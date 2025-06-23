2025 NHL Draft: Central Division needs

Dallas Stars

Top Priority: Best player available

First pick: No. 94

The situation: The Stars' first of five picks won't come until near the end of the third round after trading their first-round pick (No. 30) to the San Jose Sharks for forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci on Feb. 1, and their second-round pick to the Blackhawks ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. Dallas has done a nice job finding young defensemen the past few years, with Lian Bichsel (2022, No. 18) making his NHL debut this season and Christian Kyrou (2022, No. 50) and Tristan Bertucci (2023, No. 31) progressing toward NHL opportunities. At this spot they'll be focused on the best player they believe to be available, but finding a forward could be the preference.

Possible fits: Kristian Epperson, LW, Saginaw (OHL); Tommy Lafreniere, RW, Kamloops (WHL); Michal Svrcek, LW, Brynas Jr. (SWE-JR)

Minnesota Wild

Top Priority: Goalie

First pick: No. 52

The situation: The Wild will make the first of their four selections in the second round after trading their first pick (No. 20) to the Columbus Blue Jackets for defenseman David Jiricek on Nov. 30. They could look to add a goalie to the development pipeline after drafting just one (Chase Wutzke, 2024, No. 142) the previous three years. They also could look to add to their depth at forward with some of their prospects at the position ready to move to the professional level, among them Riley Heidt (2023, No. 64) and Danila Yurov (2022, No. 24).

Possible fits: Pyotr Andreyanov, G, CSKA Jr. (RUS-JR); Semyon Frolov, G, Spartak Jr. (RUS-JR); Mason West, C, Edina (HIGH-MN)

Nashville Predators

Top Priority: Center

First-round picks: No. 5, No. 23, No. 26

The situation: The Predators have three picks in the first round, starting with No. 5; they also have No. 23 (Tampa Bay Lightning) and No. 26 (Vegas Golden Knights, via San Jose). In a draft flush with talented young centers among the top players, finding one to build around could be the direction Nashville chooses to pursue with its first selection, even after taking centers Egor Surin (No. 22) and Teddy Stiga (No. 55) with their first two picks in the 2024 NHL Draft. General manager Barry Trotz said the time also could be right to add a goalie for long-term development, especially after trading goalie Yaroslav Askarov to the Sharks for the No. 26 selection, but that's an area that could be addressed later in the first round or with one of the Predators' two picks in the second round. Nashville has 10 selections in all.

Possible fits: James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA); Roger McQueen, C, Brandon (WHL); Porter Martone, RW, Brampton (OHL)

St. Louis Blues

Top Priority: Forward

First pick: No. 19

The situation: The Blues might have the deepest group of prospects in the NHL, as evidenced by their NHL-high nine players that took part in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, one year after they had an NHL-best seven players on the ice in the 2024 WJC. Of that group, forwards Dalibor Dvorsky (2023, No. 10) and Otto Stenberg (2023, No. 25) and defenseman Theo Lindstein (2023, No. 29) should compete for NHL spots next season, along with forward Jimmy Snuggerud (2022, No. 23), who had four points (one goal, three assists) in seven games after joining St. Louis in April following the end of his college season at the University of Minnesota. With the first of their three picks, it's likely the Blues will look to select a forward to add more depth to a prospect base that includes defensemen selected with their first three picks of the 2024 NHL Draft, Adam Jiricek (No. 16), Colin Ralph (No. 48) and Lukas Fischer (No. 56).

Possible fits: Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle (WHL); Cole Reschny, C, Victoria (WHL); Benjamin Kindel, C, Calgary (WHL)