Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Snuggerud, Nazar, Frost have strong underlying metrics; season preview podcasts

Each week during the regular season, here are the top 10 players to add off the fantasy hockey waiver wire with NHL EDGE stats insights. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

FORWARDS

Josh Norris, BUF
26 percent rostered in fantasy
-Top line with elite goal-scorer Tage Thompson
-7 points (4 goals, 3 assists) in 4 preseason games
-EDGE stats: Among forward leaders in top skating speed, 20-plus mph speed bursts and midrange goals last season

Jimmy Snuggerud, STL
18 percent rostered in fantasy
-Top line with forwards Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich and PP1 with Thomas, Buchnevich, Brayden Schenn and defenseman Cam Fowler
-2 assists, 6 shots on goal in 3 preseason games
-EDGE stats: Among forward leaders in top shot speed during 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Frank Nazar, CHI
13 percent rostered in fantasy
-Second line with forwards Teuvo Teravainen and Tyler Bertuzzi plus PP1 with elite center Connor Bedard and rookie defenseman Sam Rinzel
-5 points (4 goals, 1 assist), including 1 power-play goal and 1 game-winning goal, and 10 shots on goal in 4 preseason games
-EDGE stats: Among forward leaders in 22-plus mph speed bursts last season

Oliver Bjorkstrand, TBL
11 percent rostered in fantasy
-PP1 with Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel and Victor Hedman
-4 points (2 goals, 2 assists), including 2 power-play goals, and 19 shots on goal in 4 preseason games
-EDGE stats: Among forward leaders in average shot speed and tied for 10th at his position in high-danger shooting percentage

Mackie Samoskevich and Eetu Luostarinen, FLA
5 and 1 percent rostered in Yahoo Fantasy
-Aleksander Barkov out for season; Matthew Tkachuk out until at least December.
-Samoskevich: 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists), including 2 power-play goals, and 10 shots on goal in 3 preseason games
-Luostarinen: 5 points (1 goal, 4 assists), including 1 shorthanded goal, in 2 preseason games
-EDGE stats: Panthers led the NHL in high-danger goals during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Ville Koivunen, PIT
3 percent rostered in fantasy
-Top-six role; Bryan Rust (lower body) out at least two weeks
-3 points (2 goals, 1 assist), including 1 game-winning goal, in 5 preseason games
-EDGE stats: Would have ranked among the League leaders in offensive zone time percentage last season

PIT@BUF: Shea, Koivunen team up to score

Morgan Frost, CGY
2 percent rostered in fantasy
-Top-six role with wing Matt Coronato (18 percent rostered)
-7 points (2 goals, 5 assists), including 1 overtime goal, in 6 preseason games
-EDGE stats: Among forward leaders in power-play skating distance and 20-plus mph speed bursts last season

Other forwards to consider: Troy Terry, ANA; Evan Rodrigues, FLA; Trent Frederic, EDM; Brady Martin, NSH; Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, DET

Ryan Leonard, WSH
11 percent rostered in fantasy
-3 points (2 goals, 1 assist) and 9 shots on goal in 4 preseason games
-L3 with Hendrix Lapierre and Anthony Beauvillier; PP2 with Jakob Chychrun, Aliaksei Protas and Connor McMichael
-EDGE stats: Among forward leaders in average shot speed last season

Other forwards with low roster percentages for more shallow leagues: Ivan Barbashev, VGK; Marco Rossi, MIN; Anton Lundell, FLA

---

DEFENSEMAN

Brandt Clarke, LAK
18 percent rostered in fantasy
-Second power play with Drew Doughty
-4 assists and 14 shots on goal in 6 preseason games
-EDGE stats: Among the defensemen leaders in average skating distance per 60 minutes and offensive zone time percentage

Other defensemen to consider: Tony DeAngelo, NYI; Logan Mailloux and Philip Broberg, STL; Axel Sandin-Pellikka, DET

---

GOALIE

Scott Wedgewood, COL
31 percent rostered in fantasy
-Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) uncertain for the start of the season
-2.41 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in 4 preseason games
-EDGE stats: Among the League leaders in high-danger save percentage

Other goalie to consider: Alex Lyon, BUF

