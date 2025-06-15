2025 NHL Draft: Top 10 centers

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at the top eligible centers. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Michael Misa with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League and James Hagens of Boston College in Hockey East headline a class at center that could feature as many as six players at the position selected in the top 15 of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

Misa (6-foot-1, 182 pounds) is No. 2 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the 2025 draft. Hagens (5-10, 186) is No. 3.

"[Misa and Hagens] are very impressive in their own right and there's not a fine line to be drawn," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "Three years from now they both could be a point-per-game guy in the NHL, but they'll just both do it their own way."

The New York Islanders have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, the San Jose Sharks have the No. 2 selection, and the Chicago Blackhawks have the No. 3 pick.

"I mean, as far as driving and creating plays, Misa has lit the lamp more, but Hagens played in a bigger, stronger league and can do that too," Central Scouting's Nick Smith said. "I think Misa may be a little bigger, a little stronger down low, and maybe in the trenches a little bit more, but they're pretty similar players."