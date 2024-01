DETROIT – The National Hockey League today announced an updated start time for the Detroit Red Wings home game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, Jan. 27 at Little Caesars Arena.

The game, originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, will now begin at 8:00 p.m. ET. The regular-season matchup will be broadcast live on Bally Sports Detroit and air on 97.1 FM.

An updated Red Wings schedule is available at DetroitRedWings.com/schedule.