Start time changes announced for five games

NEW YORK (Oct. 27, 2025) – The National Hockey League announced today changes to start times for five games later this season:

On Thursday, December 4, Game #432 between the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH will now begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. (ESPN+, Hulu.)

(ESPN+, Hulu.) On Thursday, April 9, Game #1250 between the Philadelphia Flyers and Detroit Red Wings, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI will now begin at 7 p.m. ET. (NBCSP, FDSNDET.)