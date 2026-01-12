Zizing ‘Em Up: Henderson, Eruzione believe Olympics will be ‘incredible’

NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger has been covering the NHL regularly since 1999. Each Monday he will use his extensive network of hockey contacts for his weekly notes column, "Zizing 'Em Up," to preview the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
TORONTO -- The man who scored the most significant goal in Canadian international hockey history thinks his country will win gold at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 next month.
The man who scored the biggest goal ever for the United States disagrees and picks the Americans to win the tournament for the first time since he helped them do it 46 years ago.
No shock in either case. After all, given their individual legacies, did anyone really think Paul Henderson and Mike Eruzione would feel any differently?
“Paul and I may disagree on what’s going to happen in Italy, but we both agree on this: We were both blessed to be at the right place at the right time,” Eruzione said last week.
And, in the process, they left their fingerprints on the sport forever.
On Sept. 28, 1972, Henderson scored the winner with 34 seconds remaining to give Canada a 6-5 victory in Moscow in Game 8 of the historic Summit Series, an eight-game showdown between Canada-born NHL players and the Soviet Union. With millions in the country given the day off work and school and kids from coast to coast brought into gymnasiums to watch the game on television, Henderson’s goal gave Canada the 4-3-1 advantage in the series and is considered to be one of, if not the most iconic moments in Canadian history -- sports or otherwise.
To this day, 54 years later, it is still known as The Day Canada Stood Still.
“It was our society against theirs, and as far as we were concerned it was a damn war,” Hall of Famer Phil Esposito, a forward with Team Canada, said in 2017.
Of course, there are some fans here north of the border who argue that Sidney Crosby’s “Golden Goal” in overtime that gave Team Canada a 3-2 win against Team USA in the finale of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics was bigger than Henderson’s. In this particular case, Crosby wants to set the record straight.
“He scored the biggest goal ever in hockey,” the Pittsburgh Penguins center told NHL.com. “What he did, at a time where no one really knew much about the Soviets, it was so monumental. It was so historical.”