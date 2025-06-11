Top North American goalie prospects discussed ahead of 2025 NHL Draft

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at the top-eligible North American goalies in a Q&A with Al Jensen of NHL Central Scouting. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Joshua Ravensbergen is plenty motivated entering the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

That's because the 18-year-old goalie with Prince George of the Western Hockey League could be the first player at his position to be selected after not being chosen among the 214 picks, including 24 goalies, in the 2021 WHL bantam draft.

"For sure it was something that motivated and helped me get to this point," Ravensbergen said. "It kind of opened my eyes to how hard you have to work in the summers. Before my [WHL] draft year I kind of took summers off. But I was really [upset] that I wasn't selected; I really wanted to play in the WHL. So I skated as much as possible, worked out a lot more too. I was on the ice two, sometimes three times a day. It might have been a little too much looking back at it, but it definitely helped me turn the corner."

Ravensbergen (6-foot-5, 191 pounds), No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American goalies, was 33-13-4 with a 3.00 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 51 games.

"I enjoy pressure; pressure is a privilege," Ravensbergen said. "You got to learn how to handle it. As long as you don't make it become too big of a thing in your mind and you are able to handle it, then you can kind of turn it into excitement."