Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Each week during the regular season, here are the top 10 players to add off the fantasy hockey waiver wire with NHL EDGE stats insights. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

FORWARDS

Josh Norris, BUF

26 percent rostered in fantasy

-Top line with elite goal-scorer Tage Thompson

-7 points (4 goals, 3 assists) in 4 preseason games

-EDGE stats: Among forward leaders in top skating speed, 20-plus mph speed bursts and midrange goals last season

Jimmy Snuggerud, STL

18 percent rostered in fantasy

-Top line with forwards Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich and PP1 with Thomas, Buchnevich, Brayden Schenn and defenseman Cam Fowler

-2 assists, 6 shots on goal in 3 preseason games

-EDGE stats: Among forward leaders in top shot speed during 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Frank Nazar, CHI

13 percent rostered in fantasy

-Second line with forwards Teuvo Teravainen and Tyler Bertuzzi plus PP1 with elite center Connor Bedard and rookie defenseman Sam Rinzel

-5 points (4 goals, 1 assist), including 1 power-play goal and 1 game-winning goal, and 10 shots on goal in 4 preseason games

-EDGE stats: Among forward leaders in 22-plus mph speed bursts last season

Oliver Bjorkstrand, TBL

11 percent rostered in fantasy

-PP1 with Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel and Victor Hedman

-4 points (2 goals, 2 assists), including 2 power-play goals, and 19 shots on goal in 4 preseason games

-EDGE stats: Among forward leaders in average shot speed and tied for 10th at his position in high-danger shooting percentage

Mackie Samoskevich and Eetu Luostarinen, FLA

5 and 1 percent rostered in Yahoo Fantasy

-Aleksander Barkov out for season; Matthew Tkachuk out until at least December.

-Samoskevich: 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists), including 2 power-play goals, and 10 shots on goal in 3 preseason games

-Luostarinen: 5 points (1 goal, 4 assists), including 1 shorthanded goal, in 2 preseason games

-EDGE stats: Panthers led the NHL in high-danger goals during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Ville Koivunen, PIT

3 percent rostered in fantasy

-Top-six role; Bryan Rust (lower body) out at least two weeks

-3 points (2 goals, 1 assist), including 1 game-winning goal, in 5 preseason games

-EDGE stats: Would have ranked among the League leaders in offensive zone time percentage last season