Color of Hockey: Moses can become latest Scarborough product to play in NHL

Native of Toronto community, home to host of Black players to reach League, eyes selection in Draft

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Shamar Moses, a forward for North Bay of the Ontario Hockey League who is No. 104 on NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings of North American skaters for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles June 27-28.

Shamar Moses is looking to become Scarborough’s Next One.

The 18-year-old left wing for North Bay of the Ontario Hockey League was born and raised in the Toronto community that has produced Black NHL players for decades, from Mike Marson, Kevin Weekes, Anson Carter, Anthony and Chris Stewart to Wayne Simmonds, Joel Ward and Devante Smith-Pelly.

“To be from there and have people to look up to like Anthony and Wayne and all these guys, it's pretty cool to see,” Moses said. “It's a pretty big honor being able to be someone to come from there, and I hope to inspire the next generation.”

Moses is No. 104 on NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings of International Skaters for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles June 27-28. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).

The power forward had 48 points (12 goals, 36 assists) in 66 games for North Bay, second on the team in assists and third in points, after he was acquired in a trade with Barrie five games into the 2024-25 OHL season.

“He’s someone with a tremendous skillset,” North Bay coach and assistant general manager Ryan Oulahen said. “Somebody that can drive offense, create things around him, make teammates around him better, one of the focal points to our power play all season long. A lot of those little things kind of add into him having success and, I think, just starting to realize the potential and the high ceiling he has as well.

“The big body presence (6-1, 200), the frame, the muscle and then you add in the elite skill set that he has. The things he can do with the puck, the brain, the hockey sense and the way he’s capable of playing any different style. ... All those things add into what could be a really scary presence, certainly in our league, and then moving forward to his professional career.”

Moses said he’s managing a mix of excitement and nerves heading into the draft.

“You never really know how it's going to go, but I think for the most part, I'm just excited,” he said. “If the opportunity comes, it will be amazing to get to share that and celebrate with my family.”

It would also be a celebratory moment for Scarborough, whose players past and present have a legacy of paying it forward, and for the NHL and NHL Players’ Association and their efforts to make hockey more accessible.

Moses was one of five students who received one-year full scholarships to attend Blyth Academy Downsview Park for Elite Athletes outside Toronto in 2022 through a partnership with Hockey Equality, a Scarborough-based nonprofit organization founded by Anthony Stewart in 2021, the NHL and NHL Players’ Association through the Industry Growth Fund (IGF).

Stewart established Hockey Equality to help grow the sport by lowering financial and other barriers that impact boys and girls in underrepresented communities through mentorships, grassroots and development programs.

The NHL and NHLPA have been supporting organizations like Hockey Equality for the past three years through the IGF. The fund was created as part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement in 2013, and supported by every NHL team, to accelerate the development and support League and club business initiatives and projects that promote long-term fan development and increase participation at all levels of hockey, with an emphasis on youth.

“We are so honored to help kids like Shamar achieve their dreams,” said Rob Knesaurek, NHL Senior Vice President Hockey Development and Industry Growth. “The IGF continues to invest in organizations that provide greater access to the game and provide positive experiences for the next generation of hockey fans."

Chris Campoli, NHLPA Divisional Player Rep, said: “We are so proud of Shamar and the thousands of kids that come through our programs and wish him the best as he continues his path to hopefully becoming a member of our Association one day.”

The scholarship allowed Moses to take courses in small classes and participate in the Academy’s daily advanced hockey training program at Scotiabank Pond with elite coaches.
He was also able to work off-ice for free with former Toronto Maple Leafs strength and conditioning coach Matt Nichol, a Hockey Equality ally who has trained current and former NHL players like Tom Wilson, Tyler Seguin, Brandon Montour, Simmonds and Smith-Pelly.

“Getting a scholarship to Blyth was huge,” Moses said. “Heading into my draft, having all that extra ice time and trying to perfect my skill was just a huge help.”

Moses was selected by Barrie with the No. 19 pick in the 2023 OHL draft after he had 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 36 games for Don Mills; under-16 team of the Greater Toronto Hockey League in 2022-23. He had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 66 games with Barrie in 2023-24 before he was traded to North Bay on Oct. 10, 2024, for center Dalyn Wakely, who the Edmonton Oilers chose in the sixth round (No. 192) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Jillian Downing, Moses' mother, said the scholarship was beneficial in helping her navigate the expense of raising a hockey player as a single parent and instrumental in her son’s development as a player and a person.

“The option of going to any kind of private or semi-private school was not an option,” Downing said. “The scholarship was kind of a climax point for him of, ‘Hey, I really want to make it into the OHL,’ that was a huge goal for him, putting him in an environment where he was going to be afforded extra training, a little more focus on hockey. Being in a school program that enabled that, for me, that was a big sort of crossroads for him to really lock in, focus on that and really follow his goals and dreams.”

Anthony Stewart, who was selected by the Florida Panthers with the No. 25 pick of the 2003 NHL Draft and played six NHL seasons from 2005-12, said the credit for Moses being on the cusp of being an NHL draft pick belongs to the player.

“A lot of the work, he did that,” said Stewart, who played 262 games for the Panthers, Atlanta Thrashers and Carolina Hurricanes. “We just clear the runway, the obstacles and whatever barriers there may be to help the true talent come through.”

