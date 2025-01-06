Upcoming four-game homestand offers plenty of opportunity for Red Wings, who want to build off successful two-game road trip

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings are aiming to capitalize on what remains a home-heavy month of January, as they’re set to play the next four games and seven of the next 12 at Little Caesars Arena.

“We just have to continue to play like we’ve been playing,” goalie Cam Talbot said after Monday morning’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center. “We’ve really turned things around here by winning four in a row. We have to keep this good feeling going by establishing home ice again. Making this building hard to come in and play will be huge for us to climb up the standings, so these next four are going to be huge.”

Of the Red Wings’ first 39 games this season, 21 have been played at Little Caesars Arena, in which they’ve posted a 9-10-2 record. Before sweeping its most recent two-game road trip, Detroit was also trending in the right direction on home ice by winning two straight contests.

Talbot said there’s a real boost of positive energy the players get from Hockeytown faithful.

“You could sense the momentum during the first period of the Washington game [on Dec. 29],” Talbot said. “We scored one [goal], then two and [the fans] start getting loud. We score three, they get really loud. We get four, and the roof blows off the place. That’s the momentum we have to continue to ride. The more we can get our fans engaged like that and have them behind us, it’s going to make this a tough building to play in for other teams.”