Yzerman talks new contracts, prospects and more ahead of Red Wings’ 2024 Training Camp

Detroit’s Training Camp will begin this Thursday and run until Sunday

070424-AMF-2459
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- With the Detroit Red Wings set to open Training Camp at Centre ICE Arena on Thursday, Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman discussed a variety of topics surrounding the club and his expectations for the upcoming season during a Zoom call with the media on Tuesday morning.

Yzerman first expressed his pleasure about the Red Wings re-signing Lucas Raymond to an eight-year contract extension, which carries an annual value of $8.075 million and was announced by Detroit on Monday night.

“I think he’s just entering the early stage of his prime,” Yzerman said about Raymond. “I fully expect him to become a better hockey player for a couple of reasons. He’s extremely driven, an extremely bright player. His motivation, he’ll just continue to get better over the next few years. I think all these long-term deals for these younger players, there’s some projection in it. There’s expectation that the player will take his game to another level, and that’s on both sides. I’m very confident that Lucas will do that.”

Steve Yzerman | Media Availability

With Raymond now locked into Detroit’s future for years to come, and after re-inking Jonatan Berggren to a one-year deal on Monday morning, Moritz Seider is the team’s remaining unsigned restricted free agent.

Yzerman said contract negotiations with Seider’s representatives are ongoing.

“I’m hopeful we can get a deal done at some point, obviously sooner than later would be better for both parties,” Yzerman said. “I don’t think we’re terribly far apart, but hopefully we can progress to getting (Seider) here as soon as possible.”

Yzerman said because of factors like the NHL salary cap and with Seider still unsigned, the Red Wings “probably weren’t in a position to do a two-year deal” with Berggren.

“Both parties are comfortable with a one-year deal,” Yzerman said. “Jonatan goes out and has a solid season, he’s in a very good position to renegotiate after one year. What he needs to do? Just be a good hockey player in all aspects of the game. He has a lot of talent.”

Yzerman is looking forward to seeing the returning and new faces all together at Centre ICE Arena later this week. Per Yzerman, forward prospect Ondrej Becher is expected to be unavailable for the start of Training Camp, while defenseman prospect Shai Buium is day-to-day.

“(Becher) has a sprained ankle that he did prior to coming to Detroit,” Yzerman said. “I think skating on his own, so he’ll be out for a little while. Buium blocked a shot in a (2024 NHL Prospects Game) the other day and he’s kind of day-to-day. We’re still doing some more tests, but at this stage it doesn’t look like anything serious and hopefully it’s not. He still might potentially miss a few days, but otherwise I think everybody is good to go.”

Looking ahead, Yzerman wants the Red Wings to improve defensively this season after ranking 24th in goals against per game (3.33) last season.

“We need to be a better defensive hockey club top to bottom,” Yzerman said. “Our special teams has to be good. Our special teams both improved last season and we scored more goals. We gave up too many to make the playoffs, but you have to be solid in those areas. You can get by with not having the best power play or penalty-killing unit, but you better be solid in other areas. The key, ultimately, to long-term success is being a good defensive hockey team.”

For the Red Wings, the first step towards achieving that goal, among many others, begins on Thursday.

“I want to see progress in our team as a whole in all the areas we’ve talked about and individually from our younger players,” Yzerman said. “As long as we’re moving in the right direction, I think it’s positive.”

News Feed

Lombardi trusts offseason work will pay off in 2024-25

RECAP: Red Wings finish off sweep of Stars at 2024 NHL Prospect Games with 3-2 win

RECAP: Red Wings open 2024 NHL Prospect Games with 5-1 victory over Stars

Watson emphasizing organizational culture, good habits at 2024 NHL Prospect Games 

Miller ready for more after important OHL experience last season

Lalonde sees internal growth and consistency as Red Wings’ keys to success in 2024-25

Johansson’s game, confidence continue growing 

With solid foundation already in place, Forslund has plenty of room to grow

To keep improving, Becher focused on making two-way game even more effective

Red Wings release 2024 NHL prospect games roster and schedule

Sandin-Pellikka gearing up for another year of growth

Red Wings Announce Promotional Calendar and Fan Giveaways for 2024-25 Season

Buium aims to keep progressing with Griffins

Ever-evolving Augustine embraces big moments, growth experiences 

Continuing development, improving overall game at the forefront for Cleveland

NHL prospect games and Red Wings training camp return to Traverse City in September

Motte’s fit with Red Wings more than just on the ice

Single-game tickets for 2024-25 Detroit Red Wings season are on sale now

Savage keeping eyes on present and future

Continuing to give back to Detroit community, Lalonde helps grow sport at Summer Street Hockey event 

Plante’s passion for the sport of hockey fueling his game, development

Fischer pleased to re-sign with tight-knit Red Wings

With new contract signed, Veleno brings extra motivation into 2024-25 season

Camille Proctor recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Patrick Romzek named Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Talbot believes Detroit is an ideal fit on and off the ice

Red Wings re-sign Joe Veleno to two-year contract

Tarasenko excited to bring offense and experience to Detroit

Gustafsson finds new opportunity and familiarity with Red Wings

Colleen Allen recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings sign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to three-year, entry-level contract

‘My heart was set on coming to Detroit and being back’: Kane re-signs one-year deal with Red Wings

Red Wings prospects learn valuable lessons and form lasting friendships during 2024 Development Camp

Yzerman discusses Red Wings free agency, offseason trades

Lisa Franklin recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings defensemen Tory Dello to one-year, two-way contract 

Red Wings sign Vladimir Tarasenko to two-year contract

Red Wings acquire goaltender Gage Alexander from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Robby Fabbri and conditional fourth-round pick in 2025 NHL entry draft

Datsyuk enjoys helping Red Wings prospects at 2024 Development Camp

Red Wings sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year contract

Red Wings release 2024-25 regular-season schedule

Red Wings sign forward Joe Snively to one-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign defenseman Erik Gustafsson to two-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Christian Fischer to one-year contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Jack Campbell to one-year contract and forward Sheldon Dries to two-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Cam Talbot to two-year contract

Red Wings sign defenseman William Lagesson to one-year contract

Brandsegg-Nygard savors 2024 NHL Entry Draft experience 

Red Wings release 2024 development camp roster

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension