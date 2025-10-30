PREVIEW: Red Wings want to build off opener of five-game road trip, face Kings on Thursday

Talbot, who spent the 2023-24 season with the Kings, said he’s looking forward to starting against his former club but also pointed out he’s pretty well-traveled. Including the Red Wings, the 38-year-old netminder has played for eight squads in his 500-plus game NHL career so far.

“At this point, it would be a quarter of the League, right? So, it’s getting less and less,” Talbot said with a laugh. “It’s always nice to come back to a city that you got to play in and enjoy, see some friends and stuff like that. When you’re on as many teams as me, it’s like almost every road trip.”

For Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan, being back in Los Angeles, where he was also behind the bench for parts of five seasons (2019-24), also evokes memories.

“When you come back here, I think one of the things that’s special about all these stops that I’ve had are the people,” McLellan said. “I see the trainers and the media people from other teams, and it means a lot. It’s not necessarily the location, the rink or anything like that. It’s the people. Every time you get a stop like that and get to visit, it means a lot.”

Fresh off a 4-0-1 road trip, the Kings most recently defeated the San Jose Sharks, 4-3, after letting a three-goal lead slip away at SAP Center on Tuesday night. But Los Angeles has stumbled on home ice this season, owning a 0-2-1 record at Crypto.com Arena.

Pacing the Kings with 14 points (five goals, nine assists) is Adrian Kempe, who enters Thursday on a six-game point streak. Behind Kempe, Kevin Fiala (five goals, three assists) and Quinton Byfield (two goals, six assists) are tied for second in scoring with eight points apiece. Los Angeles’ goalie tandem consists of Darcy Kuemper (2.81 goals-against average and .895 save percentage) and Anton Forsberg (3.19 GAA and .894 SV%).

“We played really solid [defensively on Tuesday],” Elmer Soderblom said. “That’s what we need to do to keep winning.”