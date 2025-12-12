2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence

Muskegon center discusses return from injury, plans for holiday break

By Tynan Lawrence / Special to NHL.com

Tynan Lawrence of Muskegon in the United States Hockey League will file a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2026 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old center (6-foot, 185 pounds), who was born in Fredericton, New Brunswick, is an A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and projected first-round selection. The Muskegon captain recently returned from injury and has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in seven games; he has at least one point in every game this season. Lawrence had 54 points (25 goals, 29 assists) in 56 regular-season games and 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 14 USHL playoff games last season to help the Lumberjacks win their first Clark Cup championship while earning postseason MVP honors. He is committed to Boston University for 2026-27.

Hi Hockey fans. Happy December!

I am finally back in the lineup after missing the start of the season due to an injury. It feels good to be back. It was a long time coming but being with the team again on the ice in games and practice, and off the ice with the guys, has been a better feeling after a long start to the year.

With the holiday break right around the corner, we have put ourselves in a really great position for the second half of the season. My teammates have made this season really easy with getting back into the lineup. Being able to come back and be alongside a really talented team has helped me with my transition back.

This time of year is always fun in hockey with the World Juniors and, this year, the Olympics in Milan, Italy.

Any time there is an international event, you always root for your country and being in the U.S. around a bunch of American friends, it is always fun with a bit of banter back and forth and competitive matches.

The holiday break is always a nice mental reset, too. Having the chance to go home and see my family is something I don't take for granted. I'll keep training while at home and getting ready for the second half (beginning Dec. 27), so when I get back to Muskegon, we can keep having success as a team.

Every Christmas, we open presents as a family in the morning, and then we'll get the whole family in New Brunswick to my grandparents' house for a big family lunch/dinner. It's great to see the cousins and everybody I don't get to see for a while. I won't get to see my brother (Josh) in person this year, with him in Russia (with CSK VVS Samara in Russia's minor hockey league), but we will still get to include him in all the activities virtually.

The goal for the second half of the season has stayed the same: to go back and have another long run in the playoffs. I am looking forward to spending a little time with family and then getting back to work with the guys in Muskegon.

I hope everyone enjoys the holidays and stays warm. I'll see you in the new year!

