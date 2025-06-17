Martone thrives under pressure heading to 2025 NHL Draft

Martone is No. 6 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters after finishing tied for seventh in the OHL with 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists), and he had 29 power-play points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 57 games. He had nine points (four goals, five assists) and three power-play goals in the six-game playoff series against Oshawa.

He was asked if playing right wing as compared to center is a disadvantage in a draft dominated by exceptional players in the middle.

“I’m not really sure,” he said. “I think a team is going to pick you because they believe in you, and I think everyone brings different things to the table. I’m not focused on other people, just on myself and the team I play for. I think if I do that, a team will like me.”

Martone established team records for assists and points in a regular season with Brampton, and has 204 points (89 goals, 115 assists) in 178 OHL games in his three seasons.

"Porter is a well-known commodity ... he brings that package that teams are looking for," Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "He does have a little bit more of the size asset element to his game than some of the other players at the top of this draft and I think that's appealing to some teams. But I think he's eliminated any concerns about the skating, and he's undervalued on his skill sets."

Richmond was asked if Martone might be undervalued in this draft, as he did drop to No. 6 from No. 4 on Central Scouting's midterm rankings in January.

"The NHL is a hard league to play in ... you have to be special," Richmond said. "I could argue that 98 percent of the guys in the NHL are wonderful people, but they've got a little bit of a screw loose too, to play that many games and be that physical at that pace. Porter is right there with those guys. I've had some pretty good ones, Nicolas Hague, Thomas Harley, Owen Tippett, Ryan McLeod, Nathan Bastian ... a whole bunch to come through with me. Martone's teammates love being around him, he knows all the stick patterns of his teammates, and he's just a hockey junkie."

Richmond is reminded of Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry whenever he watches his star forward.

"He's Corey Perry; he really is," Richmond said of Martone. "He's good with the puck, sets up plays. If you're double-teaming him, he makes passes that other guys can't make, and if you leave him alone, he's deadly around the net. He's an agitator, gets under people's skin. Players want to get after him all the time but he's tough and doesn't mind fighting. He'll defend teammates and he'll jump at those who come after him.

"He's the most complete guy, I think, that I've had."

Brampton goalie Jack Ivankovic, No. 4 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American goalies, gets to see that ability on display every practice.

"In practice, I'm trying my hardest not to allow him to score and to make him better and he's trying to score and make me better," Ivankovic said. "Knowing what he's looking for when he's coming down to shoot is a big thing in my training."

Martone grew up in Peterborough, Ontario, in a hockey-playing family. Mike Martone, his father, played four seasons (1994-98) with Peterborough (OHL), serving as captain in 1997-98. The family patriarch had Porter and his younger sister, Audrey, in skates by the time each was 2 years old.