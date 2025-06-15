Desnoyers drawing comparisons to Bergeron, Toews ahead of 2025 NHL Draft

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held on June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held on June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), and rounds 2-7 will be on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at center Caleb Desnoyers of Moncton in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Caleb Desnoyers was the No. 1 center on the No. 1 team in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, quite an accomplishment for an 18-year-old looking to make an impression in his NHL Draft-eligible season.

"He's one of those players that will always be one of the most reliable on the ice," NHL Central Scouting senior eastern scout Jean-Francois Damphousse said. "He plays on the power play, penalty kill, wins face-offs, and is really reliable in every facet of the game. He has a good mind for the game, will create offense without cheating defensively, and is always on the right side of the puck."

Desnoyers (6-foot-1, 182 pounds) led Moncton and was tied for fifth in the QMJHL with 84 points (35 goals, 49 assists) this season despite missing eight games because of a nagging wrist injury. A left-handed shot, Desnoyers also led the league with 11 game-winning goals, was second in points per game (1.50), was tied for third in plus/minus (plus-51), and was first in face-off percentage (63.7 percent; minimum 10 face-offs).

Desnoyers is No. 7 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

"I'm a competitive center, a versatile player who can play any situation," Desnoyers said. "My biggest factor is making players around me better, being a playmaker in the offensive zone, and also a vocal leader on and off the ice."

During the NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics earlier this month, Desnoyers said he's still awaiting word on some scans for the injuries he sustained to both of his wrists.

As a result, he didn't participate in any of the fitness testing but did interview with 20 NHL teams.

"Pretty much anything you can imagine you need your hands for hockey was affected by [the wrist injuries]," Desnoyers said. "Lucky enough I have a good staff, good facilities, and my therapist in Moncton is excellent. So I just did a lot of treatments to help me get through it and give it 100 percent every night."

This season, Desnoyers won the Paul-Dumont Trophy as the QMJHL's personality of the year. He was also awarded the Guy Lafleur Trophy as the most valuable player of the QMJHL playoffs after he had 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 19 games to help Moncton win its third Gilles-Courteau Trophy as league champion.

Desnoyers then had two points (one goal, one assist) in four games in the Memorial Cup.

"There was a lot of pressure on his shoulders as far as delivering what Moncton expected to do this year because they had a strong team," Damphousse said. "A lot was put on his shoulders as a No. 1 center, and he did it."

During Moncton's awards ceremony June 2, Desnoyers was named the 39th captain in team history for the 2025-26 season. It remains to be seen where he will play, however.

"My plan is as young as I can to play in the NHL," he said. "I won't force anything, but when I'm ready I'll be at the place where I can play in the NHL the year after. If Moncton is the best option, I'll go back to Moncton."