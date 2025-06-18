O'Brien had home-ice advantage on road to NHL Draft

"He's a combination of a very cerebral player, very, very high IQ, but also very competitive," McKee said. "He's not just competitive in games but in practice. He's really driven. But I think his IQ, the way he thinks the game, he's one of those guys where when he has the puck and things are happening fast, the game seems to slow down for him in his head. His playmaking ability is very, very high. He's a guy that can just delay the game, find open ice. You think he's going to be pinched off and he finds the route out of the coverage and then makes a great play. Players like that have the ability to draw a couple defenders toward him, and when that happens he's making the creative plays to hit a guy.

"I would say he was 80 percent thinking pass first last year, maybe 20 percent shot. And that's getting closer to 50/50 this year. It's probably still 60/40 pass to shot, but his shot is strong. He used it more and was rewarded for it this year."

Success on the ice came a bit easier than handling some of the pressure that came off the ice during his draft season. He said he did his best to ignore the multitude of draft rankings that come out throughout the season but joked that his teammates weren't much help there.

"I try to stay out of it, try to stay off my phone," he said. "It could get in your head if some people are saying some bad things about you, or you're lower on people's draft ranks and stuff. My team brings it up a lot, which kind of [stinks]. They're always kind of be telling me where I am on what list and everything. So that's the one thing that [stinks], but I try to stay out of it."

And there's always mom to go to for any advice.

"She obviously helps my confidence and stuff," O'Brien said. "When things aren't going my way, it's always tough to keep the confidence. So she's good in that way because she knows what I'm going through and everything. She's very good to me, in the way that she always texts, like, good game and always is there for me. So that kind of helps me and my confidence and everything."

Turek said she just tries to stress staying positive when she talks to O'Brien.

"You're always going to have ups and downs, and you want to limit the downs," she said. "If you are going through a tough time, try to limit that and get out of it as quick as possible. I believe the only way of doing that is to be positive. It's all part of learning. If you get down on yourself, it only makes it worse, so really trying to teach a positive mindset. Every hockey player is going to go through it, and it's just staying positive and believing in yourself, trying to build your self confidence so you can get out of those ruts quickly."

When O'Brien had those moments of self-doubt when he was younger, they could work through them on the ice at Victory Hockey School, which Turek ran. A forward during her playing career, she had no problem strapping on the goalie pads as needed.