Hertl has career-high 5 points, Golden Knights defeat Sharks

Jack Eichel scored two goals, Pavel Dorofeyev had a goal and two assists, and Mark Stone had three assists for the Golden Knights (21-11-12), who have won four straight, including 4-2 against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Carl Lindbom made 18 saves.

Collin Graf and Alexander Wennberg scored for the Sharks (23-19-3), who had won three in a row, including 5-4 in overtime against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. Yaroslav Askarov made 26 saves.

Macklin Celebrini had his point streak end at 13 games (nine goals, 18 assists).

Eichel gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 7:19 of the first period. Ivan Barbashev got the puck off the end boards and sent a backhand pass across the crease to Eichel, whose initial chance was stopped by a sprawling Askarov before he chipped his own rebound in at the left post.

Graf tied the game 1-1 at 9:33. After Jeff Skinner's shot was blocked, Zach Whitecloud tried to clear the puck out the left circle but had it land right on the stick of Graf, who scored five-hole with a shot that appeared to deflect off Noah Hanifin.

Dorofeyev put the Golden Knights back ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 10:57. Hertl sent a quick touch pass at the top of the crease to Dorofeyev, who roofed a shot near the right post.

Eichel scored his second of the game at 4:19 of the second period to make it 3-1. He scored short side under Askarov's glove from the left circle after Stone forced a turnover along the right boards.

Hertl pushed the lead to 4-1 with a power-play goal at 11:00. Dorofeyev's shot from the right circle hit the back of Timothy Liljegren at the left post, and Hertl swept the loose puck into the open net.

Whitecloud made it 5-1 at 12:25 with a one-timer from the right point that beat Askarov through a screen.

Wennberg cut it to 5-2 at 16:29. Liljegren gloved the puck down in the left circle and slid a pass over to Wennberg for a one-timer from the right circle.

Shea Theodore shot the puck from his own zone into an empty net to extend the lead to 6-2 at 17:03 of the third period.

Hertl scored his second of the game on a one-timer from the right circle to make it 7-2 at 18:59.