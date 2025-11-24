Top 2026 NHL Draft prospects 'fired up' for CHL, USA Hockey Challenge

Vancouver defenseman Lin, given A rating by Central Scouting, among participants at 2nd annual event

Lin-with-logo

© Mark Peterson, WHL

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

CALGARY -- Ryan Lin has been looking forward to this chance to play in the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge for some time.

The right-shot defenseman with Vancouver of the Western Hockey League knows bragging rights are at stake, like they usually are whenever Canada and the United States face off in any event.

"I've been excited to play this game ever since I got named to the team (Sept. 23)," Lin said. "It's been on my mind a lot and I'm fired up for it. I can't wait to play."

The second annual event will feature a two-game series between several of the top prospects for the 2026 NHL Draft from the Canadian Hockey League and USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 Team. It will be played at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Nov. 25 and VisitLethbridge.com Arena in Lethbridge on Nov. 26.

"I mean, every game you play with Team Canada, you have a target on your back," Lin said, "and everyone wants to bring their best to beat you but, especially against the U.S., all the guys from the CHL just want it so bad. It just goes to another level when it's the U.S. for some reason and I love it. I think it's great. It's so competitive and it just gets ramped up to the next level when it's the U.S."

The CHL players selected for the games, from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and WHL, were chosen by NHL Central Scouting in consultation with the CHL after surveying NHL clubs.

Lin (5-foot-11, 177 pounds) is second among WHL defensemen with 28 points (five goals, 23 assists) in 24 games this season. He's an assistant captain for the Giants and will be the same for Team CHL.

"To become a solid NHL defenseman, you have to be good on both sides of the puck," Lin said. "You can't just be a run-and-gun type of player. You have to be responsible in your own end and in breaking up plays, too, but I do think I have the ability to create offense and help my team as well."

Lin is one of 14 players on Team CHL to receive an A rating on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and projected to go in the first round of the 2026 draft. He helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2025 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge and the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship but also lost 4-3 to the United States in a semifinal-round shootout at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup on the way to a bronze medal.

Lin and Niagara left wing Ryan Roobroeck (6-3, 215), who will also represent Team CHL, were roommates at the U-18 World Championship in Frisco and Allen, Texas, from April 23 to May 3. Roobroeck, also an A rated skater, leads Niagara with 12 goals, six power-play goals and nine power-play points in 22 games.

"He's a force out there," Lin said of Roobroeck. "He's so big and lengthy that he can get around you and use that power forward in him, but then he's like a skilled guy as well. He's got hands in tight and a great release. I think he just puts himself in good spots and a player his size is so hard to deal with as a defenseman."

Caleb Malhotra (6-2, 182), an A-rated skater and Team CHL captain, ranks second among all OHL rookies with 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 23 games with Brantford. The son of retired NHL center Manny Malhotra is committed to Boston University in Hockey East next season.

Malhotra faceoff

© Brandon Taylor, OHL Images

The CHL roster includes four American-born players, including A-rated right wing Nikita Klepov (Windsor, OHL; Deerfield Beach, Florida), who won gold at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The other U.S.-born players skating for Team CHL are B-rated goalie Harrison Boettiger (Kelowna, WHL; Wheat Ridge, Colorado), A-rated defenseman Chase Reid (Sault Ste. Marie, OHL; Chesterfield, Michigan), and A-rated forward J.P. Hurlbert (Kamloops, WHL; Allen, Texas).

"I'm excited to meet the U.S. guys playing for Team CHL," Lin said. "I'm hoping they want to win this game as bad as all the Canadians do, and I know they will. It's the CHL, so we want to show that we're the better league. I'm excited to meet all those Americans and the European guys, too."

The NTDP U-18 team has one player listed as an A skater on Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list: defenseman Luke Schairer (6-3, 195). Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, the right-handed shot has five assists in 21 games this season. He's committed to BU in 2026-27.

"Luke skates really well and moves the puck very effectively, but I'd like him to do that more consistently," Central Scouting associate director David Gregory said. "I think he has all the tools because he skates well, he's strong and can move the puck in transition."

