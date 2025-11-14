2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence

Hi hockey fans. Happy November!

The last time you heard from me, I was rehabbing an injury I sustained during the preseason, and well, I still am. It can be tricky coming back from an injury.

Especially those that keep you out of the lineup as long as I have been but working with the coaches and staff here in Muskegon, and having the support system with my parents, brother, billet family, and teammates, has helped me make the process as easy as possible.

I actually played two games a few weeks ago and came back feeling good. Through practice on the ice and off-ice training, I felt stronger and better during those two games. I had a little setback in practice that week, though, so we are taking a cautious approach with it to make sure there is no long-term effect. Coming back for the games after being out for so long was a little challenging. Other teams and players are in midseason form, but I feel like I did well in those two games, especially since they were my first back. They weren't perfect, but you look back on them and try to learn from them and build off them for the rest of the year.