Knowling makes 42 saves, USA holds off CHL in Game 1 of Prospects Challenge

CALGARY -- The USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team arrived here for Game 1 of the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge on Sunday, but the preparation for their 4-2 win against Team CHL at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday started a year ago.

In Game 1 of the 2024 event, Team CHL routed Team NTDP 6-1 in London, Ontario.

Team NTDP coach Nick Fohr, who coached the program's Under-17 team last season, asked his players about their thoughts on the game at practice the next day.

"I said, 'Guys, what do you think about the game?'" he said. "And they were like, 'Wow, that game was intense last year, big time.' The way that thing went about, the biggest message I took away is they were like, 'Coach, it's not going to happen to us. It's not going to happen to us. We're going to be ready.'

"We've talked about that over this last couple of days as well. I told them, it's your guys' words, it's not going to happen to us.'"