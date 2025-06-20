The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a preview of the top eligible International prospects in a Q&A with NHL Central Scouting director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen. Full draft coverage can be found here.
Top International skaters discussed ahead of 2025 NHL Draft
© Joe Hrycych/NHLI via Getty Images
Anton Frondell and Victor Eklund could become the first pair of Sweden-born players chosen among the top 10 in four years at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.
The last time two Sweden-born players were selected in the top 10 was the 2021 NHL Draft, defenseman Simon Edvinsson to the Detroit Red Wings at No. 6 and forward William Eklund to the San Jose Sharks at No. 7.
Frondell (6-foot-1, 204 pounds), No. 1 on Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters, had a standout performance on the two stationary bike tests during the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo earlier this month. The forward with Djurgarden in Allsvenskan, Sweden's second division, lasted 14:00 on the Vo2 Max bike test, which measures endurance and recovery. His peak power output of 16.8 watts of power per kilogram of body weight on the Wingate test, a 30-second all-out sprint, was tied for second with forward Arvid Drott from Djurgarden's team in Sweden's junior league.
Frondell had 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 29 regular-season games, and seven points (three goals, four assists) in 16 playoff games to help Djurgarden earn promotion to the Swedish Hockey League for next season.
Eklund (5-11, 169), a right wing with Djurgarden, is No. 2 on Central Scouting's list of International skaters. He had 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 42 regular-season games, and seven points (two goals, five assists) in 16 playoff games.
"I would say that Victor is as good a player as Anton Frondell, but in a different way," NHL Central Scouting director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "Victor plays much bigger than his size and I would call him a hound dog. I would call Frondell a military tank [on the ice]. We put Anton before Victor [on Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters] because we feel NHL teams can utilize Anton's skills and physics with more variety as a two-way team player who can score.
"But it's really difficult to [pinpoint] a difference between Anton and Victor."
Sweden has been well represented in the first round of the NHL Draft, but a 13-year run with at least one player chosen in the opening round ended last year when the earliest pick was forward Lucas Pettersson to the Anaheim Ducks in the second round (No. 35).
To break down the international prospects further, here are five questions with Vuorinen:
© Courtesy DIF Hockey
What did you see in Frondell during the second half of the season that was different and how long do you think before he can make that jump to the NHL?
"He had some minor injuries the first part of the season which were slowing him down a bit, but he demonstrated increasing maturity in his actions. All our Swedish scouts rated him as No. 1 at the end of the season. I would compare him somewhat to forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki with the Vancouver Canucks. Lekkerimaki was drafted [No. 15] in 2022 and played in [24] NHL games with the Canucks this season. So, it would take some three years before [Frondell] might be ready for his NHL debut. Depending on who drafts him and how well he does in the Swedish Hockey League over the next few years, if he stays in Europe, will tell a lot. Also, it's also important to recognize what the plan is for him by the team that does draft him."
Center Milton Gastrin (6-1, 194) played for MoDo's team in Sweden's junior league and had a productive season with 18 goals and 42 points in 40 games. Why do you believe a club should take a chance on him?
"If Milton is not drafted in the first round, he should be gone in at least the first group in the second round. His two-way game is very productive, and you have to see him more because he's not flashy so you don't understand him so clearly. But I like his hockey sense and especially his passing ability. He has strong skating skills, including acceleration, straight line speed and balance, is always active, makes good decisions and comes out as a winner in most battles. He's a much better player in my mind than many think."
© Filip Rylander
Alexander Zharovsky (6-1, 163) from Ufa's team in Russia's junior league is the top-rated Russia-born player on Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters (No. 5). What have you liked about Zharovsky's game when you've watched him?
"He played last season mainly in some under-17 leagues and regional leagues so he was not really on our radar to begin the season. We observed his productivity and began following him more closely to start this season, and he impressed through the video. It's no wonder that he ended up playing seven KHL playoff games (one assist) at the end of the season. He's a sizable winger whose strengths lie in his hockey vision. He shares the puck with perfect passes and has a remarkable awareness. His puck-handling skills are fine, so we feel that he has a future."
Benjamin Rautiainen (6-0, 174), a left-shot center who is No. 36 on Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters, really impressed at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship for Finland. This will be his second time through the draft after being passed over in 2024. Do you think he gets drafted and why?
"Benjamin is a late bloomer and has played effectively in under-20 leagues in Finland for two years already. I was surprised he was not chosen last year. This year he really had his breakthrough season in the men's top league and at the under-20 level so I'm pretty confident he'll be drafted. He has played in Liiga, Finland's top men's league, on the top line under coach Rikard Gronborg. Tappara is one of the best club teams in Europe and he contributed with goals (10), assists (23), and is very creative. We saw in World Juniors that he can really be a difference maker in individual games. So hopefully he will finally be drafted."
Is there any player you feel could be chosen after the first or second round who could turn out to be a serviceable NHL player in the future?
"I have to watch the Russians, who are more or less a question mark for us as we cannot compare them on national teams with their age group. One of those is [No. 9 ranked] Kurban Limatov of Dynamo Moscow. He's a mobile, two-way defenseman with impressive size (6-3, 198) and he has physical strength. He's been a key player for Dynamo's junior team in Russia's minor hockey league and playing heavy minutes. He scored 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 46 MHL games. His skating is strong for his size; he's showing good mobility offensively. He has been productive, contributing both as a puck mover and a shooter, but his shot is even better. He's a player ready to take risks and I really like that kind of player. I see lots of potential with him and his playing style, which could attract NHL clubs."