The 2026 NHL Draft will be held in June at a site to be determined. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. This week, a profile on left wing Ethan Belchetz with Windsor of the Ontario Hockey League.
2026 NHL Draft notebook: Belchetz credits sister for development into top prospect
6-foot-5 Windsor forward improved shot, mental approach playing with sibling, now a goalie at Connecticut
© Natalie Shaver, OHL Images
Taylor Belchetz always knew her younger brother, Ethan, someday would be able to play the game with power and skill.
What she didn't anticipate was the hype surrounding his effectiveness in his highly anticipated NHL Draft-eligible season.
"I don't know if I ever envisioned him to be so highly scouted and highly rated," said Taylor, a 19-year-old freshman goalie with the University of Connecticut women’s hockey program. "I did see him as a big power forward. He's always had that."
Indeed. Ethan Belchetz (6-foot-5, 228 pounds) is an intimidating on-ice presence with size and skill. He received an A rating on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch and is projected as a top 10 selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.
The 17-year-old left wing has 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) in 17 games with Windsor this season, his second in the Ontario Hockey League. He leads the Spitfires with 72 shots on goal.
"What I like about Ethan's game most is his consistency," Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "He doesn't try to do the highlight reel plays but just goes out there game in and game out and gets it done. He's got very good offensive instincts. He's shooting more this year and got the one-timer going now ... the puck is going in the net. He's showing all his offensive skills and tools."
© Natalie Shaver, OHL Images
Belchetz earned a spot on the OHL Second All-Rookie Team last season after he had 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) in 56 games. He scored four power-play goals, two short-handed goals and two game-winning goals.
He began this season helping Canada win the bronze medal at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August, tying for the team lead with seven points (four goals, three assists) in five games.
Belchetz said the biggest difference between last season and this season is the fact he's no longer the new kid on the block.
"Last year, every weekend there's something new ... you never lived away from home so there's so many new components of life you're dealing with," he said. "Going into the second year, you got a lot more confidence. You know exactly what's going on and are a little more comfortable with your surroundings, whether it's living away from home or a new school. It's just another year of experience under your belt where it's a little bit easier from that standpoint."
Selected No. 1 by Windsor in the 2024 OHL Draft, Belchetz enjoys watching NHL power forwards Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators and Mikko Rantanen of the Dallas Stars.
While much of his career has been spent at left wing, he said Windsor coach Greg Walters has given him a chance to play center at times this season.
"I didn't play too much center growing up, but it was cool to just kind of move around and show that I can play all positions," Belchetz said. "The biggest difference at center is you got to be so much more conditioned. You got to be one of the first guys back and one of the first guys in on the forecheck, so you have to move your feet a lot more because you're all over the ice."
Belchetz sees himself as a big, strong power forward capable of using his size and length to create offense for himself and his linemates.
"I also like using my body to protect pucks and not let anyone beat me in a puck battle, or getting the puck out of the zone," he said. "I want to play a solid 200-foot game."
He credits Taylor, one of his three siblings, for helping him get to where he is.
© Belchetz family
"If there's one thing I took from her it's her determination," he said. "She's a goalie at Connecticut so just the way she can be so mentally dialed and 100 percent ready for every single game. I really wouldn't be here without everyone in my family, but especially her.”
Taylor, who is 18 months older than Ethan, is 1-0-0 with a 2.88 goals-against average and .885 save percentage in one game this season.
She remembers how determined her brother was in improving his shot when they were younger and can understand his desire to be an even more complete player today.
"I'm most proud of who he is as a person," Taylor said of Ethan. "On the ice he's a strong, powerful hockey player but he's never let any ratings or any Instagram followers change who he is as a person. No matter how high or low people rank him, he'll always just put his head down and work hard and that's something I've always admired."
PROSPECTS ON THE RADAR (listed alphabetically)
Malte Gustafsson, D, HV71 Jr. (SWE-JR): The 17-year-old (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) raised eyebrows after he had six points (two goals, four assists) in five games for silver medal-winning Sweden at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 13 games in Sweden's junior league, which earned him a promotion to the Swedish Hockey League. He made his SHL debut Oct. 30 and has no points and two shots on goal in two games.
"He's a solid skater with speed and agility for his size," NHL director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "He's mature and steady with good confidence and a professional style, including hard passes and physicality in battles."
Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford (OHL): The son of former NHL center Manny Malhotra ranks second among OHL rookies with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) and is tied for first with eight power-play points (three goals, five assists) in 16 games. The 17-year-old (6-1,182) also has won 46.9 percent of his face-offs and has scored three game-winning goals.
Egor Shilov, C, Victoriaville (QMJHL): The 17-year-old (6-0, 177) is second among Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League rookies with 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) and 11 power-play points (three goals, eight assists) in 15 games. Last season, his first in North America from his native Russia, he had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) with 39 games with Green Bay in the United States Hockey League.
"He’s an excellent prospect with a ton of skill," Central Scouting senior Eastern scout Jean-Francois Damphousse said. "His hands and puck skills are as good as anyone in this draft. He creates lots of scoring chances for his team and is producing at a good clip."