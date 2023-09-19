Latest News

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

Official deals since July 1, 2023

Karlsson_shoots

© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the 2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker, the official list of completed trades since July 1, 2023. This is your one-stop shop for news, analysis and reaction from around the NHL as teams position themselves for the present and beyond.

SEPTEMBER 19: Vancouver Canucks acquire goalie Casey DeSmith from the Montreal Canadiens for forward Tanner Pearson and a 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | DeSmith traded to Canucks by Canadiens for Pearson

AUGUST 18: Anaheim Ducks acquire defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Buffalo Sabres for a 4th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.| Lyubushkin traded to Ducks by Sabres

AUGUST 15: Detroit Red Wings acquire defenseman Jeff Petry from the Montreal Canadiens for Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional 4th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Petry traded to Red Wings by Canadiens

AUGUST 8:Carolina Hurricanes acquire forward David Kase from the Philadelphia Flyers for forward Massimo Rizzo and a 5th round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Kase traded to Hurricanes by Flyers

AUGUST 6: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire defenseman Erik Karlsson, forward Dillon Hamaliuk and a 3rd-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks for forwards Mikael Granlund, Mike Hoffman, defenseman Jan Rutta and a 1st-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. | Karlsson traded to Penguins by Sharks

AUGUST 6: Montreal Canadiens acquire defenseman Jeff Petry, goalie Casey DeSmith, forward Nathan Legare and a 2nd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins for forwards Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick. | Petry traded to Canadiens by Penguins

JULY 9: Detroit Red Wings acquire forward Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators for forward Dominik Kubalik, defenseman Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 1st-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a 4th-round pick in the 2024 draft. | DeBrincat traded to Red Wings by Senators

JULY 2:Minnesota Wild acquire forward Pat Maroon and forward Maxim Cajkovic from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 7th-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. | Maroon traded to Wild by Lightning

JULY 2:Winnipeg Jets acquire defenseman Artemi Kniazev from the San Jose Sharks for defenseman Leon Gwanke. | Kniazev traded to Jets by Sharks for Gwanke

JULY 1: San Jose Sharks acquire forward Anthony Duclair from the Florida Panthers for forward Steven Lorentz and a 5th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Duclair traded to Sharks by Panthers for Lorentz, draft pick

JULY 1: New Jersey Devils acquire defenseman Colin Miller from the Dallas Stars for a 5th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Miller traded to Devils by Stars

JULY 1: Washington Capitals acquire defenseman Joel Edmundson from the Montreal Canadiens for a 3rd-round pick and a 7th-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. | Edmundson traded to Capitals by Canadiens

