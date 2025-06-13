Lakovic uses size, mobility to stand out ahead of 2025 NHL Draft

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with Rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at left wing Lynden Lakovic of Moose Jaw in the Western Hockey League. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Lynden Lakovic with Moose Jaw of the Western Hockey League is a gifted left wing possessing the mind of a skilled center.

"I think my skating for a player my size (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) is my biggest asset," Lakovic said. "I think I got the skill set of a player like [Buffalo Sabres center] Tage Thompson. His creativity with the puck is what kind of drives me to watch him more. We have similar frames, similar skill sets, and I think that I can take bits and parts of his game and add to mine."

Lakovic, No.14 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters and a projected first-round pick at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, really came into his own during his third WHL season.

"There's lots of guys that have high-end hockey sense and the ability to make plays, and he's got equal ability to pass and shoot, but to do it the way that he does it, I think, is rare," Moose Jaw coach Mark O'Leary said. "As a winger he drives play so much, a lot like a centerman.

"A big part of that is his ability to carry the puck through the neutral zone. I think he skates faster with the puck than he does without it."

Lakovic said he learned a lot from former Moose Jaw captain Brayden Yager his past three seasons before the latter was traded to Lethbridge on Dec. 2.

"Yager is someone I leaned on; he helped me a lot with my 200-foot game," Lakovic said. "I think you come to a point and realize that not everyone's going to be Auston Matthews and score 70 goals, so adding different elements into your game is going to help you. 'Yags' has also helped me in dealing with the pressure of the draft.

"One night I called him because I didn't have a good road trip and was stressing about my play. We talked it out for a little while and ended up having a laugh after."