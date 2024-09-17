Yzerman talks new contracts, prospects and more ahead of Red Wings’ 2024 Training Camp

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- With the Detroit Red Wings set to open Training Camp at Centre ICE Arena on Thursday, Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman discussed a variety of topics surrounding the club and his expectations for the upcoming season during a Zoom call with the media on Tuesday morning.
Yzerman first expressed his pleasure about the Red Wings re-signing Lucas Raymond to an eight-year contract extension, which carries an annual value of $8.075 million and was announced by Detroit on Monday night.
“I think he’s just entering the early stage of his prime,” Yzerman said about Raymond. “I fully expect him to become a better hockey player for a couple of reasons. He’s extremely driven, an extremely bright player. His motivation, he’ll just continue to get better over the next few years. I think all these long-term deals for these younger players, there’s some projection in it. There’s expectation that the player will take his game to another level, and that’s on both sides. I’m very confident that Lucas will do that.”