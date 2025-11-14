Tynan Lawrence of Muskegon in the United States Hockey League will file a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2026 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old center (6-foot, 185 pounds), who was born in Fredericton, New Brunswick, is an A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and projected first-round selection. The Muskegon captain has two points (one goal, one assist) in two games this season. He had 54 points (25 goals, 29 assists) in 56 regular-season games and 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 14 USHL playoff games last season to help the Lumberjacks win their first Clark Cup championship while earning postseason MVP honors. Lawrence is committed to Boston University for 2026-27.
2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence
Muskegon center discusses rehabbing injury, Thanksgiving plans
© Muskegon Lumberjacks
Hi hockey fans. Happy November!
The last time you heard from me, I was rehabbing an injury I sustained during the preseason, and well, I still am. It can be tricky coming back from an injury.
Especially those that keep you out of the lineup as long as I have been but working with the coaches and staff here in Muskegon, and having the support system with my parents, brother, billet family, and teammates, has helped me make the process as easy as possible.
I actually played two games a few weeks ago and came back feeling good. Through practice on the ice and off-ice training, I felt stronger and better during those two games. I had a little setback in practice that week, though, so we are taking a cautious approach with it to make sure there is no long-term effect. Coming back for the games after being out for so long was a little challenging. Other teams and players are in midseason form, but I feel like I did well in those two games, especially since they were my first back. They weren't perfect, but you look back on them and try to learn from them and build off them for the rest of the year.
© Muskegon Lumberjacks
This process has been all about managing the highs and the lows. Obviously, coming back for those two games was a high, then having that setback was a low. There are a lot of people around the organization who have helped me get through it. I am working out and rehabbing every day, focusing on a couple of hours just on my foot. I'm working out with the team, just staying around and being involved with the guys, so it's been pretty good so far.
With American Thanksgiving coming up in a few weeks, I always enjoy the food and being around family and friends for a nice big day. It's always a good thing bringing everyone together.
We don't get a break in the schedule for the holiday, so the coaches do a great job of giving us a chance to celebrate. Every year, we do a team meal at the arena with a skate for any family members who are in town. It's great to see all the billets and family members enjoying the time together.
I hope everyone enjoys their Thanksgiving. I look forward to talking with you again in December!