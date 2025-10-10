NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

McDavid reaches his top skating speed of tracking era; more advanced metrics standouts

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Throughout the 2025-26 season, we identify the leaders in key advanced metrics.

---

Skating speed: 24.61 miles per hour - Connor McDavid (F, EDM)

McDavid reached his top skating speed of the NHL EDGE tracking era for the Edmonton Oilers in the second period of their season opener against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 8, surpassing his previous high of 24.19 mph from the 2023-24 season.

McDavid also leads the NHL in 22-plus mph speed bursts (four); he had two assists in the opener and leads active players in career points per game (1.52).

---

Shot speed: 99.09 mph - Joel Edmundson (D, LAK)

Edmundson reached his League-leading mark for the Los Angeles Kings in the third period at the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 8. He also had a shot of 96.77 mph against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 7.

Another standout in terms of shot speed early on this season is Carolina Hurricanes rookie Alexander Nikishin, who had two shot attempts of at least 90 mph against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 9 in their season opener; Nikishin is tied with Edmundson and Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar for the NHL lead in that category.

---

High-danger goals: 3 - Justin Brazeau (F, PIT)

One of the biggest surprises through the first three days of the season, the Pittsburgh Penguins are 2-0-0 thanks largely to Brazeau’s prowess from high-danger areas. In addition to leading the NHL in high-danger goals, Brazeau also has the most high-danger shots on goal (seven in two games) playing mostly on the second line with center Evgeni Malkin.

Three other players have scored multiple high-danger goals early on this season: Elias Lindholm of the Boston Bruins, Filip Chytil of the Vancouver Canucks and Shane Pinto of the Ottawa Senators (two high-danger goals each).

NYI@PIT: Brazeau scores on breakaway for lead in 3rd

---

High-danger saves: 15 - Igor Shesterkin (G, NYR)

Shesterkin is 1-1-0 for the New York Rangers this season but has only allowed one goal in two games; he has a .985 save percentage, including a .938 high-danger save percentage.

Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood, who’s filling in for injured Mackenzie Blackwood, ranks second in the NHL in high-danger saves (13 on 13 high-danger shots on goal faced in two games).

---

Offensive zone time percentage: 54.9 - Kent Johnson (F, CBJ)

Johnson had three shots on goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nashville Predators on Thursday in their season opener. In addition to having the League’s best offensive zone time percentage at all strengths, he also leads in even-strength offensive zone time percentage (57.4).

Not far behind in offensive zone time percentage at all strengths is Vegas Golden Knights wing Pavel Dorofeyev (54.5 through two games; second in NHL), who is leading the League in goals (four) and ranks third in shots on goal (nine).

