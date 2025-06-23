2025 NHL Draft: Metropolitan Division needs

New Jersey Devils

Top priority: Depth at forward

First pick: No. 50

The situation: The Devils do not have a first-round pick after trading it, along with defenseman Kevin Bahl, to the Calgary Flames for goalie Jacob Markstrom on June 19, 2024. New Jersey finished third in the Metropolitan Division and lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference First Round in five games. The Devils do have two second-round picks, so it'll be interesting to see if they keep them or opt to use one or both as part of a trade to upgrade the roster for next season. They traded forward Erik Haula to the Nashville Predators for a 2025 fourth-round pick and defenseman Jeremy Hanzel on June 18. Defenseman Simon Nemec (2022, No. 2) discovered his game during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and defenseman prospect Anton Silayev (2024, No. 10) is under contract in the Kontinental Hockey League through next season. Goalie prospect Mikhail Yegorov (2024, No. 49) is expected to build upon a great first season at Boston University, and forward prospect Lenni Hameenaho (2023, No. 58), who signed a three-year, entry-level contract May 8, will look to earn a roster spot out of training camp. Additionally, right wing Arseni Gritsyuk (2019, No. 129) signed a one-year, entry-level contract May 6 after spending parts of the past five seasons in the KHL. In 2024-25, he had 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 49 games with St. Petersburg.

Possible fits: Eric Nilson, C, Djurgarden Jr. (SWE-JR); Alexander Zharovsky, RW, Ufa Jr. (RUS-JR); Shane Vansaghi, RW, Michigan State (NCAA)

New York Islanders

Top priority: Franchise defenseman

First pick: No. 1

The situation: The Islanders failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in three seasons and Mathieu Darche replaced Lou Lamoriello as general manager May 23, after the latter did not have his contract renewed as president/GM following seven seasons. Darche had been assistant GM of the Tampa Bay Lightning the previous three seasons, following three seasons as Lightning director of hockey operations. He won the Stanley Cup with them in 2020 and 2021. After going four years without a first-round draft pick from 2020-23, the Islanders selected sniper Cole Eiserman with the No. 20 selection in the 2024 NHL Draft and have four first-round picks during the next three seasons, including the No. 1 pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft. The Islanders had a 3.5 percent chance of winning the NHL Draft Lottery and did so May 5. They would pick No. 1 for the fifth time, and the first since selecting center John Tavares in the 2009 NHL Draft. New York has an opportunity to choose Matthew Schaefer of Erie in the Ontario Hockey League, a defenseman who would certainly fill a big void when ready to turn professional. There's also Long Island native James Hagens of Hauppauge, New York, who starred at center for Boston College this season and has been the apple of the eye of many Islanders fans. New York's three top prospects in the system are forwards, Eiserman; center Calum Ritchie, who was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche as part of the trade of center Brock Nelson on March 6; and center Danny Nelson (2023, No. 49). The Islanders have seven picks in the draft, and it'll be interesting to see how Darche opts to use those selections.

Possible fits: Matthew Schaefer, D, Erie (OHL); James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA); Michael Misa, C, Saginaw (OHL)

New York Rangers

Top priority: Depth at forward, defense

First pick: No. 12

The situation: The Rangers failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2020-21. It was a stunning turn of events after winning the Presidents' Trophy as the team with the most points in the regular season in 2023-24. Peter Laviolette was fired April 19 and Mike Sullivan was named the 38th coach in franchise history May 2, four days after he parted ways with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Chris Drury signed a multiyear contract to remain general manager April 23. Forward Chris Kreider and a 2025 fourth-round pick were traded to the Anaheim Ducks for forward prospect Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick June 12. Left wing Will Cuylle (2020, No. 60) followed a 21-point rookie season with 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 82 games and earned a spot in the top-nine forward group. Forwards Brennan Othmann (2021, No. 16), Brett Berard (2020, No. 134) and Gabe Perreault (2023, No. 23) each figure to be part of the future, perhaps with increased roles as early as next season. New York also has goalie Igor Shesterkin, who they signed to an eight-year, $92 million contract ($11.5 million average annual value) on Dec. 7, the day after they traded defenseman Jacob Trouba to the Ducks. The Rangers have nine picks in the draft.

Possible fits: Roger McQueen, C, Brandon (WHL); Brady Martin, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL); Jackson Smith, D, Tri-City (WHL)

Philadelphia Flyers

Top priority: Center, defensemen depth

First-round picks: No. 6, No. 22, No. 31

The situation: The Flyers finished 15 points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, missing the postseason for the fifth consecutive season to match the longest streak in franchise history (1990-94). John Tortorella was fired as coach March 27 after three seasons and Rick Tocchet was hired May 14. Philadelphia's power play (15.0 percent) ranked 30th in the NHL after finishing last the previous two seasons. The goaltending was average at best with Samuel Ersson (3.14 goals-against average, .883 save percentage) getting the bulk of the games (47) in front of backups Ivan Fedotov (3.15, .880) and Aleksei Kolosov (3.59, .867). Rookie forward Matvei Michkov (2023, No. 7) will be a key part of the rebuilding effort after leading all first-year players with 26 goals and finishing tied for second with 63 points in 80 games. Defenseman Emil Andrae (2020, No. 54) was a pleasant surprise, with seven points (one goal, six assists), 46 hits and 50 blocked shots in 42 games. There's a good stable of prospects with goalie Carson Bjarnason (2023, No. 51), defensemen Oliver Bonk (2023, No. 22) and Spencer Gill (2024, No. 59), and forwards Jett Luchanko (2024, No. 13), Denver Barkey (2023, No. 95) and Alex Bump (2022, No. 133). The Flyers have 11 picks, including three in the first round and four in the second.

Possible fits: Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford (OHL); Brady Martin, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL); Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie (OHL)