Color of Hockey: Aitcheson, Bear among top choices in 2025 NHL Draft

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles players of color who are ranked by NHL Central Scouting for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph marveled recently at how much hockey has grown since he was one of three players of color who were chosen in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

“I think the NHL and the hockey world in general has been giving so much to communities to make them able to play, enjoy the game of hockey,” said Joseph, who was taken by the Arizona Coyotes with the No. 23 pick in 2017 and was a guest coach at the Penguins’ Willie O’Ree Academy on Tuesday. “They have love for the game in their eyes and hearts. Kids just go practice, play and next thing you know, there are 20 of them possible for the draft. It's fun to see.”

There are at least 26 players of color in the final rankings by NHL Central Scouting who’ll be waiting to hear their names called at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Friday and Saturday at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The first round is Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on Saturday (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).

At least 10 Black players, six Indigenous players, eight players of Asian heritage and two players with Latin American roots are on Central Scouting’s lists of North American and International skaters.

Here are the top players of color who could be selected in the 2025 draft, in ranking order:

North American skaters

Kashawn Aitcheson, D, Barrie (OHL), NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 9

A combination of physicality and offense, Aitcheson (6-1, 196) was third among Ontario Hockey League defensemen with 26 goals and seventh with 59 points in 64 games. The 18-year-old from Toronto also had 21 power-play points (nine goals, 12 assists).

Carter Bear, LW, Everett (WHL), NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 10

Bear (6-0, 179) led Everett in goals (40), points (82) and power-play goals (14) in 56 games. The 18-year-old from Peguis First Nation and Winnipeg had nine game-winning goals, tied for second in the Western Hockey League.

Jack Nesbitt, LW, Windsor (OHL), NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 15

A member of Wiikwemkoong First Nation, Nesbitt (6-4, 185) was fifth on Windsor in goals (25) and points (64) in 65 games, including six power-play and two short-handed goals. The 18-year-old from Sarnia, Ontario, was fifth on Windsor with 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 12 OHL playoff games.

Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie (OHL), NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 17

Spence (6-2, 201) was third on Erie with 73 points (32 goals, 41 assists) in 65 games with 14 power-play points (five goals, nine assists). The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario, had seven points (three goals, four assists) in seven games to help Canada win the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship. He will play at the University of Michigan next season.

Ryker Lee, RW, Madison (USHL), NHL Central Scouting: No. 28

Lee (6-0, 185) led all United States Hockey League rookies in goals (31), power-play goals (10) and points (68), and tied for first in assists (37) and game-winning goals (five) in 58 games for Madison. He had 21 regular-season multipoint games, and six points (three goals, three assists in seven USHL playoff games. The 18-year-old from Wilmette, Illinois, whose father immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan, committed to Michigan State for next season.

William Moore, C, USNTDP (USHL), NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 29

Moore (6-2, 175) had 59 points (27 goals, 32 assists) in 64 games for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. The 18-year-old had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in seven games to help the United States win the bronze medal at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 Worlds. Born in Mississauga, Ontario, Moore is a dual U.S.-Canada citizen. His father, Patrick, is American and mother, Vanusa, is from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Bill Zonnon, RW, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL), NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 31

Zonnon (6-2, 190) was second on Rouyn-Noranda with 83 points (28 goals, 55 assists) in 64 games, and had 34 power-play points (seven goals, 27 assists). The 18-year-old from Montreal tied for the team lead with 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 13 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff games.