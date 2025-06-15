2025 NHL Draft: Top 10 centers

Misa, Hagens, Frondell among best prospects at position

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at the top eligible centers. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Michael Misa with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League and James Hagens of Boston College in Hockey East headline a class at center that could feature as many as six players at the position selected in the top 15 of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

Misa (6-foot-1, 182 pounds) is No. 2 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the 2025 draft. Hagens (5-10, 186) is No. 3.

"[Misa and Hagens] are very impressive in their own right and there's not a fine line to be drawn," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "Three years from now they both could be a point-per-game guy in the NHL, but they'll just both do it their own way."

The New York Islanders have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, the San Jose Sharks have the No. 2 selection, and the Chicago Blackhawks have the No. 3 pick.

"I mean, as far as driving and creating plays, Misa has lit the lamp more, but Hagens played in a bigger, stronger league and can do that too," Central Scouting's Nick Smith said. "I think Misa may be a little bigger, a little stronger down low, and maybe in the trenches a little bit more, but they're pretty similar players."

There were 11 centers selected in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, including six in the top 15: Macklin Celebrini (No. 1, Sharks), Cayden Lindstrom (No. 4, Columbus Blue Jackets), Tij Iginla (No. 6, Utah Mammoth), Berkly Catton (No. 8, Seattle Kraken), Jett Luchanko (No. 13, Philadelphia Flyers) and Konsta Helenius (No. 14, Buffalo Sabres).

Here are NHL.com's top 10 centers available for the 2025 draft (position according to NHL Central Scouting):

1. Michael Misa, Saginaw (OHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 2 (North American skaters)

Misa was named the winner of the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence, presented annually "to the NHL Draft prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism." He also was named "Smartest Player" in the Western Conference in the OHL coaches' poll after becoming the first player in Saginaw history to win the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL's most outstanding player and the Eddie Powers Trophy as the top scorer in the OHL, finishing the regular season with 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists). The Saginaw captain had at least one point in 60 of 65 regular-season games and tied John Tavares (2006-07) for the most points by an OHL player under 18 since 2000 (Misa turned 18 on Feb. 16). His style of play has been compared to Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos. Misa was granted exceptional player status to enter the OHL as a 15-year-old and he helped Saginaw win the Memorial Cup in 2023-24. His brother, Luke Misa, is 14 months older than Michael and was chosen by the Calgary Flames in the fifth round (No. 150) of the 2024 draft and will play for Penn State in 2025-26.

"He's the type of player that, if there's a man in a better position for a scoring opportunity and if the proper read is to get the puck to that man, he'll do it," Smith said. "And he does it with such quickness and elite hockey sense that it's just great to watch."

2. James Hagens, Boston College (NCAA)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 3 (North American skaters)

Hagens, whose playmaking ability and skating resemble Clayton Keller of the Utah Mammoth, was third on Boston College with 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games skating as the No. 1 center between Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers) and Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals). He also tied for the United States lead with five goals in seven games to help his country win the gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Born in Hauppauge, New York, Hagens was the fourth-youngest player in college hockey ranked fourth among NCAA Division I freshmen in points, earning a spot on the Hockey East All-Rookie Team. In 2023-24, he led USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team with 63 assists, 102 points and 1.76 points per game in 58 games. Hagens looks to become the highest-drafted player out of Boston College; defenseman Noah Hanifin is the only player from BC to be chosen among the top five in the NHL Draft (Carolina Hurricanes, No. 5, 2015 NHL Draft).

3. Anton Frondell, Djurgarden (SWE-2)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 1 (International skaters)

Frondell (6-1, 204) started the season with Djurgarden's junior team and had seven points (five goals, two assists) in 10 games, but quickly was promoted to Allsvenskan, Sweden's second division, and averaged nearly a point per game with 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 29 games to finish with the second-most points ever by a player aged 17 or younger in Sweden's second division (behind William Nylander in 2013-14). Frondell had a standout performance on the two stationary bike tests at the NHL Scouting Combine, lasting 14:00 on the Vo2 Max bike test, which measures endurance and recovery. His peak power output of 16.8 watts of power per kilogram of body weight on the Wingate test was tied for second with forward Arvid Drott from Djurgarden's team in Sweden's junior league.

"Some minor injuries slowed [Frondell] a bit during the early season but he's a strong skater, skilled, and a two-way player," NHL Director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said.

4. Caleb Desnoyers, Moncton (QMJHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 7 (North American skaters)

The 18-year-old left-handed shot, compared to New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier, tied for fifth in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with 84 points (35 goals, 49 assists) in 56 games. Desnoyers, a versatile, two-way player who can contribute a variety of ways, had a 15-game point streak (27 points; 12 goals, 15 assists), the third-longest by a QMJHL player this season. He won the Paul-Dumont Trophy at the QMJHL's personality of the year since he was in the spotlight from the beginning of the season and acted as an excellent ambassador for the league. He was awarded the 2025 Guy Lafleur Trophy as MVP of the QMJHL playoffs after he had 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 19 games to lead Moncton to the league championship. His 30 points were tied with Jonathan Huberdeau (Calgary Flames) for fourth-most in the QMJHL playoffs since 2000. His hockey IQ is very good and he has a good sense of anticipation and high-end offensive skills with his vision and feel for the game. Desnoyers' brother, Elliot Desnoyers, was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fifth round (No. 135) in the 2020 NHL Draft. Desnoyers revealed at the NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics that he's still awaiting word on some scans for injuries he sustained to both of his wrists. He doesn't know the timeline of recovery.

