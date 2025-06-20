Top International skaters discussed ahead of 2025 NHL Draft

Anton Frondell and Victor Eklund could become the first pair of Sweden-born players chosen among the top 10 in four years at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

The last time two Sweden-born players were selected in the top 10 was the 2021 NHL Draft, defenseman Simon Edvinsson to the Detroit Red Wings at No. 6 and forward William Eklund to the San Jose Sharks at No. 7.

Frondell (6-foot-1, 204 pounds), No. 1 on Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters, had a standout performance on the two stationary bike tests during the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo earlier this month. The forward with Djurgarden in Allsvenskan, Sweden's second division, lasted 14:00 on the Vo2 Max bike test, which measures endurance and recovery. His peak power output of 16.8 watts of power per kilogram of body weight on the Wingate test, a 30-second all-out sprint, was tied for second with forward Arvid Drott from Djurgarden's team in Sweden's junior league.

Frondell had 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 29 regular-season games, and seven points (three goals, four assists) in 16 playoff games to help Djurgarden earn promotion to the Swedish Hockey League for next season.

Eklund (5-11, 169), a right wing with Djurgarden, is No. 2 on Central Scouting's list of International skaters. He had 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 42 regular-season games, and seven points (two goals, five assists) in 16 playoff games.