Single-game tickets for 2024-25 Detroit Red Wings season go on sale Monday, August 12 at 10 a.m.

· Home Opener presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar set for Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Penguins

· Red Wings home for 22 weekend games at Little Caesars Arena

· Thanksgiving Eve game vs. Flames; New Year’s Eve game vs. Penguins

· Fans can move to top of 2025-26 Winged Wheel Nation waitlist by purchasing 10-game plan for upcoming 2024-25 season

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced single-game tickets for the highly anticipated 2024-25 season at Little Caesars Arena will go on sale Monday, August 12 at 10 a.m. at DetroitRedWings.com/Tickets.

“The home opener at Little Caesars Arena is just two months away, and much like our fans, we're excited about the return of Red Wings hockey," said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. "Single-game tickets will be in high demand, so we encourage our fans to secure their seats. The energy at the arena last season was at an all-time high, and we know the Hockeytown faithful will continue to create a tremendous home-ice advantage for our players.”

Little Caesars Arena will host 22 weekend games, including five on Friday nights, 10 games on Saturdays and seven contests on Sundays.

The Red Wings will host nine games against Original Six rivals, including two games each against the Rangers (Thursday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 9), Bruins (Saturday, Nov. 23 and Saturday, March 29), Maple Leafs (Saturday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 27) and Canadiens (Friday, Dec. 20 and Thursday, Jan. 23). The Blackhawks will visit Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Jan. 10.

Following the season opener on Oct. 10, the Red Wings will play six of their next 10 games at Little Caesars Arena, including Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Predators. Detroit will entertain the Flames for the annual Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The month of December will feature the Red Wings hosting nine games, including six-of-seven at Little Caesars Arena from Dec. 18 through the annual New Year’s Eve game (Dec. 31) against the Penguins. Other notable matchups include the defending Western Conference-champion Oilers visiting Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, Oct. 27, the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever visit to Detroit on Thursday, March 6 and a clash with the defending Stanley Cup-champion Panthers on Sunday, April 6.

The 2024-25 promotional giveaway schedule, in addition to theme nights, will be announced in the coming weeks. Red Wings fans are encouraged to follow @DetroitRedWings on social media and visit DetroitRedWings.com for specific details and to sign up for “Red Wings Weekly,” the club’s weekly email newsletter.

Four 10-Game Plans Now Available

The Red Wings have four 10-Game Plans for the 2024-25 season, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Plans start at just $49 per game.

Hockeytown Plan: Six weekend games, including a Saturday matchup against the Maple Leafs.

Thanksgiving Eve Plan: Featuring the Thanksgiving Eve game, five weekend games and March 6 game vs. Utah.

Showtime Plan: Enjoy a weekend matchup with the Maple Leafs among five weekend games as fans can watch Patrick Kane’s first full season as a member of the Red Wings.

New Year’s Eve Plan: Fans can ring in 2025 with a Dec. 31 matchup against the Penguins, and rivalry games against the Avalanche, Canadiens and Bruins.

Visit DetroitRedWings.com/10GamePlans to learn more and choose your plan today.

2025-26 Winged Wheel Nation Season Ticket Memberships Waitlist

Winged Wheel Nation is the Detroit Red Wings’ Season Ticket Membership Program. Designed with your unique needs and interests in mind, Winged Wheel Nation membership offers unprecedented inside access, unforgettable experiences and exclusive benefits for the Red Wings’ most loyal fans on a year-round basis.

For as low as $50 per seat, fans can join the Winged Wheel Nation Waitlist for the 2025-26 season. The Winged Wheel Nation Waitlist provides priority to select season ticket locations when they become available. Fans can jump the waitlist for 2025-26 Winged Wheel Nation memberships by purchasing a 10-Game Plan for the 2024-25 season.

All members enjoy year-round benefits, including access to a flexible payment plan, a ticket exchange program, invitations to VIP events and much more. Fans can choose from multiple membership types tailored to their schedule and fandom. Learn more about becoming a member by visiting DetroitRedWings.com/WingedWheelNation or by calling the Red Wings’ Ticket Sales & Service Office at 313-471-7575.

NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on March 1

The Red Wings will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio as part of the NHL’s 2025 Stadium Series. Red Wings fans can purchase tickets on September 18 to sit in the Wings’ fan section at the neutral-site game at “The Shoe.” To learn more about the game and tickets, click here.