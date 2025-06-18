Belle taking unique journey from China to 2025 NHL Draft

In the journey of a United States hockey player, the most basic of questions, "Where did you learn to skate?" tends to produce a response in one of three categories:

The community rink, the family backyard, or a pond near the player's house.

USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team forward William Belle has a bit of a different answer.

"The 27th floor of a public shopping mall in Dongguan."

Belle is believed to be the first player raised in China to compete internationally for USA Hockey.

Belle lived in Dongguan, China, until his family moved to the U.S. in May 2015. His father, Travis, is American, and his mother, Yu Wei, is Chinese; his parents met in China while his father was working there.

The 18-year-old was among the 90 Draft-eligible prospects who participated in the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine earlier this month. None of the other 89 have a hockey origin story quite like his.

Belle (6-foot-3, 225 pounds), who is committed to play at Notre Dame in the fall, skated for the first time at age 6, and only by happenstance.

"It was a birthday party," he said. "I don't know. I just kept going back. A couple months later, my dad bought hockey skates. The blades were unsharpened. The skate size was my shoe size. We didn't know anything. My dad played football. It was completely new to us."

While plenty of families tell stories of arduous commutes across snowy roads to hockey practices, Dongguan presented its own challenges: The city has a population of more than 10 million people, so the Belle family spent two hours in traffic every time William skated at the mall.