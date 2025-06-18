O'Brien had home-ice advantage on road to NHL Draft

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and Rounds 2-7 are June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a profile on Brantford center Jake O'Brien. Full draft coverage can be found here.
Jake O'Brien has always had the work ethic and skill to make him a player with a future in the NHL.
But if he ever had a question, on or off the ice, he had a great role model in the same home with him.
His mother, Amy Turek, played three seasons in the National Women's Hockey League as well as with the Canada national women's team before opening her own hockey school.
"She was a great hockey player," O'Brien said. "She had her own hockey school growing up that I always went to, and that's where I feel like I developed all my skills from, and that's where I fell in love with hockey. She's been a big impact on me throughout my career so far. And she's an unreal mom and unbelievable player in the past."
O'Brien (6-foot-2, 177 pounds) showcased a lot of what he learned from his mother this season, finishing tied for seventh in the Ontario Hockey League with 98 points (32 goals, 66 assists) in 66 games for Brantford.
The 18-year-old is No. 4 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters.
"He's a very interesting prospect," Central Scouting's Nick Smith said. "I've watched him hang onto pucks and hang onto pucks and he makes this play that nobody sees. The comparable I like to lean on with him this year is [Anaheim Ducks forward prospect Beckett] Sennecke from last year. He's lanky, he's skinny, but it's that ceiling that he has when he comes into his body a little bit. You combine that skill and sense, it's intriguing for sure."
O'Brien was named OHL rookie of the year in 2023-24 after he had 64 points (13 goals, 51 assists) in 61 games. But he knew with that accomplishment would come a lot more attention from opposing players.
He also knew he'd have to adjust his game to counter it, with a focus on shooting the puck more. After having 96 shots on goal in 2023-24, he had 134 shots this season.
"I didn't have very many goals last year, so being a shooting threat instead of passing every time," he said. "I feel like that helps me in small spaces too, being able to shoot quick."
Brantford coach Jay McKee said that ability to self-identify and improve his game is what makes O'Brien such a special player.