the most points in the regular season in 2023-24. Peter Laviolette was fired April 19 and Mike Sullivan was named the 38th coach in franchise history May 2, four days after he parted ways with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Chris Drury signed a multiyear contract to remain general manager April 23. Forward Chris Kreider and a 2025 fourth-round pick were traded to the Anaheim Ducks for forward prospect Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick June 12. Left wing Will Cuylle (2020, No. 60) followed a 21-point rookie season with 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 82 games and earned a spot in the top-nine forward group. Forwards Brennan Othmann (2021, No. 16), Brett Berard (2020, No. 134) and Gabe Perreault (2023, No. 23) each figure to be part of the future, perhaps with increased roles as early as next season. New York also has goalie Igor Shesterkin, who they signed to an eight-year, $92 million contract ($11.5 million average annual value) on Dec. 7, the day after they traded defenseman Jacob Trouba to the Ducks. The Rangers have nine picks in the draft.
Possible fits: Roger McQueen, C, Brandon (WHL); Brady Martin, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL); Jackson Smith, D, Tri-City (WHL)
Philadelphia Flyers
Top priority: Center, defensemen depth
First-round picks: No. 6, No. 22, No. 31
The situation: The Flyers finished 15 points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, missing the postseason for the fifth consecutive season to match the longest streak in franchise history (1990-94). John Tortorella was fired as coach March 27 after three seasons and Rick Tocchet was hired May 14. Philadelphia's power play (15.0 percent) ranked 30th in the NHL after finishing last the previous two seasons. The goaltending was average at best with Samuel Ersson (3.14 goals-against average, .883 save percentage) getting the bulk of the games (47) in front of backups Ivan Fedotov (3.15, .880) and Aleksei Kolosov (3.59, .867). Rookie forward Matvei Michkov (2023, No. 7) will be a key part of the rebuilding effort after leading all first-year players with 26 goals and finishing tied for second with 63 points in 80 games. Defenseman Emil Andrae (2020, No. 54) was a pleasant surprise, with seven points (one goal, six assists), 46 hits and 50 blocked shots in 42 games. There's a good stable of prospects with goalie Carson Bjarnason (2023, No. 51), defensemen Oliver Bonk (2023, No. 22) and Spencer Gill (2024, No. 59), and forwards Jett Luchanko (2024, No. 13), Denver Barkey (2023, No. 95) and Alex Bump (2022, No. 133). The Flyers have 11 picks, including three in the first round and four in the second.
Possible fits: Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford (OHL); Brady Martin, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL); Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie (OHL)
Pittsburgh Penguins
Top priority: Depth at all positions
First pick: No. 11
The situation: Pittsburgh has not qualified for the playoffs the past three seasons after doing so in each of the previous 16 (2007-22) and winning the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017. The Penguins and coach Mike Sullivan parted ways April 28 after 10 seasons (409-255-89), and Dan Muse, an assistant coach with the Rangers the past two seasons, was hired as the 23rd coach in franchise history June 4. Forward prospects Rutger McGroarty (traded from Winnipeg Jets, August 2024) and Ville Koivunen (traded from Carolina Hurricanes, March 2024), defenseman prospect Harrison Brunicke (2024, No. 44) and goalie prospect Sergei Murashov (2022, No. 118) offer a lot of promise. McGroarty and Koivunen each were recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on March 28. McGroarty had three points (one goal, two assists) in eight games, and Koivunen had seven assists in eight games. Murashov went 12-3-0 with a 2.64 GAA and .913 save percentage in 16 AHL games. Brunicke had two assists in 10 AHL games after he had 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) in 41 games with Kamloops of the Western Hockey League. The Penguins have 30 picks in the next three drafts, including 10 this year.
Possible fits: Logan Hensler, D, Wisconsin (NCAA); Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw (WHL); Victor Eklund, RW, Djurgarden (SWE-2)
Washington Capitals
Top priority: Best available
First pick: No. 27
The situation: The Capitals lost to the Hurricanes in five games in the second round of the playoffs, in large part because of a lack of scoring depth and poor special teams. Coach Spencer Carbery was awarded the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year after leading Washington (51-22-9) to its first 50-win season since 2016-17. The Capitals made 36 picks the past six years, and this season saw forward prospects Ryan Leonard (2023, No. 8) and Ivan Miroshnichenko (2022, No. 20) earn NHL playing time. Leonard scored one goal in nine regular-season games and played eight playoff games. Miroshnichenko had four points (one goal, three assists) in 18 regular-season games. Defenseman Cole Hutson (2024, No. 43) and forwards Andrew Cristall (2023, No. 40) and Terik Parascak (2024, No. 17) are solid blue-chip prospects in the pipeline. The Capitals have five picks, all in the first five rounds.
Possible fits: Milton Gastrin, C, Modo Jr. (SWE-JR); Blake Fiddler, D, Edmonton (WHL); William Horcoff, C, Michigan (NCAA)