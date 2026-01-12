Zizing ‘Em Up: Henderson, Eruzione believe Olympics will be ‘incredible’

TORONTO -- The man who scored the most significant goal in Canadian international hockey history thinks his country will win gold at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 next month.

The man who scored the biggest goal ever for the United States disagrees and picks the Americans to win the tournament for the first time since he helped them do it 46 years ago.

No shock in either case. After all, given their individual legacies, did anyone really think Paul Henderson and Mike Eruzione would feel any differently?

“Paul and I may disagree on what’s going to happen in Italy, but we both agree on this: We were both blessed to be at the right place at the right time,” Eruzione said last week.

And, in the process, they left their fingerprints on the sport forever.

On Sept. 28, 1972, Henderson scored the winner with 34 seconds remaining to give Canada a 6-5 victory in Moscow in Game 8 of the historic Summit Series, an eight-game showdown between Canada-born NHL players and the Soviet Union. With millions in the country given the day off work and school and kids from coast to coast brought into gymnasiums to watch the game on television, Henderson’s goal gave Canada the 4-3-1 advantage in the series and is considered to be one of, if not the most iconic moments in Canadian history -- sports or otherwise.

To this day, 54 years later, it is still known as The Day Canada Stood Still.

“It was our society against theirs, and as far as we were concerned it was a damn war,” Hall of Famer Phil Esposito, a forward with Team Canada, said in 2017.

Of course, there are some fans here north of the border who argue that Sidney Crosby’s “Golden Goal” in overtime that gave Team Canada a 3-2 win against Team USA in the finale of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics was bigger than Henderson’s. In this particular case, Crosby wants to set the record straight.

“He scored the biggest goal ever in hockey,” the Pittsburgh Penguins center told NHL.com. “What he did, at a time where no one really knew much about the Soviets, it was so monumental. It was so historical.”

Henderson scores goal for Canada

So was what Eruzione and his teammates would accomplish eight years later at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.

On Feb. 22, 1980, in what still is known to this day as the “Miracle on Ice,” Eruzione’s go-ahead goal in the third period gave the U.S. a 4-3 victory against the heavily-favored Soviets. As the final seconds ticked down, play-by-play man Al Michaels uttered the famous words, “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!”

“They were a machine. We were a bunch of college and minor-league players,” Eruzione said. “That’s what made it so special.”

Team USA would go on to defeat Finland two days later to win the gold medal in the ultimate Cinderella story.

In 1999, Sports Illustrated named the “Miracle on Ice” the top sports moment of the 20th century. As part of its centennial celebration in 2008, the International Ice Hockey Federation named the "Miracle on Ice" as the top international ice hockey story of the past 100 years. Eruzione and his teammates were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal last month.

“I understand that, even though it happened a long time ago, people still feel proud about what we did, because it was more than a hockey game,” he said. “For us, it was the political aspect; it was the Soviets, the Cold War. U.S. hostages had been taken in Iran. Inflation. From a country standpoint, we were looking for something to feel good about.

“Our moment was, yes, a hockey event to a degree, but I think our moment was more of a political thing. And it helped grow the game to this day.”

Decades later, Henderson and Eruzione share a special bond. They’ve done a handful of speaking engagements together and have the type of mutual respect that goes with being two of the most significant legends to leave their mark on the sport.

To no surprise, they are eagerly anticipating the upcoming 2026 Olympics. For each, showcasing the best the game has to offer on the global stage in Italy is the pinnacle.

With the men’s tournament beginning Feb. 11, Henderson and Eruzione took time to chat with NHL.com about all things Olympics, the 4 Nations Face-Off and international hockey.

WHERE WERE YOU IN ’72?

That’s a question that still resonates in Canada to this day, at least for those who were alive at the time.

For Henderson, who turns 83 on Jan. 28, the more relevant query is, where are you right now?

His answer: Alive and well and living in Mississauga, Ontario, just outside of Toronto. And for someone who was diagnosed with leukemia 16 years ago, that’s all that matters.

“Embrace every morning,” he said the other day while in the midst of his daily walk. “Feel privileged to do just that. … I feel lucky. And because of that, I can’t wait to watch the Olympics and cheer on our guys.”

First off, you and Mike Eruzione have developed a cool relationship over the decades. As someone who himself scored a historic goal, what do you remember about his in 1980?

“Like everyone else watching it, we went crazy. I mean, we wanted everybody to beat the Soviets for a lot of years. Mike and I have done a couple of talks together over the years on different things. So obviously, just like you mentioned, a couple of dates that we could certainly celebrate related to our goals. Remember, I’d been living in the U.S. around that time playing for Birmingham (World Hockey Association).”

