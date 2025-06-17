Martone thrives under pressure heading to 2025 NHL Draft

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at right wing Porter Martone of Brampton in the Ontario Hockey League. Full draft coverage can be found here.
Porter Martone set three goals for himself as a high-end prospect entering his draft-eligible season.
Not surprisingly, the right wing with Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League recorded a hat trick.
"I wanted to establish myself as a dominant force in the league, be a hard player to play against and be one of the top players [in scoring]," Martone told NHL.com in January.
It wasn't easy for Martone, particularly since entering 2024-25 with a big bullseye on his back as a projected top-10 pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.
"Obviously there's always going to be pressure on people in their draft eligible year; it's a big year," Martone said. "It might be pressure for other people, but I kind of take it as a privilege. Not everyone my age gets to say, in their NHL draft year, they're captain of their junior hockey team and get the opportunities that I get, so it was a huge honor."
Martone (6-foot-3, 208 pounds) would be the first to trade away all the personal accolades for team success, however. One could sense that in the tone of his voice after Brampton was eliminated by Oshawa in its first-round playoff series.
That's just how Martone's wired, but it doesn't take away from the fact he hates losing more than he loves winning.
"His compete level is off the charts," Brampton coach and general manager James Richmond said. "He hates losing at anything, and to find that type of an athlete nowadays is very rare. When you find it, start saying, 'OK, what's the skill set like?' because there's willingness and ableness ... and I can tell you Porter's got both."