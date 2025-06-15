Desnoyers drawing comparisons to Bergeron, Toews ahead of 2025 NHL Draft

18-year-old center, who is No. 7 among North American skaters, 'can be used anywhere in the lineup'

Desnoyers behind net
By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held on June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held on June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), and rounds 2-7 will be on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at center Caleb Desnoyers of Moncton in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Caleb Desnoyers was the No. 1 center on the No. 1 team in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, quite an accomplishment for an 18-year-old looking to make an impression in his NHL Draft-eligible season.

"He's one of those players that will always be one of the most reliable on the ice," NHL Central Scouting senior eastern scout Jean-Francois Damphousse said. "He plays on the power play, penalty kill, wins face-offs, and is really reliable in every facet of the game. He has a good mind for the game, will create offense without cheating defensively, and is always on the right side of the puck."

Desnoyers (6-foot-1, 182 pounds) led Moncton and was tied for fifth in the QMJHL with 84 points (35 goals, 49 assists) this season despite missing eight games because of a nagging wrist injury. A left-handed shot, Desnoyers also led the league with 11 game-winning goals, was second in points per game (1.50), was tied for third in plus/minus (plus-51), and was first in face-off percentage (63.7 percent; minimum 10 face-offs).

Desnoyers is No. 7 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

"I'm a competitive center, a versatile player who can play any situation," Desnoyers said. "My biggest factor is making players around me better, being a playmaker in the offensive zone, and also a vocal leader on and off the ice."

During the NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics earlier this month, Desnoyers said he's still awaiting word on some scans for the injuries he sustained to both of his wrists.

As a result, he didn't participate in any of the fitness testing but did interview with 20 NHL teams.

"Pretty much anything you can imagine you need your hands for hockey was affected by [the wrist injuries]," Desnoyers said. "Lucky enough I have a good staff, good facilities, and my therapist in Moncton is excellent. So I just did a lot of treatments to help me get through it and give it 100 percent every night."

This season, Desnoyers won the Paul-Dumont Trophy as the QMJHL's personality of the year. He was also awarded the Guy Lafleur Trophy as the most valuable player of the QMJHL playoffs after he had 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 19 games to help Moncton win its third Gilles-Courteau Trophy as league champion.

Desnoyers then had two points (one goal, one assist) in four games in the Memorial Cup.

"There was a lot of pressure on his shoulders as far as delivering what Moncton expected to do this year because they had a strong team," Damphousse said. "A lot was put on his shoulders as a No. 1 center, and he did it."

During Moncton's awards ceremony June 2, Desnoyers was named the 39th captain in team history for the 2025-26 season. It remains to be seen where he will play, however.

"My plan is as young as I can to play in the NHL," he said. "I won't force anything, but when I'm ready I'll be at the place where I can play in the NHL the year after. If Moncton is the best option, I'll go back to Moncton."

It's no surprise Desnoyers' two-way reliability and infectious personality have conjured memories of past NHL captains Patrice Bergeron and Jonathan Toews.

"The compete level is high, and when you match it with the skill level that he has, the hockey sense, the willingness to battle in front of the net or on the wall, he's a special player," Damphousse said. "I mean, he could be that Patrice Bergeron or Jonathan Toews-type player where he can be used anywhere in the lineup, produce offense, but also be very effective in shutting down opponents."

Not surprisingly, Desnoyers is a big fan of Toews.

"Toews was a really complete player ... did those things away from the puck," Desnoyers said. "I think he's really versatile and can play in every situation. And he's won the biggest trophy in hockey history, the Stanley Cup. At the end of the day, that's my future goal."

Toews played 1,067 games during 15 seasons for the Chicago Blackhawks, getting 883 points (372 goals, 511 assists). He helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013, 2015), won the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2010, and the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the NHL in 2013.

"I watch a lot of hockey, and what interests me is probably different than what you would expect," Desnoyers said. "I watch what players are doing when they don't have the puck ... the details, where they are, how they react, where are they placing their bodies to be in good position to get the puck back.

"When you don't have the puck, you want it. So it's a part of the game I've worked on a lot."

Desnoyers trophy

© Vincent Ethier

Desnoyers is the youngest of three brothers. Elliot Desnoyers, who was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fifth round (No. 135) of the 2020 NHL Draft, has 85 points (34 goals, 51 assists) in 187 games during three seasons with Lehigh Valley in the American Hockey League.

"He's always been the person I looked up to and my role model," Caleb said of his brother. "I'm lucky enough to train with him during the summer. He's a great role model for me."

Said Elliot: "Caleb's always had to fight to earn his place. Growing up with us in a hockey environment really shaped his character and confidence. But he's not arrogant. That's what has allowed him to get to where he is, and he can't lose that. Exceptional players all have that kind of confidence.

"He impresses me every day, is a really hard worker. That’s something our parents instilled in us. He knows he's among the elite, but he doesn't dwell on it. He takes things day by day and focuses on his team."

How does Caleb differ from Elliot?

"I'm maybe more of a high-offense skill guy, but we both have lot of pride in being good in the three zones," Caleb said. "I think he might be a bit better than me defensively, but I'm still trying to improve that in my game."

That knowledge of the areas he needs to improve is key if he wants to succeed at the next level.

"Physical strength is probably the main thing I want to improve most," he said. "In addition to that, I want to become a more explosive player and be able to create separation from defenders, so it'll be a big summer."

