Yzerman talks new contracts, prospects and more ahead of Red Wings’ 2024 Training Camp

Yzerman is looking forward to seeing the returning and new faces all together at Centre ICE Arena later this week. Per Yzerman, forward prospect Ondrej Becher is expected to be unavailable for the start of Training Camp, while defenseman prospect Shai Buium is day-to-day.

“(Becher) has a sprained ankle that he did prior to coming to Detroit,” Yzerman said. “I think skating on his own, so he’ll be out for a little while. Buium blocked a shot in a (2024 NHL Prospects Game) the other day and he’s kind of day-to-day. We’re still doing some more tests, but at this stage it doesn’t look like anything serious and hopefully it’s not. He still might potentially miss a few days, but otherwise I think everybody is good to go.”

Looking ahead, Yzerman wants the Red Wings to improve defensively this season after ranking 24th in goals against per game (3.33) last season.

“We need to be a better defensive hockey club top to bottom,” Yzerman said. “Our special teams has to be good. Our special teams both improved last season and we scored more goals. We gave up too many to make the playoffs, but you have to be solid in those areas. You can get by with not having the best power play or penalty-killing unit, but you better be solid in other areas. The key, ultimately, to long-term success is being a good defensive hockey team.”

For the Red Wings, the first step towards achieving that goal, among many others, begins on Thursday.

“I want to see progress in our team as a whole in all the areas we’ve talked about and individually from our younger players,” Yzerman said. “As long as we’re moving in the right direction, I think it’s positive.”