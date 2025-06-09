Misa receives E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

Michael Misa was named the winner of the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence on Monday.

First awarded in 2014-15, the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence is presented annually "to the NHL Draft prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism."

Misa (6-foot-1, 184 pounds) from Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League excelled in a season when he was moved to center after playing left wing the previous two seasons.

Expected to be selected among the top five picks at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Los Angeles on June 27 (first round; 7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with Rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1), Misa was with other top prospects at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, where the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will play Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"I didn't know too much about the award, to be honest, before I got told and then after reading about it and looking at the past hockey players that have got that award, I think it's a pretty tremendous honor to receive the award," Misa said. "To have the announcement made during the Stanley Cup Final is pretty cool and being there for the moment will be extra special for my family."

Misa led the OHL with 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists) in 65 games and was voted "Smartest Player" in the Western Conference in the 2024-25 OHL coaches poll. It was the most points in an OHL season since Patrick Kane had 145 points (62 goals, 83 assists) in 58 games with London in 2006-07.

"Michael has always identified as a center and it was impressive that he re-transitioned from wing back to center, all while leading the OHL in scoring and setting multiple Saginaw team records," NHL Central Scouting Director Dan Marr said.

The left-handed shot, who was captain this season, is No. 2 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters. He had interviews with 16 teams at the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo last week.

Misa was granted exceptional status by Hockey Canada to play in the OHL as a 15-year-old, becoming one of nine players to have ever done so in the Canadian Hockey League.

"Each year there are many candidates deserving of the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence and the 2025 winner, Michael Misa, was chosen as he demonstrated the characteristics that define this award in his pursuit to be the best player he could be," Marr said. "It is just as impressive knowing he entered the OHL with exceptional status, and he immediately displayed the humbleness and unselfish character he knew would be required to play as a rookie in the OHL, then again on a strong Memorial Cup host team, all which led up to a Memorial Cup ring (in 2023-24)."

The award, presented by NHL Central Scouting, is in honor of McGuire, who served as director of Central Scouting from 2005 until he died of cancer April 7, 2011.