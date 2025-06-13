McKenna, projected No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft, named CHL player of year

Gavin McKenna, expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, was named winner of the David Branch Award as the Canadian Hockey League player of the year Friday.

The 17-year-old forward is the third-youngest player to win the award, after John Tavares (2006-07) and Sidney Crosby (2003-04), each of whom was 16 when he won.

"It means a lot," McKenna said. "I think going into the year that was my goal. It's pretty special to win that now. I know my family will be proud and so will my teammates. I couldn't have done it without those guys.

"I don't think you win an award like this without teammates and guys around you. You need them. Hockey's not a one-man sport. You need every single guy and those guys all helped me, pushing me every single day in practice and helping me out in the games. Lot of credit to those guys."

McKenna was second in the Western Hockey League with 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 regular-season games with Medicine Hat. He led the WHL with a plus-60 rating and won the Four Broncos Trophy as the league's most valuable player.

He was third in the WHL playoffs with 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 16 games to help Medicine Hat win the league championship and advance to the Memorial Cup. He had six points (three goals, three assists) in four games and was named to the tournament all-star team.

McKenna ended the regular season with a 40-game point streak (100 points; 32 goals, 68 assists) that carried through the first 14 games of the WHL playoffs (37 points; eight goals, 29 assists). The combined 54-game point streak (137 points; 40 goals, 97 assists) is the longest in the CHL since 2000.

Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa, two of the top prospects for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, also took home awards.

Schaefer, a defenseman with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, was named winner of the Top Prospect Award, finishing ahead of Seattle (WHL) defenseman Radim Mrtka and center Caleb Desnoyers of Moncton of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Schaefer, expected to be selected by the New York Islanders with the No. 1 pick, had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) and a plus-21 rating in 17 games this season. His season ended Dec. 27 because of a broken clavicle sustained playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, but he was cleared for contact May 1. The 17-year-old is No. 1 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters.

"It's a big year. You work super hard for it," Schaefer said. "I only played 17 games. ... A lot of guys played a lot of games, but I thought the reason I was ranked so high as a top draft prospect is because I worked as hard as I could in those 17 games and proved why."

Schaefer took part in all of the fitness testing during the NHL Scouting Combine on June 6-7 except for the bench press and pullups. He said now it's about getting to Los Angeles for the draft and learning his NHL destination.