Josi has 3 points, Predators hold off Capitals

Stamkos scored for the Predators to tie the game 1-1 at 13:15, also on a one-timer from the left circle on the power play. It was his 601st goal, tying him with Jari Kurri for 21st in NHL history.

“It was a heck of a shot by Ovechkin and then to see [Stamkos] do it in the same game, it was pretty cool,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “I mean that’s about 1,500 regular season goals, who knows how many. For them to hit it at the same spot, probably the two greatest goal-scorers of our generation, or at least the past 20 years. To have them do it in the same night in the same building on the same ice, it’s pretty special. It’s a treat for anybody that able to watch this game today because I don’t know if it will ever happen again with that many goals, scoring in the same spot in the same kind of place.”

Cole Smith gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 1:12 of the third period on a shot from the slot on the rush with Josi.

Josi gave the Predators a 3-1 lead at 4:29 on a one-timer from the top of the right circle on a 5-on-3 power play on a pass from Stamkos.

“We kind of find ways to win games, which is huge for us,” Josi said. “I feel like the second, they had a lot of pressure. [Annunen] was amazing in net. He’s been unreal every game. We said after the second ‘We’ve got to get back on the attack and take this game.’ We found a way.”