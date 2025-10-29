RECAP: Detroit's five-game road trip out West off to ‘a really good start' thanks to 5-2 win in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- An early deficit in enemy territory didn’t faze the Detroit Red Wings, who stayed composed and got contributions all over the ice on their way to a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday night.

“A really good start to the trip,” said Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who finished with two goals and an assist for his second multi-goal game and fourth multi-point performance of the season. “I think a good road game our of our team. That’s something we’ve been looking to do. The third point is a total team win. All the lines were good. All the D pairs played really solid and Gibby was great. We had a great third period as well. A lot of positives and a really good way to start the trip.”

Alex DeBrincat (one goal, two assists) and Lucas Raymond (two assists) also registered multi-point efforts for Detroit (7-3-0; 14 points), which was coming off a 6-4 victory over St. Louis (3-6-1; 7 points) at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

“We draw up a pretty good gameplan before the games,” said Red Wings goalie John Gibson, who made 20 saves to earn his fourth win in his last five starts. “I think we’re just going out, executing it well, sticking to what works and playing connected.”

Although Detroit couldn’t prevent St. Louis’ Brayden Schenn from capitalizing on a fortunate rebound just 47 seconds into the contest, it found the back of the net twice in a span of 7:23 during the second half of the period to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

“They came out with some intensity,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “I’m not sure if the first three or four minutes of either the first or second period we were ready to match them, but I thought after that we played a pretty solid game.”

Detroit’s first goal of the opening frame was scored by Ben Chiarot, whose wrist shot from the blue line went off Justin Faulk and in for what also marked his first of the season at 12:01. Mason Appleton and Alex DeBrincat had the assists.