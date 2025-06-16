Murtagh brings scoring touch to 2025 NHL Draft

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at left wing Jack Murtagh of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team in the United States Hockey League. Full draft coverage can be found here.
Jack Murtagh can do what scouts and general managers claim to be most difficult at the NHL level -- score goals.
The 17-year-old left wing with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team displayed that shooter's mentality quite often this season, leading the program with seven power-play goals and 165 shots on goal in 56 games.
"He's a pure goal-scorer; scores big goals at big moments," NTDP U-18 coach Greg Moore said. "He just he wants to be that guy. He has a great shot, can pick his spots. He's powerful and explosive and can take off in the open ice. He can fend guys off, can puck protect well, and then he also has a give-and-go style brain. He can play with really dynamic players and support that kind of playmaking cast to give them the puck to shoot.
"He's a competitive, passionate player."