2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge: 4 things learned in Game 1

Boettiger, Hurlbert see series from other side; Cullen growing into prospect to watch

CHL USA prospects game 1

© Jenn Pierce, CHL

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

CALGARY -- Wyatt Cullen, a C rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list, had a goal and an assist for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 Team in a 4-2 win against the Canadian Hockey League in Game 1 of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.

The win was the first-ever for the NTDP in the event, which began last season. Team CHL swept the two-game series in 2024, 6-1 and 3-2.

Cullen, the son of former NHL forward Matt Cullen, scored a power-play goal on a wrist shot from the high slot at 6:46 of the third period for a 3-1 lead.

"He's an interesting one, because he's grown like nine inches since our Under-17 tryout camp," NTDP coach Nick Fohr said of Cullen. "He was 5-foot-3 or 5-foot-4 at our tryout camp, and he was 120-some pounds, and now he's almost 6-1 and 170 in like 18 months. What a transformation. And he's still just scratching the surface of the type of player he's going to be."

Brady Knowling (B rated), who is committed to Boston University in 2027-28, made 42 saves and was named player of the game.

"I think the team played really well in front of me," Knowling said. "A lot of blocked shots. I can't take all the credit. As soon as they played last year, we talked about it, and we said we didn't want that to happen to us. We were going to come out representing Team USA, and that's what we did tonight."

Dayne Beuker (B rated), Sammy Nelson (2027 NHL Draft eligible) and Jamie Glance (2027 draft eligible) each scored for the NTDP, which had just one A rated skater on the roster in defenseman Luke Schairer.

Mathis Preston (A rated), a forward from Spokane in the Western Hockey League, had a goal and an assist for Team CHL. Chase Reid (A rated) of Sault Ste. Marie in the Ontario Hockey League scored, and Harrison Boettiger (B rated) of Kelowna (WHL) made 22 saves.

Team CHL had 13 A-rated skaters on the roster.

"I hate to lose, and I hate them from the bottom of my heart," CHL defenseman Xavier Villeneuve (A rated) said. "Losing tonight hurts."

CHL held a 44-26 shot advantage and was 0-for-5 on the power play. The U.S. was 1-for-2 on the power play.

The Prospects Challenge series will conclude at VisitLethbridge.com Arena in Lethbridge, Alberta, on Wednesday.

"I think we were too casual going into this game," CHL captain Caleb Malhotra (Brantford, OHL) said. "Ultimately, we thought we had it in the bag to start and nobody in there put their best foot forward and we know that. We're going to come better [Wednesday]."

Here are 4 things learned from the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge:

Trading places

CHL goalie Boettiger (6-2, 189) and forward J.P. Hurlbert have each had the unique distinction of representing both sides of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

Boettiger, of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, was a member of the NTDP at last year's event, stopping 35 shots in a 3-2 loss against Team CHL in the second game of the two-game CHL sweep. He plays for Kelowna (WHL) this season. He is committed to the University of Denver next season.

"I played with a bunch of them on the U-18 team last year," Boettiger said. "It was just like practice last year, going at each other, chirping."

Hurlbert (6-0, 182) of Allen, Texas, played for the NTDP last year, but served as an alternate captain for Team CHL this season. He had 37 points (19 goals, 18 assists) in 56 games with the NTDP Under-17 Team in 2024-25 and this year leads the WHL with 18 goals and 44 points in 25 games as a rookie with Kamloops. The University of Michigan commit had six shots on goal and was 4-for-14 on face-offs.

"I have a lot of great friends over there and people who I played with and against for a very long time," Hurlbert said. "I was excited to play for the CHL, make new friends and learn the game from other people."

Cullen makes up for lost time

Cullen, who recently returned from injury and has five points (one goal, four assists) in five games with the NTDP this season, really made an impact in his first big test.

"It was a really cool experience for me scoring a goal like that in a big game," Cullen said. "I got put on the power play right away, and that's huge for me. I think I'm a really talented player. It was good to showcase out there what I can do."

Fohr is proud of how far Cullen has come since Under-17 tryout camp. Cullen is committed to the University of Minnesota in 2027-28.

"The [NHL scouts] are going to see him now, and get to experience him," Fohr said. "He's such a crafty hockey player. He's still not 100 percent up to full speed. He's only played five games and he's fighting it a little bit still, digging through the injury that he had at the beginning of the year. But he's coming and he's still getting his legs underneath him."

Belchetz vows to be better

Ethan Belchetz, one of the more highly touted A rated skaters participating in the game, was upset with his performance and is determined to make amends in Game 2 on Wednesday.

"I didn't think I played very well tonight," said Belchetz, who took seven shots and had a plus-1 rating. "I'll talk to the coach later to find out what he was thinking. But from a personal standpoint, I wasn't very happy with the way I played."

Belchetz leads Windsor (OHL) with 16 goals and is second with 28 points in 23 games this season.

"I just didn't think I was very engaged, and I wasn't moving my feet," he said. "All the things that I usually bring to the table, I wasn't really doing. Hopefully, tomorrow will be a better night for me."

Lanny McDonald presenting cowboy hats to Team CHL

© Jenn Pierce, CHL

Rhinestone cowboys

NHL Hall of Fame forward Lanny McDonald made a surprise appearance during the morning skate for Team CHL to offer words of encouragement and a Calgary tradition ahead of Game 1.

"We have a white hat tradition in Calgary to welcome newcomers to the city and we're very proud of that," McDonald told the group. "But before that, remember, you got here by being the best of the best, but you cannot win if you play as an individual. You can only win if you play as a team. Yes, you got all kinds of scouts up in the stands. They're looking for what kind of team player you are."

McDonald, whose 10-year term as Hockey Hall of Fame chairman ended in June, then presented the first white cowboy hat to Malhotra (A rated).

"Cowboy hats aren't popular in Europe at all, so this is my first," said A rated left wing Adam Novotny (Peterborough, OHL), who was born in Czechia. "I was watching some highlights from his games with the Calgary Flames in the past. It was great to have him with us on the ice."

McDonald, whose No. 9 uniform was retired by the Flames in 1990, was introduced to the team by CHL coach Willie Desjardins (Medicine Hat, WHL).

"He's accomplished so many things; he's one of three in the rafters so that's pretty impressive," Desjardins said. "It's so great the way he gives back to the game; I think that's something all of us can learn from. It's important that we all do that."

NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman contributed to this report.

Latest News

Benn gets 400th NHL goal, Stars score 8 in win against Oilers

NHL organists were household names during Original Six era

Thanksgiving eve games to watch debated by NHL.com

Foligno Face-Off will help Marcus of Wild, Nick of Blackhawks fight cancer to honor mom

Gustavsson looks to raise 'level' with Wild, make Sweden roster for Olympics

Mailbag: Penguins struggling after hot start; Blues facing decisions

Trophy Tracker: Quenneville of Ducks in lead for Jack Adams as top coach

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

NHL Status Report: Matthews could return for Maple Leafs on Wednesday

Sharks players enjoy ‘Monday Night Football’ action at Levi's Stadium

Devils spend day with young fan ahead of Hockey Fights Cancer Night 

Stars unveil new 1999-inspired alternate jerseys

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Chiarot fined maximum for butt-ending in Red Wings game

NHL EDGE stats: Sneaky offseason movers in 2025-26

Modano says he’s embracing Kane’s pursuit of his U.S. scoring record in Q&A with NHL.com

Luke Hughes carrying big workload on defense for Devils

On Tap: Robertson, Draisaitl look to stay hot when Stars, Oilers meet