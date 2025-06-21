Boumedienne has 'got a really big upside' entering 2025 NHL Draft

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at defenseman Sascha Boumedienne of Boston University in Hockey East. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Sascha Boumedienne recalls being "star-struck" during the 2018 NHL Draft after a chance encounter with No. 1 pick Rasmus Dahlin at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Josef Boumedienne, Sascha's father, was director of European Scouting for the Columbus Blue Jackets at the time, and his son was helping as a "runner" on the draft floor. Josef, a fourth-round pick (No. 91) by the New Jersey Devils at the 1996 NHL Draft, played 47 games for the Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Washington Capitals from 2001-04.

"It was a real fun experience just being on the floor, running around helping the Jackets," Sascha said. "A lot of people don't get to do something like that, and just seeing all the players and kind of having that dream that maybe one day I could be stepping on that stage too."

Dahlin, who is from Sweden like Boumedienne, was chosen No. 1 by the Buffalo Sabres.

"I got to chat with him a little bit, and he signed my jersey," Boumedienne said. "I was pretty star-struck, but I talked to him. I was fortunate it was the draft that he went first overall."

Seven years later, it's Boumedienne's turn to shine.

The Boston University defenseman won't go No. 1 to the New York Islanders, but there's a good chance he could be selected in the first round. The 18-year-old (6-foot-2, 184 pounds) is No. 18 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters.

"I'm at my best when I'm moving my feet and skating, making it hard on the other team," Boumedienne said. "Getting up the ice and making plays with our forward lines, getting in on that second wave and kind of creating offense from there."

Boumedienne had 13 points (three goals, 10 assists), 24 blocked shots and was plus-8 in 40 games for Boston University in Hockey East as the youngest defenseman in NCAA Division I hockey this season.

"His skating really stood out when our staff was recruiting him," Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo said. "He was already at that age to be a good two-way player, had some offense in his game, but also was good defensively because he could really close. He had a good stick, took good angles, so those were some of the things that really stood out."

Boumedienne improved over the course of the season and received plenty of help when he was paired with countryman Tom Willander (Vancouver Canucks).

"Me and Tom became best friends ... it wasn't often you'd see me without him or him without me," Boumedienne said. "I learned a lot from him; he's a stud of a hockey player and he's going to have a real long career. It was great learning from him."