5. Jake O'Brien, Brantford (OHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 4 (North American skaters)

O'Brien (6-2, 177) was named "Smartest Player" in the Eastern Conference in the OHL coaches' poll after he had 98 points (32 goals, 66 assists) in 66 regular-season games with Brantford, finishing tied for seventh in assists and points in the league. Possessing great hockey sense and a natural ability to see the ice and quickly read situations, the right-handed shot led the OHL with 41 power-play assists. He had two hat tricks and 14 games with three-plus points to help Brantford (44-19-5) finish first in the Eastern Conference. O'Brien, who turns 18 on June 16, had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 11 OHL playoff games; Brantford lost to Oshawa in the second round in six games. He won MVP honors for Team East in their overtime win in the inaugural OHL Connor McDavid Top Prospects Game, getting three assists. He won the Emms Family Award as OHL rookie of the year in 2023-24 after he had 64 points (13 goals, 51 assists) in 61 games, including 19 multipoint games.

6. Roger McQueen, Brandon (WHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 8 (North American skaters)

McQueen (6-5, 198) missed 51 games because of a fracture in the L4/L5 vertebrae in his back but had at least a point in 71 percent of games played to finish with the highest point-per-game rate on his team in 17 games (1.18; 20 points, 10 goals, 10 assists). He performed all the testing at the NHL Scouting Combine, placing eighth in the horizontal jump at 112.8 inches. McQueen also had a 20.7-inch vertical jump, did nine pull-ups and completed the pro agility 20-yard shuttle run in 4.50 seconds starting to his left and 4.49 seconds starting to his right. He's got the size, a big shot and deft scoring touch to complement an extremely good motor. Perhaps most impressive for a player his stature is his playmaking and touch with the puck to finesse it through tight spots. McQueen won gold with Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship. At the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, McQueen scored the third-most goals (four) and tied for fourth-most points (seven) in five games for Canada. McQueen's father, Scott, was a defenseman in the WHL with Red Deer and Saskatoon, getting 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 88 games (1997-2000).

7. Brady Martin, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 11 (North American skaters)

Martin (6-foot, 186) established himself as a top-line center, playing big minutes and in all situations this season. He was voted "Hardest Worker" in the Western Conference in the OHL coaches' poll, and tied for fifth among all skaters with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) for gold medal-winning Canada at the 2025 U-18 Worlds. The right-handed shot enjoys playing a physical style but also a responsible 200-foot game. He had 72 points (33 goals, 39 assists), eight power-play goals, and three short-handed goals in 57 OHL games. Martin is described by NHL Central Scouting as "a player who checks all the boxes and has no holes in his game." The Martin family owns a beef ranch/farm on the outskirts of Elmira, Ontario, and since the age of 12, Brady has worked on the ranch, feeding and laying out fresh bedding for their 40-plus cows and calves.

8. Jack Nesbitt, Windsor (OHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 15 (North American skaters)

Nesbitt (6-4, 186) compares his style to Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn, stressing his physicality, playmaking and hockey sense as his strongest attributes. He was named "Most Improved Player" in the Western Conference in the OHL coaches' poll, ranking fifth on Windsor with 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 65 regular-season games. He contributed on the power play (six power-play goals) and penalty kill (two short-handed goals) and won 51.4 percent of his face-offs. In 12 OHL playoff games, he had 10 points (one goal, nine assists), six power-play assists, and won 49.8 percent of his face-offs. Nesbitt had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick in the 2025 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, getting a goal, an assist, and engaging in a fight.

9. Braeden Cootes, Seattle (WHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 20 (North American skaters)

In his second full WHL season, Cootes (5-11, 186) led Seattle with 63 points (26 goals, 37 assists) in 60 regular-season games and with eight points (two goals, six assists) in six WHL playoff games as a top-line center. He had 21 power-play points (eight goals, 13 assists) and three short-handed points (one goal, two assists) during the regular season. Cootes led Seattle in face-off wins (505) and finished fourth among all skaters with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in seven games as captain for gold medalist Canada at the 2025 U-18 Worlds. Serving as co-captain on Seattle along with defenseman Sawyer Mynio (Vancouver Canucks), Cootes is a born leader, recognized as a player who never quits on a puck, is smart and considered a difference-maker anywhere in the lineup.

10. Milton Gastrin, MoDo Jr. (SWE-JR)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 3 (International skaters)

Gastrin (6-foot, 194), who can play wing or center and is effective on face-offs, was an assistant captain and led MoDo's team in Sweden's junior league in goals (18). He ranked seventh in Sweden's junior league in points (42) among players aged 17 or younger and played eight games for MoDo in the Swedish Hockey League, the top professional men's league in Sweden. A strong skater who plays a simple and effective game with high hockey IQ and compete, Gastrin possesses strong leadership qualities and has been the captain in many international events with Sweden, including in a bronze-medal effort at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. His father, Magnus, played professional hockey in Sweden and Switzerland for more than a decade, and his brother, Malcom, is his teammate with MoDo. Milton finished sixth among all skaters in assists (seven) for silver medal-winning Sweden at the 2025 U-18 Worlds.

