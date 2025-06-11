2025 NHL Draft: Top 10 goalies

2. Jack Ivankovic, Brampton (OHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 4 (North American goalies)

In addition to his strong OHL season, he was Canada's No. 2 goalie at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Ivankovic played one game, making 24 saves on 26 shots, then seven of eight shootout attempts in a 3-2 loss to Latvia.

Age 17 at the time (he turned 18 on May 22), Ivankovic was the first 17-year-old goalie to start a WJC game for Canada since Jimmy Waite in 1987.

He capped his season by leading Canada to the gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship. Ivankovic was named the tournament's best goalie after going 6-0-0 with a 1.05 GAA, a .961 save percentage and two shutouts in six games.

"He's very quick to get down and up, quick lateral ability, he reads one-time plays exceptionally well, he gets there ahead of the play," Jensen said. "There's a lot to like. Yes, he's not above 6-foot, but he plays bigger than some of the 6-foot-2 goalies because of the way he plays. He's smart in his positional play and that's what it's all about because sometimes the big goalies, they sag deep in the crease and they open up when they move laterally. He's pretty compact, and with his smarts, with his quickness and athleticism, his compete level (is) second to none. He'll have a chance someday."

3. Pyotr Andreyanov, CSKA Jr. (RUS-JR)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 1 (International goalies)

Andreyanov (6-0, 207) was 23-6-6 with a 1.75 GAA, a .942 save percentage and three shutouts in 37 regular-season games in Russia's junior league, and had a .909 save percentage in three playoff games. The 18-year-old played well enough to earn his first call-up to CSKA in the Kontinental Hockey League but did not get into a game.

"He's very athletic and fast at any level," Central Scouting director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "He had tremendous stats this season and his winning percentage was very high. He's explosive and all his actions [point] to stardom. I feel like that even though he's not that tall, he has all the abilities to be a good NHL goalie."

4. Lucas Beckman, Baie-Comeau (QMJHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 2 (North American goalies)

Beckman (6-1, 182) led the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with 31 wins, was fifth with a 2.65 GAA and tied for third with a .914 save percentage and four shutouts in 52 games as a rookie. He also had a .922 save percentage and one shutout in 11 QMJHL playoff games.

The 17-year-old helped Canada win the gold medal as Ivankovic's backup at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last August and at the 2025 World U-18s, where he went 1-0-0 with a 0.75 GAA and a .954 save percentage in two games.

"I like his quickness, his athleticism," Jensen said. "He's one of those goalies that's very reliable, gives his team a chance to win every single night. He had a strong playoff as well. I just like how strong he is in the crease. He never gives up on a play. He's just one of those goalies that gets around the crease quickly, efficiently. He's smart, he reads when to challenge, he reads the one-time plays really well. ... He just was so consistent all year. He continued to get better, and he didn't have too many dips in the season."