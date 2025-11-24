Top 2026 NHL Draft prospects 'fired up' for CHL, USA Hockey Challenge

CALGARY -- Ryan Lin has been looking forward to this chance to play in the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge for some time.

The right-shot defenseman with Vancouver of the Western Hockey League knows bragging rights are at stake, like they usually are whenever Canada and the United States face off in any event.

"I've been excited to play this game ever since I got named to the team (Sept. 23)," Lin said. "It's been on my mind a lot and I'm fired up for it. I can't wait to play."

The second annual event will feature a two-game series between several of the top prospects for the 2026 NHL Draft from the Canadian Hockey League and USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 Team. It will be played at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Nov. 25 and VisitLethbridge.com Arena in Lethbridge on Nov. 26.

"I mean, every game you play with Team Canada, you have a target on your back," Lin said, "and everyone wants to bring their best to beat you but, especially against the U.S., all the guys from the CHL just want it so bad. It just goes to another level when it's the U.S. for some reason and I love it. I think it's great. It's so competitive and it just gets ramped up to the next level when it's the U.S."

The CHL players selected for the games, from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and WHL, were chosen by NHL Central Scouting in consultation with the CHL after surveying NHL clubs.