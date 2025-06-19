Bear improves by ‘leaps and bounds’ entering 2025 NHL Draft

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at Everett forward Carter Bear. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Carter Bear learned at a young age that scoring goals was better than trying to stop them.

During the days of youth hockey, when every player tried every position, it took Bear one turn at goalie to learn where his future lay.

"Went in goal one game, got torched, 8-2 loss," he said. "I never played again. I was like, ‘Nope, I'm done.’"

Bear found a better fit at forward, and the results show the 18-year-old made the right choice.

This season he tied for seventh in the Western Hockey League with 40 goals and led Everett with 82 points in 56 games. He did so despite missing the final five games of the regular season and the WHL playoffs because of a partially torn Achilles tendon sustained during a game against Portland on March 9.

"It was off an [offensive] zone draw, and then it kicked out to the far wall," Bear said. "Their [defenseman] picked it up, and then I guess he tried to flick it out of the zone. I did my job and finished my check on him, and when I finished my check on him he fell backwards. While he's falling I took a stride out and his right leg got my back of my right leg while he was falling down."

Bear had surgery four days after the injury and said he's already skating and doing weight-bearing exercises to rebuild his strength.

"Right now it's kind of close, so you're not totally sure yet, but [doctors] said I'll be ready for [training] camp, and I'll be 100 percent for the season," he said.

Despite the injury, NHL Central Scouting placed Bear No. 10 in its final ranking of North American skaters for the 2025 NHL Draft.

"I think with Carter, he has just continued to grow and mature as a player," Central Scouting senior western scout John Williams said. "He has a very strong work ethic to go along with his skill, so his overall game has improved in leaps and bounds over the past couple of seasons."