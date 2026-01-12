NASHVILLE -- Roman Josi had a goal and two assists for the Nashville Predators in a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday.
Josi has 3 points, Predators hold off Capitals
Ovechkin scores to reach 20 goals for 21st season for Washington
Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist for the Predators (21-20-4), who lost 3-0 to the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday and have won two of three. Justus Annunen made 28 saves.
“We talked about on this stretch that we don’t want to lose back-to-back games,” Stamkos said. “It just felt like one of those games where it was just up for grabs. They pushed a little. We pushed a little. They got a power-play goal. We got a power-play goal. It was just one of those games where, obviously a back-to-back for us, we just had to find a way in the third.”
Alex Ovechkin scored to reach 20 goals for the 21st time in as many seasons in the NHL. The Capitals captain surpassed Ron Francis for the second-most 20-goal seasons in NHL history and moved within one of Gordie Howe’s League record.
Ovechkin also had an assist for the Capitals (23-17-6), who have lost two of three. Charlie Lindgren made 18 saves.
“We just have to create more dangerous looks,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “Our expected goals for controlling 5-on-5 play is, like, 2.1. We’ve got to get that up to four. If you’re going to control play, like we just have to make a few more plays, threaten a little bit more, get a little bit more dangerous on the inside.”
Ovechkin gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 5:56 of the first period on a one-timer from the left circle on a 5-on-3 power play on a pass from John Carlson. The goal increased his NHL-record total to 917 and was his fifth in his past four games.
Stamkos scored for the Predators to tie the game 1-1 at 13:15, also on a one-timer from the left circle on the power play. It was his 601st goal, tying him with Jari Kurri for 21st in NHL history.
“It was a heck of a shot by Ovechkin and then to see [Stamkos] do it in the same game, it was pretty cool,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “I mean that’s about 1,500 regular season goals, who knows how many. For them to hit it at the same spot, probably the two greatest goal-scorers of our generation, or at least the past 20 years. To have them do it in the same night in the same building on the same ice, it’s pretty special. It’s a treat for anybody that able to watch this game today because I don’t know if it will ever happen again with that many goals, scoring in the same spot in the same kind of place.”
Cole Smith gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 1:12 of the third period on a shot from the slot on the rush with Josi.
Josi gave the Predators a 3-1 lead at 4:29 on a one-timer from the top of the right circle on a 5-on-3 power play on a pass from Stamkos.
“We kind of find ways to win games, which is huge for us,” Josi said. “I feel like the second, they had a lot of pressure. [Annunen] was amazing in net. He’s been unreal every game. We said after the second ‘We’ve got to get back on the attack and take this game.’ We found a way.”
Ethen Frank scored for Washington to make it 3-2 at 9:03 on a wrist shot from the slot on the power play on a pass from Ovechkin.
“I think it was just taking advantage of the space that they gave us,” Frank said. “We knew what their plan was and how they kill penalties, and I think just taking advantage of that middle and that low area, that 2-on-1, was important for us tonight.”
NOTES: Washington defenseman Jakob Chychrun was a late scratch because of an illness. … Washington forward Justin Sourdif left the game in the second period because of an upper-body injury. There was no update on Sourdif’s status after the game. … Ovechkin earned his 613th and 614th career power-play points and surpassed Phil Housley (612) for the ninth most in NHL history. … Stamkos’ 233rd power-play goal moved him past Dino Ciccarelli (232) for 10th in League history. Ovechkin is first with 329.