What impact do you think his goal had for U.S. hockey?

“It certainly stoked the pride in that country, and hockey has certainly taken off there since then. And so, I think any time that you win these nations-against-nations competitions just like this one coming up now, it brings countries together. In the NHL, Toronto supports Toronto, Boston supports Boston, and so on. But the national thing, the whole country's behind it -- like Canada was for the 4 Nations Face-Off win last February.”

You were in Montreal during 4 Nations for a Team Canada ’72 celebration, then attended Team USA’s 3-1 win against Canada in an emotional game at Bell Centre that featured three fights in the first nine seconds. What do you remember about that?

“One of my lasting recollections took place away from the rink. I remember sitting talking to Ken Dryden there, one of our goalies in 1972. We talked for 45 minutes just about life, our families. It's the best talk I ever had in my whole life, because he was sort of a loner guy on the planes, and would sit by himself. We talked about the fact that we both had cancer. I told him that he looked really good. And he did. [But] then he sadly passed later in the year. Cancer can certainly come up on you quickly.”

What do you remember about that first Canada-U.S. game?

“Just how electric that building was. I couldn't believe it. My wife and I were sitting there before the game even started, and it was so electric even for the national anthems. And so, I said to [my wife] Eleanor, ‘This is like a reminder of being in Moscow in ’72 when those 3,000 Canadian fans just went crazy for us.’ And then the fights happened and the place went goofy.”

Given the emotions of that night, how excited are you for the upcoming Olympics?

“There is nothing better than playing for your country. I always dreamed about putting on the maple leaf. And then, thank goodness, my timing was perfect, because I was 29 years of age and I got to play in it. But there isn't a person that doesn't want to play for Canada if you're a Canadian, that's for sure.”

What do you think of Canada’s chances?

“I always think Canada’s going to win. We have the three or four best players in the world. I mean, Connor McDavid, he’s a generational player; I think the best that ever played the game.”

That’s a very strong statement, given that you played against legends like Gordie Howe and Bobby Orr, no?

“You can go back to anybody you want to talk about, but he can do things that no one else can do. He’s the fastest guy in the world. And if he's playing, if I can see a game that he's in, I will watch the whole game. There’s not many teams that I will do that for, but if he plays, I think he does it for everybody.”

Finally, when Crosby scored his ‘Golden Goal,’ you were addressing a room full of people at a marriage conference in Victoria, British Columbia, and stopped to lead the room in the singing of ‘O Canada.’ If Canada wins gold in Italy, will you do it again?

“(Laughs) Not in public. My wife made me promise never to do that again. Not with my voice.”

THE 'MIRACLE' MAN

Eruzione played at Boston University from 1973-77 and now serves the role with the school as director of special outreach. As such, he says he sent a text last week to BU alumnus Macklin Celebrini, the 19-year-old San Jose Sharks center who will represent Canada in Italy.

“I said congratulations to him for making Team Canada,” the 71-year-old said with a chuckle. “I also told him he’d better not do anything crazy like score the winning goal at the Olympics against us, or I’ll be pretty (ticked) off.”

For the so-called “Miracle” man,” it’s all about the red, white and blue. Always has been. Always will be.

First off, we asked Paul what he remembered about your goal. What, if anything, do you remember about his?

“As a kid in Massachusetts I think I was about 17, in high school, probably a junior or senior. Trying to remember. Back in those days, you didn't have the coverage of hockey like they have today. I knew how big, obviously, the [Summit Series] was. It was kind of the first time anything like that kind of happened. So clearly, I mean, hockey in our country was just starting to kind of take off. It was a time when Bobby Orr and the big bad Bruins started a generation of hockey players in Massachusetts. So, you know, you followed the game quite a bit then, and obviously knew about Paul with Canada, and what was going on."

Even after almost half a century, do you still understand the impact you and your 1980 teammates had on the growth of hockey in the U.S.?

“You kind of understand it. I’ve been dealing with it for 45-plus years, and I'm constantly still talking about it -- still traveling, doing a lot of motivational speaking. I speak to corporations all the time, talking about what we did. You know, the movie “Miracle” came out. We have a Netflix special coming out. Our team just got the Congressional Gold Medal. So, our team is still kind of out there to a degree. I just think my teammates and I understand that, even though it happened a long time ago, people still feel proud about what we did, because, again, it was more than a hockey game.”

1980 USA Men’s Ice Hockey Team

You addressed Team USA before a game at 4 Nations. What was that like?

