2025 NHL Draft: Top 10 goalies

Ivankovic, Ravensbergen, Andreyanov among best prospects at position

Ivankovic-2

© Terry Wilson / OHL Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and Rounds 2-7 are June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at the top eligible goalies. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Jack Ivankovic might not measure up physically to the average NHL goalie this season, who measured in at 6-foot-3.

But at 5-11, he more than stood out among his peers for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Ivankovic, No. 4 in Central Scouting's final ranking of North American goalies, was 25-12-5 with a 3.05 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and two shutouts in 43 games for Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League.

"Probably the most skilled goalie in this draft," was the assessment of NHL Central Scouting's Al Jensen.

Here are NHL.com's top 10 goalies available for the 2025 draft:

1. Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George (WHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 1 (North American goalies)

Ravensbergen checks every box NHL scouts could look for when it comes to a goalie. The 18-year-old has the size (6-5, 191), athleticism and demeanor that could make him a first-round pick.

He was 33-13-4 with a 3.00 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 51 Western Hockey League games.

"For all the years I've been doing this, it seems like the top goalies just stand out," Jensen said. "There's just no question about it. ... He's got a great NHL presence. He's very calm, very poised, he covers the net really well whether he's in his initial stance or when he goes down into the butterfly. He's got a great butterfly, great leg extension. Tough to beat down low, but he's got good gloves as well.

"There's just a lot of NHL potential in him. You can see it almost immediately with him. And the more you watch him, he's strong. He's going to have a chance to be an NHL starter someday if he continues on his progress that he's gone on."

Ravensbergen save

© James Doyle

2. Jack Ivankovic, Brampton (OHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 4 (North American goalies)

In addition to his strong OHL season, he was Canada's No. 2 goalie at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Ivankovic played one game, making 24 saves on 26 shots, then seven of eight shootout attempts in a 3-2 loss to Latvia.

Age 17 at the time (he turned 18 on May 22), Ivankovic was the first 17-year-old goalie to start a WJC game for Canada since Jimmy Waite in 1987.

He capped his season by leading Canada to the gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship. Ivankovic was named the tournament's best goalie after going 6-0-0 with a 1.05 GAA, a .961 save percentage and two shutouts in six games.

"He's very quick to get down and up, quick lateral ability, he reads one-time plays exceptionally well, he gets there ahead of the play," Jensen said. "There's a lot to like. Yes, he's not above 6-foot, but he plays bigger than some of the 6-foot-2 goalies because of the way he plays. He's smart in his positional play and that's what it's all about because sometimes the big goalies, they sag deep in the crease and they open up when they move laterally. He's pretty compact, and with his smarts, with his quickness and athleticism, his compete level (is) second to none. He'll have a chance someday."

3. Pyotr Andreyanov, CSKA Jr. (RUS-JR)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 1 (International goalies)

Andreyanov (6-0, 207) was 23-6-6 with a 1.75 GAA, a .942 save percentage and three shutouts in 37 regular-season games in Russia's junior league, and had a .909 save percentage in three playoff games. The 18-year-old played well enough to earn his first call-up to CSKA in the Kontinental Hockey League but did not get into a game.

"He's very athletic and fast at any level," Central Scouting director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "He had tremendous stats this season and his winning percentage was very high. He's explosive and all his actions [point] to stardom. I feel like that even though he's not that tall, he has all the abilities to be a good NHL goalie."

4. Lucas Beckman, Baie-Comeau (QMJHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 2 (North American goalies)

Beckman (6-1, 182) led the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with 31 wins, was fifth with a 2.65 GAA and tied for third with a .914 save percentage and four shutouts in 52 games as a rookie. He also had a .922 save percentage and one shutout in 11 QMJHL playoff games.

The 17-year-old helped Canada win the gold medal as Ivankovic's backup at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last August and at the 2025 World U-18s, where he went 1-0-0 with a 0.75 GAA and a .954 save percentage in two games.

"I like his quickness, his athleticism," Jensen said. "He's one of those goalies that's very reliable, gives his team a chance to win every single night. He had a strong playoff as well. I just like how strong he is in the crease. He never gives up on a play. He's just one of those goalies that gets around the crease quickly, efficiently. He's smart, he reads when to challenge, he reads the one-time plays really well. ... He just was so consistent all year. He continued to get better, and he didn't have too many dips in the season."

Mock 2025 NHL Draft opinions vary after 1st 4 picks

2025 NHL Draft

Mock 2025 NHL Draft opinions vary after 1st 4 picks

5. Semyon Frolov, Spartak Jr. (RUS-JR)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 2 (International goalies)

Frolov (6-3, 203) was 16-7-3 with a 2.12 GAA, a .921 save percentage and two shutouts in 27 games with three teams in Russia's junior league, including 9-2-2 with a 2.05 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 13 games with Spartak after being acquired in a trade on Nov. 19.

"Semyon is a tall, strong, athletic stand-out goalie with explosive movements and solid positional play," Vuorinen said. "He tracks pucks well and battles hard for every save, showing a competitive edge in the net. His lateral movements are smooth, and he covers the net effectively with brilliant depth and angles. He plays aggressively, challenging shooters at the top of the crease, but this can sometimes lead to rebound issues and overcommitting on cross-passes. His post play is strong, and his flexibility allows him to make acrobatic saves when needed. While he isn’t flashy, his calm and efficient play helps him control the game, giving him a composed, NHL-like presence in the net."

6. Louis-Antoine Denault, Quebec (QMJHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 5 (North American goalies)

Denault (6-8, 206) is the biggest goalie on either of Central Scouting's rankings list, and if selected would be second goalie 6-8 or taller chosen, along with Jason Missiaen (6-8), who never played an NHL game despite being selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the fourth round (No. 116) of the 2008 NHL Draft

Denault, 18, was 17-17-5 with a 3.13 GAA, a .902 save percentage and two shutouts in 41 games for Quebec this season.

"Mechanically speaking you can see that he's put in the work -- physically as well," Central Scouting senior Eastern scout J-F Damphousse said. "He's stronger in his movements, stronger in his crease. So, when you've got that 6-foot-8 presence, he could possibly be like a Ben Bishop down the road -- (he has) that type of presence where he covers so much net, and he's a pretty good athlete too for his size."

Louis-Antoine Denault

© Jonathan Roy/Remparts de Québec

7. Michal Pradel, Tri-City (USHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 3 (North American goalies)

Pradel (6-4, 195) made his United States Hockey League debut Feb. 14, and was 9-4-0 with a 2.41 GAA, an .899 save percentage and one shutout in 14 games, after beginning the season playing in the junior league in his native Slovakia.

The 18-year-old finished his season going 3-3-0 with a 2.46 GAA, a .914 save percentage and two shutouts in seven games for Slovakia at the World U-18s, including 29 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the United States in the bronze-medal game.

"He's got such a presence in the net," Jensen said. "He started to wow me as I kept watching him. He looks like a potential starter in the NHL someday. He's got the NHL presence. He moves extremely well already throughout the crease, he's well-balanced, smart in challenging. He's got that calmness and poise in the net. He doesn't let any bad goals or bad games get him down; he just continues to play. I really see a huge upside."

8. Aleksei Medvedev, London (OHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 6 (North American goalies)

Medvedev (6-3, 180) was 22-8-2 in 34 games as an OHL rookie. The 17-year-old was third in the league with a 2.79 GAA and a .912 save percentage and tied for third with three shutouts. He was the backup to Austin Elliott for London, which won the OHL championship and the Memorial Cup.

"I really like his upside," Jensen said. "It's not about now, it's about the future with this kid. ... He played 34 games as a rookie in London, and that's impressive. Regardless of if he played on a good team or not, he still had to stop the puck, he still had to be in good position. He has that style to play on a good team like that because he's patient. He's not flashy, but his positional play is excellent."

9. John Parsons, Chicago (USHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 10 (North American goalies)

After getting passed over in the 2024 NHL Draft, Parsons (6-3, 194) was 12-18-4 with a 3.49 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 35 games for a Chicago team that finished with the second-fewest points in the USHL.

The 19-year-old is committed to play at Providence College next season.

"He has improved a lot from his previous season," Jensen said. "He started the season out strong and steadily improved throughout the year. Confidence was a huge factor as well. He's got the NHL size and good structure in his game. He plays a good pro style game."

10. Elijah Neuenschwander, Fribourg Jr. (SUI-JR)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 3 (International goalies)

Neuenschwander (6-4, 199) was 6-2-1 with a 2.67 GAA and a .909 save percentage in nine games with Chur in the Swiss League, the second-highest professional league in Switzerland. In 17 games in the Swiss junior league, the 18-year-old was 11-5-1 with a 2.24 GAA. He had an .817 save percentage in three games for Switzerland at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"Elijah has an enormous stature and showed promise in several games during the season, displaying strong technical skills, good size and poise in the net," Vuorinen said. "His butterfly technique and puck tracking were consistently solid, and he showed good lateral movement when focused. ... His performances at the junior level suggest long-term upside, which was further strengthened by the men’s Swiss League games he played later in the season. Neuenschwander is considered one of the top Swiss goalie prospects and could rise further with improved consistency and skating."

Related Content

Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Opinions vary after 1st 4 picks

10 things learned from 2025 NHL Scouting Combine

Ivankovic stands out as top goalie prospect for 2025 NHL Draft despite height

Schaefer tops Central Scouting North American skater final rankings for 2025 NHL Draft

NHL Draft

Top North American goalie prospects discussed ahead of 2025 NHL Draft

Misa receives E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

Schaefer, 2025 NHL Draft prospects enjoy 'cool opportunity' to attend Stanley Cup Final

Schaefer 'definitely a lot stronger' after tragic experiences as teenager

Color of Hockey: Westergard has high hopes heading into NHL Draft

Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Opinions vary after 1st 4 picks

Ekblad, Reinhart, Draisaitl, Bennett ‘brothers for life’ since 2014 NHL Draft

10 things learned from 2025 NHL Scouting Combine

McQueen completes Combine testing in full after injury-plagued season

Best friends Eklund, Frondell team up at NHL Scouting Combine

2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

2025 NHL Draft order set through 1st 30 picks

2025 NHL Draft prospects talk comparable players in League

NHL Scouting Combine provides insight, information and memorable moments

Reid learned work ethic from Thornton ahead of 2025 Draft

West to finish H.S. football career after Combine, 2025 NHL Draft 

Misa, Hagens confident about jump to League next season, prospects tell 'NHL Draft Class' podcast