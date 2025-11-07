McKenna says Penn State games vs. Michigan State this weekend will be ‘heavyweight battle’

Gavin McKenna’s time at Penn State University has been a thrill-a-minute experience this season.

The 17-year-old left wing and projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft not only is riding a four-game point streak (two goals, five assists) but is tied for the lead among all freshmen in NCAA men's hockey with 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 10 games. He was named Hockey Commisioners Association Rookie of the Month for October on Thursday.

Things will get ramped up even more this weekend when Penn State travels to East Lansing, Michigan, to take on Michigan State.

McKenna’s Nittany Lions (9-1-0) have won seven straight and are No. 3 in the NCAA poll. The Spartans (5-1-0) have won five straight and are ranked No. 1.

"It's a heavyweight battle and whenever you get to play a team like that, you get pretty fired up," McKenna said. "Just the chance to potentially beat the No. 1 team in the country. I think with Michigan State, there's a lot of hype around them and they've done their job to hold that No. 1 spot down. I know our group is excited and it should be fun."

The two-game set between the Big Ten Conference rivals begins Friday (7 p.m. ET) and concludes Saturday (4 p.m. ET).

Like he has been since joining Penn State, McKenna will be in the spotlight, but perhaps it will shine even brighter this weekend.

During the recruiting process McKenna had been considering going to Michigan State, but when he announced his decision on ESPN on July 8, it was Penn State instead, a fact that won’t be lost on the Spartans fans.

"I'm definitely expecting to hear it from the Michigan State fans, for sure, but I think that fires me up," McKenna said. "Hopefully we can get those two wins to keep it quiet."

The game also will mark the first time McKenna goes head-to-head in a college game against Michigan State forward Porter Martone, a friend who was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Martone, 19, who leads Michigan State with nine points (three goals, six assists) in six games, made the jump to college hockey with McKenna this season after each played for their respective clubs in the Canadian Hockey League in 2024-25.

"He's a smart player," McKenna said of Martone. "I'm excited to play against him. I had a lot of fun playing with him (for Canada in international competition) and know how he plays, so we just got to make sure we're shutting him down. He's a pretty big frame (6-foot-3, 208 pounds), so if we're staying on him, not giving him time, I think that'll be successful for us."

McKenna was second in the Western Hockey League last season with 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games with Medicine Hat and was named player of the year in the WHL and the CHL.

Martone tied for seventh in the Ontario Hockey League with 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) in 57 games with Brampton and was voted Best Shootout Shooter in the OHL Eastern Conference in the 2024-25 OHL coaches’ poll after going 2-for-2 last season, with each goal deciding the game.

"We [keep in touch]," Martone said of his friendship with McKenna. "At the odd time we kind of just check in to see how the other is doing. I think it's a healthy relationship and hopefully we get a chance to play together for Canada at the (2026 IIHF) World Junior Championship. But this weekend, our focus is on Michigan State and what we could bring to the table to hopefully get a big outcome."

These will be Michigan State’s first Big Ten games this season. Penn State opened its conference schedule last Thursday and Friday with consecutive wins at Ohio State. McKenna had a combined three assists and eight shots on goal in the victories.

"I think I'm becoming more comfortable," McKenna said. "In past years I've had slow starts, and once I've gotten comfortable, that's when I've started to take off a little bit. As the season has gone on, I've definitely started to get more comfortable holding on to pucks, making more plays and getting into more battles."

NHL Central Scouting associate director David Gregory said games like this weekend help young players grow.

"McKenna will learn how important this weekend series is not just for himself and his team, but his whole school, and it'll just be an absolutely fantastic atmosphere in and around the area,” Gregory said. "That intensity is just great for your development. He's a pretty special player and he's going to have an impact, for sure."