Victor Plante (5-9, 163), who leads the NTDP with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) and four power-play goals in 21 games, enters the event as one of seven B-rated U-18 players, or a potential second- or third-round pick. He's committed to the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The format of the games will see teams earn two points for a win and none for a loss, regardless of whether a game ends in regulation, overtime or a shootout. If a game is tied after regulation, teams will play a five-minute 3-on-3 overtime period, followed by a three-round shootout if necessary. If either game is still tied after three players have shot for each team, the shootout will continue in a sudden-death fashion using different players until a team wins the game.

If, after the completion of the second game of the series, the teams are tied at two points each, the teams will play a 3-on-3 20-minute period(s) until a goal is scored to determine the winner of the series.

Team CHL won the inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge last season, sweeping the two-game series after a 6-1 win in London, Ontario, and 3-2 victory in Oshawa, Ontario.

CHL USA Prospects Challenge rosters

Canadian Hockey League

Coach: Willie Desjardins (Medicine Hat, WHL)

GOALIES: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna (WHL); Zachary Jovanovski, Guelph (OHL)

DEFENSEMEN: Carson Carels, Prince George (WHL); Ryan Lin, Vancouver (WHL); Charlie Morrison, Quebec (QMJHL); Giorgos Pantelas, Brandon (WHL); Chase Reid, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL); Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert (WHL); Xavier Villeneuve, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)

FORWARDS: Ethan Belchetz, Windsor (OHL); Maddox Dagenais, Quebec (QMJHL); Alessandro Di Iorio, Sarnia (OHL); Beckham Edwards, Sarnia (OHL); Chase Harrington, Spokane (WHL); J.P. Hurlbert, Kamloops (WHL); Nikita Kelpov, Saginaw (OHL); Caleb Malhotra, Brantford (OHL); Adam Novotny, Peterborough (OHL); Mathis Preston, Spokane (WHL); *Brooks Rogowski, Oshawa (OHL); Ryan Roobroeck, Niagara (OHL); Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat (WHL); Egor Shilov, Victoriaville (QMJHL)

National Team Development Program Under-18 Team

Coach: Nick Fohr (USA U-18, USHL)

GOALIES: Luke Carrithers; Brady Knowling

DEFENSEMEN: AJ Francisco, Jackson Marthaler, Luke Schairer, Abe Barnett, Logan Lutner, Nick Bogas, Tyler Martyniuk, Sam Wathier

FORWARD: Wyatt Cullen, Dayne Beuker, Sammy Nelson, Mikey Berchild, Casey Mutryn, Parker Trottier, Jamie Glance, Brody George, Lukas Zajic, Blake Zielinski, AJ Garcia, Victor Plante, Logan Stuart

*Player was invited but unable to participate due to injury

Related Content

2026 NHL Draft notebook: Morozov making case as one of top 17-year-olds 

2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence

2026 NHL Draft notebook: Belchetz credits sister for development into top prospect

Latest News

NHL Foundation U.S. raising funds with inaugural Giving Tuesday campaign

Zizing ‘Em Up: Robertson highly motivated to make U.S. Olympic team

NHL nationally televised games for week of Nov. 24

Color of Hockey: Payne's hands-on approach paying off for Cleveland kids

Trophy Tracker: Schaefer of Islanders top choice for Calder as rookie of year 

Askarov makes 34 saves, Sharks defeat Bruins

Flames score 5 straight, defeat Canucks for 3rd win in row

Wedgewood makes 22 saves, Avalanche shut out Blackhawks for 9th straight win

Rittich makes 19 saves, Islanders defeat Kraken in double shutout

Wallstedt makes 32 saves, Wild blank Jets for 5th straight win

NHL Status Report: Elias Lindholm returns for Bruins against Sharks

Raiders, Saints players arrive in various NHL jerseys

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Luukkonen makes 29 saves, Sabres defeat Hurricanes

Romanov has shoulder surgery, out 5-6 months for Islanders

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Rantanen of Stars suspended 1 game by Player Safety

Kopitar trying to ‘have as much fun as I can’ in final NHL season with Kings