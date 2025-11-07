2026 NHL Draft notebook: Belchetz credits sister for development into top prospect

Belchetz earned a spot on the OHL Second All-Rookie Team last season after he had 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) in 56 games. He scored four power-play goals, two short-handed goals and two game-winning goals.

He began this season helping Canada win the bronze medal at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August, tying for the team lead with seven points (four goals, three assists) in five games.

Belchetz said the biggest difference between last season and this season is the fact he's no longer the new kid on the block.

"Last year, every weekend there's something new ... you never lived away from home so there's so many new components of life you're dealing with," he said. "Going into the second year, you got a lot more confidence. You know exactly what's going on and are a little more comfortable with your surroundings, whether it's living away from home or a new school. It's just another year of experience under your belt where it's a little bit easier from that standpoint."

Selected No. 1 by Windsor in the 2024 OHL Draft, Belchetz enjoys watching NHL power forwards Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators and Mikko Rantanen of the Dallas Stars.

While much of his career has been spent at left wing, he said Windsor coach Greg Walters has given him a chance to play center at times this season.

"I didn't play too much center growing up, but it was cool to just kind of move around and show that I can play all positions," Belchetz said. "The biggest difference at center is you got to be so much more conditioned. You got to be one of the first guys back and one of the first guys in on the forecheck, so you have to move your feet a lot more because you're all over the ice."

Belchetz sees himself as a big, strong power forward capable of using his size and length to create offense for himself and his linemates.

"I also like using my body to protect pucks and not let anyone beat me in a puck battle, or getting the puck out of the zone," he said. "I want to play a solid 200-foot game."

He credits Taylor, one of his three siblings, for helping him get to where he is.