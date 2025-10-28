Malhotra among 22 CHL players selected for 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Caleb Malhotra, the son of former NHL center Manny Malhotra, is one of 22 players from the Canadian Hockey League eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft taking part in the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

The second annual event will feature a two-game series between several of the top prospects for the 2026 draft from the Canadian Hockey League and USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 Team. It will be played at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Nov. 25 and VisitLethbridge.com Arena in Lethbridge on Nov. 26.

The CHL players selected from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League were chosen by NHL Central Scouting in consultation with the CHL after surveying NHL clubs.

"NHL scouts are looking forward to the 2026 CHL USA prospect games after the success of last year's inaugural event," NHL director of Central Scouting Dan Marr said. "The games will again assemble over 40 highly ranked draft eligible prospects who will give their all in two naturally competitive games which will benefit the scouts and players and entertain fans leading up to the 2026 Draft."

Malhotra (6-foot-1, 182 pounds), a left-shot center who turns 18 on June 2, has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 13 games as a rookie with Brantford of the OHL. The Bulldogs acquired Malhotra in a trade with Kingston on Sept. 12, 2024, after he was originally selected No. 8 by Kingston in the 2024 OHL priority selection. He had 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) in 44 games with Chilliwack of the British Columbia Hockey League last season and is committed to Boston University in 2026-27.

"Caleb just popped right out of the gate," Marr said. "He continues to put on an impressive showing for a first-year player. Even after Jake O'Brien (Seattle Kraken) and Marek Vanacker (Chicago Blackhawks) came back from NHL camps, he still has gotten his spot in the lineup and his place on the power play. That's pretty telling for a 17-year-old to maintain that position when you've got all these high-end drafted players coming back into the lineup."

Other CHL players given an A rating on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and invited to be part of the games include forwards Ethan Belchetz (Windsor, OHL), Mathis Preston (Spokane, WHL), Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara, OHL), Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia, OHL), Adam Novotny (Peterborough, OHL), Egor Shilov (Victoriaville, QMJHL) and JP Hurlbert (Kamloops, WHL), and defensemen Carson Carels (Prince George, WHL), Ryan Lin (Vancouver, WHL), Chase Reid (Sault St. Marie, OHL), Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert, WHL) and Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL).

Belchetz (6-5, 228) has 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) in 15 games. He had 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) in 56 games as an OHL rookie in 2024-25. The left-shot power forward had seven points (four goals, three assists) in five games to help Canada to a bronze medal at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

"Ethan is a size and strength type prospect who projects as a power forward and he's made noticeable improvements to his footwork and agility," said Nick Smith of NHL Central Scouting. "I would say his hands even look faster. He's tough to handle down low and is a beast in the blue paint. He has good sense and can think the game with smart players. His 200-foot game has also improved, and he has a real high ceiling, especially with his work ethic."