“It was awesome, because I had so much respect for the players. And I think, for me, to talk to the team, I could see in their faces that they respected me and they respected what our team did. I think it was one of the Hughes brothers who said the other day, ‘We all grew up watching the movie "Miracle."’ So, today's players know what took place 45-plus years ago. But as I told the team, I said, ‘I firmly believe the best team in the world is the one I'm talking to right now.’ I'll believe that when we go to Milan. I don't know if they're going to win the gold medal or not, but I clearly think the best team going is going to be our team.”

One of the most emotional moments at 4 Nations came prior to the championship game at TD Garden between the U.S. and Canada when you came out wearing a U.S. Johnny Gaudreau jersey. The ensuing roar from the crowd was unforgettable. What was that experience like for you?

“I'm at center ice with Wayne Gretzky, and he looks at me and goes, ‘These guys are huge.’ I started laughing because, well, they are, I mean, they're so big and fast. The Connor McDavids … I watch Connor McDavid fly by people who themselves can fly. So, I just think the 4 Nations showed the growth of the game. And I'm biased, obviously. I still think the best team going to Milan is the United States, and I think mainly because I think their goaltending is so solid. But yet, look what Jordan Binnington did in the 4 Nations for Canada. So clearly, it's going to be an incredible Olympic Games.”

You are friends with Keith Tkachuk, who grew up just a town away from you in New England. As such, you have a great relationship with his sons, Brady and Matthew, who both will play for the U.S. in Italy. What’s that like?

“I just did their podcast. I remember sitting in my living room for the Canada-USA game at 4 Nations, and Matthew and Brady dropped the gloves right away, and I yelled up to my wife, I said, ‘You’ve got to turn the TV on! You're not going to believe this.’ So, it was great to see, but it goes beyond that. It’s like I told the 4 Nations team, ‘It’s time to create your own legacy,’ and it is. Our 1980 team had its time, and now, heading to Milan, it’s theirs. And it shows how far the game has come. My grandkids know who Auston Matthews is, who Jack Eichel is. It used to be all our players came from New York, from New England, from Minnesota; now you have guys like Matthews who grew up in Arizona. It shows you the state of the sport in our country.”

Finally, you will be in Milan for the final five days of the tournament. What will it mean to see those Team USA jerseys in person?

“I've said this many times, and Sidney (Crosby) said it too -- when you put the jersey with the Canadian crest, or, in my case, the USA, you're representing your country. And I've said this too, other than being a police officer, a firefighter or somebody in the military who protects and serves, there's no greater feeling than putting on a USA jersey. And I think we saw that in the 4 Nations. I mean, they had tremendous respect for each other, but they were playing for their country, and you saw that. I think that's what was great about the 4 Nations, and I think we'll see that again in Milan.”

OLYMPIC STOCK WATCH

A look at who's hot heading into Milan next month:

Connor McDavid, F, Canada (Edmonton Oilers)

Whether you agree with Henderson that McDavid is the best to ever play the game, it’s hard to argue that anyone is doing it better right now. The Oilers center, who turns 29 on Tuesday, has an NHL career high 18-game point streak, during which time he has 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists).

“He’s very motivated to be the best player,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said after a 4-3 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Those words must be music to the ears of Team Canada brass, especially in lieu of McDavid’s tournament-winning goal in overtime against the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

LAK@EDM: McDavid extends his point streak to a career-high of 18 games with PPG

QUOTE/UNQUOTE

“I’ve watched the movie ‘Miracle’ a thousand times … everyone talks about it being kind of a distraction, but I think, it’s like, the opposite. It’s one of the coolest things you could do. It would probably be the biggest achievement in my career so far.” -- U.S. goalie Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars, speaking with NBC 5 DFW about what winning a gold medal would look like

THE LAST WORD

The men’s tournament will begin one month from Wednesday. This week, as the intrigue and anticipation for Italy builds, some of the pending stars who will face off in Milan will go head-to-head with their NHL teams.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, who served as U.S. captain at 4 Nations, will face plenty of his Team Canada foes in the coming days. It starts Monday when Matthews and the Maple Leafs visit the Colorado Avalanche, who feature Canada center Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar Keep in mind that MacKinnon was named 4 Nations MVP after he scored a tournament-high four goals in four games.

On Thursday, Matthews will go up against his former Maple Leafs linemate, Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner, who will play for Canada next month. It’s the first time they’ll face each other since Marner was traded on July 1, 2025, so it will be an emotional night in Las Vegas on many levels.

On Saturday, Toronto will visit the Winnipeg Jets and Josh Morrissey, who slots in as one of Canada’s top four defensemen. Morrissey is second among its Olympic defensemen with 36 points (seven goals, 29 assists), trailing only Makar (51 points; 13 goals, 38 assists).

Previews of a potential Team Canada-Team USA clash in Milan? Stay tuned.

