Murtagh brings scoring touch to 2025 NHL Draft

Murtagh had six points (two goals, four assists) in seven games to help the United States to a bronze medal at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship in Frisco, Texas, last month. He's committed to Boston University in Hockey East in 2025-26.

"He has an identity in the way he plays," Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo said. "He'll go to the net and he's not afraid to play in traffic. He can be hard to play against and I think all those things are what we really like about his game. He's competitive and he's still young; I think sometimes younger players can get away from their identity a little bit at times, and for him, when he plays to his identity, he’s a really effective player.

"We're looking forward to having him and think he can bring energy to our group. I also think he can be productive for us, and we feel like he's going to help us right away."

Murtagh, who can play center but prefers wing since he likes to "explode off the wall and jump for offense," led all NTDP players with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 18 games against NCAA competition this season.

Moore had 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) and McKinney had 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) against college opponents.

"I think Jack's an incredible shooter who is very good with the puck on his stick," Moore said. "He's very good driving offense and the fact he has a great shot, he's able to draw the defense more and make great plays off that too."

McKinney also was grateful he had the chance to work alongside Murtagh this season.

"He made everyone around him better," McKinney said. "Obviously he's got an unbelievable shot so it usually works out pretty well when you get him the puck. That's definitely what I tried to do when I played center, and he was on right wing."

Murtagh was born and raised in East Greenbush, New York, and played two seasons with Bishop Kearney (2021-23) in Rochester, New York, before joining the NTDP in Plymouth, Michigan.

"We had a rink in the backyard growing up," Murtagh said of his time in East Greenbush. "We're a pretty fun family, competitive family, with all that stuff. I got an older brother [Michael] and an older sister [Ashley], and we always had fun in the backyard."