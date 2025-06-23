'Welcome to the NHL' to reveal behind-the-scenes look at Draft

Award-winning production gets personal with top prospects about to begin pro careers

Welcome to the Draft graphic
By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

The future of hockey will be on full display when NHL Productions presents the award-winning "Welcome to the NHL," presented by BODYARMOR Sports Drink, which goes behind the scenes with exclusive access to several of the top prospects for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

The first episode of the two-part show, titled "Meet the Prospects," will premiere June 24 (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN2 in the United States and Sportsnet 360 in Canada. It also will air on NHL Network on June 27 (4 p.m. ET) as well as on NHL social channels and TVA Sports.

The program provides an in-depth look at several prospects as they describe how they've charted their path to future NHL stardom.

For Matthew Schaefer, the defenseman of Erie of the Ontario Hockey League and the projected No. 1 pick, it's about how much his family means to him, especially following the death of his mother, Jennifer, from breast cancer two years ago.

"It makes me happy to be able to talk about her," Schaefer says on the show. "She was one of a kind. The best mother I could have ever asked for. I had 16 years with her but those will be the best 16 years of my life because I got to spend it with her."

We also see Schaefer training on the ice with former NHL defenseman Mark Giordano, who won the Norris Trophy, voted as the top defenseman in the League in 2019.

"The raw talent is there," Giordano said. "The speed is the one thing that sticks out. I don't want to put expectations on the kid that are too high but he's in that that same group with [Cale] Makar, Quinn Hughes."

The show also takes fans on a fishing boat with Boston College center James Hagens and his father; into the backyard shooting range with Brampton (OHL) forward Porter Martone and a special friend, Jeff the goalie; and for workouts with Saginaw (OHL) forward Michael Misa and his older brother, Calgary Flames forward prospect Luke Misa.

Cameras also followed some of the prospects as they went through interviews and fitness testing during the NHL Scouting Combine, including Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) forward Brady Martin, Brantford (OHL) forward Jake O'Brien and forward William Moore from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team.

Episode two, titled "Class of 2025," will premiere in September and feature exclusive access to the 2025 NHL Draft as the players hear their names called.

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).

Related Content

Schaefer's talent, maturity make him likely No. 1 pick of 2025 NHL Draft

Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Opinions vary after 1st 4 picks

2025 NHL Draft: Top 10 centers

2025 NHL Draft: Top 10 defensemen

2025 NHL Draft: Top 10 left wings

2025 NHL Draft: Top 10 right wings

2025 NHL Draft: Top 10 goalies

NHL Draft Class

Latest News

2025 NHL Draft: Metropolitan Division needs

Color of Hockey: Aitcheson, Bear among top choices in 2025 NHL Draft

2025 NHL Draft: Central Division needs

Panthers continue Stanley Cup revelry with beachfront parade

Live blog: Panthers Stanley Cup championship parade

Marchment traded to Kraken by Stars for 2 draft picks

Bennett shows off Conn Smythe Trophy for fans at parade

Team Czechia projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Tennis star Navratilova celebrates Stanley Cup with Panthers

Charlotte stays alive with OT win against Abbotsford in Game 5 of Calder Cup Finals

Schaefer's talent, maturity make him likely No. 1 pick of 2025 NHL Draft

Bennett visits local animal shelter with Conn Smythe Trophy

Team Germany projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Burakovsky traded to Blackhawks by Kraken for Veleno

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Stuart brings deep understanding of NHL lifestyle to 2025 draft

Wang could be historic selection at 2025 NHL Draft

Boumedienne has 'got a really big upside' entering 2025 NHL Draft