Murtagh brings scoring touch to 2025 NHL Draft

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at left wing Jack Murtagh of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team in the United States Hockey League. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Jack Murtagh can do what scouts and general managers claim to be most difficult at the NHL level -- score goals.

The 17-year-old left wing with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team displayed that shooter's mentality quite often this season, leading the program with seven power-play goals and 165 shots on goal in 56 games.

"He's a pure goal-scorer; scores big goals at big moments," NTDP U-18 coach Greg Moore said. "He just he wants to be that guy. He has a great shot, can pick his spots. He's powerful and explosive and can take off in the open ice. He can fend guys off, can puck protect well, and then he also has a give-and-go style brain. He can play with really dynamic players and support that kind of playmaking cast to give them the puck to shoot.

"He's a competitive, passionate player."

Murtagh (6-foot, 198 pounds) missed 10 games this season due to a shoulder injury but still finished fourth on the NTDP U-18 team with 53 points (22 goals, 31 assists) and was tied for first with four game-winning goals.

"I kind of struggled with [rehabilitation] at first because all I wanted to do was get back and play," he said. "But I realized this is an important year ... every Monday through Thursday, I'd be doing treatment with our physical therapy guys and do certain lifts with our trainers. When I got to the third and fourth week, I got on the ice just to kind of get my wind back.

"When I'm at my best, I think I really showcase my speed and shot, and I want to find teammates."

Murtagh is No. 30 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft. He's one of three NTDP players among Central Scouting's top 32 on the North American list, including No. 29 center Will Moore and No. 32 center Cole McKinney.

"He reminds me of Ryan Leonard in his draft year; he has that upside potential in the way he plays the game and can influence a game," Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "He has the size, the speed, and he's got this not-to-be-denied attitude about him. When you watch him play, you can see he just loves to play the game, and he competes with that attitude which is infectious with his teammates ... he just pops.

"He's got the speed, the skills and the scoring ability when he gets chances to contribute. Jack has worked hard all season long to show that he is another solid NHL prospect from the NTDP."

Pat Cullen of NHL Central Scouting said, "Murtagh plays a good two-way game and has the ability to play whatever style the game and opponent dictates."

NTDP Murtagh stare

© Rena Laverty, NTDP

Murtagh had six points (two goals, four assists) in seven games to help the United States to a bronze medal at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship in Frisco, Texas, last month. He's committed to Boston University in Hockey East in 2025-26.

"He has an identity in the way he plays," Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo said. "He'll go to the net and he's not afraid to play in traffic. He can be hard to play against and I think all those things are what we really like about his game. He's competitive and he's still young; I think sometimes younger players can get away from their identity a little bit at times, and for him, when he plays to his identity, he’s a really effective player.

"We're looking forward to having him and think he can bring energy to our group. I also think he can be productive for us, and we feel like he's going to help us right away."

Murtagh, who can play center but prefers wing since he likes to "explode off the wall and jump for offense," led all NTDP players with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 18 games against NCAA competition this season.

Moore had 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) and McKinney had 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) against college opponents.

"I think Jack's an incredible shooter who is very good with the puck on his stick," Moore said. "He's very good driving offense and the fact he has a great shot, he's able to draw the defense more and make great plays off that too."

McKinney also was grateful he had the chance to work alongside Murtagh this season.

"He made everyone around him better," McKinney said. "Obviously he's got an unbelievable shot so it usually works out pretty well when you get him the puck. That's definitely what I tried to do when I played center, and he was on right wing."

Murtagh was born and raised in East Greenbush, New York, and played two seasons with Bishop Kearney (2021-23) in Rochester, New York, before joining the NTDP in Plymouth, Michigan.

"We had a rink in the backyard growing up," Murtagh said of his time in East Greenbush. "We're a pretty fun family, competitive family, with all that stuff. I got an older brother [Michael] and an older sister [Ashley], and we always had fun in the backyard."

