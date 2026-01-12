Color of Hockey: Ramirez's anti-fog solution clears view at outdoor games

How did Ramirez become a go-to anti-fog guy? It all started washing cars. Ramirez had a shop near Honda Center and he detailed cars for Anaheim Ducks players on game days in 2007.

“Me being Hispanic, Mexican specifically, I didn’t grow up playing hockey, I didn’t know anything about hockey,” he said. “But when I started doing the players’ cars, I just wanted to get acquainted and familiarize myself with them. I started watching games so I could name them by name when they came and dropped off their car with me.”

Ramirez found himself slowly getting sucked into the sport, watching it more on TV and attending the Ducks’ morning skates when he dropped off cars. He said the drop-offs became part of the game-day ritual for some players.

Brent Mater, director of operations at Honda Center, was impressed by the quality of Ramirez’s auto detailing work and asked whether there was anything he could come up with to clean up the arena’s battle-scared boards and glass without harming the ice or people.

“I was just looking at the glass, and back in the day, there weren't a whole lot of products that you could use to keep the glass really looking sharp, especially after it went from tempered (glass) to acrylic,” Mater said.

Mater gave Ramirez a couple of beat-up retired panes from the arena, and Ramirez took them to a chemist he worked with on compounds for auto detailing.

“After that, every so often I’d see him and he goes, ‘Hey, I think we're getting closer to a solution,’” Mater said.

About nine months later, Ramirez showed Mater a glass pane in the arena he treated with his new-found solution.

“To be honest, I thought he was pulling the wool over my eyes because I thought, 'That's a brand-new pane,'” Mater said. “I asked my guys, ‘Did we just replace this pane?’ He (Ramirez) goes, ‘No, I worked on it this morning.’ I was completely blown away.”

Mater began talking up Ramirez’s rink glass polish, which led to a demonstration of his product at Staples Center, now Crypto.com Arena, in 2009, and eventually a distribution deal with Athletica Sports Systems, a designer and manufacturer of rink dasher boards.

“I was just blown away that I just stumbled into this, and it was unbelievable that the industry didn’t have something in set place to maintain their acrylic,” he said. “One thing led to another, and Clear D Zone Products was born.”

Opportunity knocked for Ramirez again in 2015 when his distributor asked if he could come up with an anti-fog solution. Challenge accepted again.

“I started doing research,” Ramirez said. “I’m not a chemist, I’m just a car wash guy from Southern California, but I stumbled into the solution. So I called my chemist right away and I said, ‘Look, I've been doing this, this and this.’ He just laughed and said, ‘I can’t believe you stumbled into this. It works because of this and that. So let me mix up a solution for you.’”