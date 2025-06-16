10 players on radar for 2025 NHL Draft passed over last year

Epperson had a nine-game point streak (17 points; six goals, 11 assists) bridging September and October, had 11 games with three or more points, and never was held off the score sheet for more than two consecutive games.

The 19-year-old was fourth on Saginaw with 80 points (27 goals, 53 assists), fifth with six power-play goals and second with three short-handed goals in 58 regular-season games. He had 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 42 games with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team in 2023-24.

Epperson is No. 47 in Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, a projected second- or third-round selection. He was No. 201 in the final ranking last season. He will continue his career at the University of Denver in 2025-26.

“There was a game I attended, probably around January, and the general manager told me that Kristian might not play since he had been sick for weeks and lost a lot of weight,” Central Scouting’s Nick Smith said. “Well, he ended up playing and was the best player on the ice. He does a lot of nasty little things that need to be done out there. He's a puck hound, a good penalty killer, finishes hits, and he takes pucks to the net.”

Here are nine other players passed over in 2024 who could be drafted in 2025 (listed alphabetically):

Linards Feldbergs, G, Sherbrooke (QMJHL): Few will forget the effort by Feldbergs (6-1, 194) to lead Latvia to a stunning 3-2 shootout win against Canada in the preliminary round of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. The 19-year-old made 55 saves, plus eight in the shootout. No. 13 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American goalies, he went 20-15-2 with a 2.66 goals-against average, . 903 save percentage and three shutouts in 41 games with Sherbrooke of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. Feldbergs also was 4-5 with a 2.79 GAA and .918 save percentage in nine QMJHL playoff games.

"This kid could already play in the American Hockey League. He's that skilled," said Al Jensen of Central Scouting. "He's got the strength, the quickness and the athleticism. You look at him in there and you could tell he's got NHL written all over him. He could get drafted from the middle rounds to the late rounds, depending on if a team wants a goalie or if they like him enough."

Dawson Gerwing, LW, Kelowna (WHL): Gerwing (6-3, 225) wasn't ranked on Central Scouting's final list of North American skaters in 2023-24 but is No. 99 on the final ranking this season after he had 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 58 games with Swift Current and Kelowna in the Western Hockey League. He's also a physical force willing to defend a teammate (98 penalty minutes).

"He made a big improvement," Central Scouting's Tim Campbell said. "He went from fourth line to first line, earned power-play and penalty-killing time."

Wilhelm Hallquisth, D, HV71 (SWE): The 20-year-old right-handed shot (5-11, 181) is No. 49 in Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters. Hallquisth had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 37 games in the Swedish Hockey League, Sweden's top professional men's league. Wilhelm's brother, 18-year-old defenseman Theodor Hallquisth, plays for Orebro's team in Sweden's junior league and is No. 10 in Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters.

"Wilhelm is a mobile, skilled offensive defenseman who consistently shows confidence and composure with the puck, especially in high-pressure situations," NHL director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "His smooth skating, puck control and vision allow him to create dangerous chances from the blue line and act as an effective power-play quarterback."